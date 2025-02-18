The Brief: Third Nipples and Duo’s Death

FIVE THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This week’s hot takes on hot topics in experiential cover Duo’s death, Third Nipples and pop-up radio stations.

DEATH BY CYBERTRUCK: RIP DUO

When fake tragedy strikes, the internet is at its finest. We’re talking, of course, about the Feb. 12 death of Duolingo’s wise(ass) owl mascot, Duo, and the flood of mourning fans and brands who have reacted to his untimely demise on social media. (If this strategy sounds familiar, you may recall the passing of Mr. Peanut.)

The stunt began with very few answers, aside from a brief message from the brand, which included the line, “We are aware he had many enemies.” The following day, Duolingo released “footage” of a Cybertruck crashing into and killing its beloved bird. And the saga only gets weirder from there, with other brand characters being offed, and the company’s ceo reading an “official statement” to fans online.

On Feb. 17, Duolingo upped the ante with a bit of hope for Duo’s superfans: the mascot has a chance of being resurrected if enough users complete their language lesson, which is being tabulated on a GoFundMe-style page. Someone get this woman a gigantic raise.

FAMILIES ARE ALL ABOARD AT PADDINGTON STATION

To celebrate the release of “Paddington in Peru,” the latest film in Sony Pictures’ “Paddington” franchise, the brand took fans on a multidimensional journey from London to Peru—all without leaving the States. From Jan. 31 to Feb. 2 at The Grove in Los Angeles, consumers of all ages were invited to embark on a charming, family-friendly journey through a series of themed environments.

Participants began by entering a jungle-themed archway lined with orange trees, then made their way to the first stop, The Windsor Gardens Tea Party. There, they were given branded sachets containing a Republic of Tea bag, plus a marmalade cookie, and could enjoy the treats at bistro-style tables. Nearby signage featuring QR codes provided a link to purchase the tea products online. And as they moved to the next scene, participants could sip on iced tea samples.

Then it was on to the iconic Padding Station, which Sony meticulously recreated, with details including period-appropriate luggage installations, and a display of international time zone clocks. At the station, attendees could grab a custom “Paddington” luggage tag, or a passport activity booklet, then personalize the swag at nearby picnic tables. Perhaps the biggest draw of the activation was the passport photo station op, which had fans recreating Paddington’s signature squished-face pose, up against the glass.

The expedition continued into a Peruvian Jungle Maze, featuring hidden surprises, ambient soundscapes and atmospheric lighting. Finally, upon “arriving” in Peru, participants received bucket hats and could snap photos with a Paddington cut-out. And lest we forget the adorable brand ambassadors dressed in the character’s trademark red hat and blue “duffle coat.” (Agencies: City Eventions; IMPACT Rapport)

Photo credit: Laxamana Media

PERKY’S ‘THIRD NIPPLE’ CAMPAIGN TAKES AIM AT DOUBLE STANDARDS

The censorship of content related to women’s health is an ongoing problem (look no further than last spring, when Swehl’s billboard promoting lactation cookies was promptly torn down). A recent example comes from Perky, a San Antonio-based breast cancer survivor clinic that specializes in 3D nipple tattoos that are medically administered to patients who’ve undergone reconstructive surgery.

With social platforms like Instagram consistently flagging and removing posts showcasing the organization’s work, Perky found a clever loophole. Enter: the Third Nipple campaign. With social media giants censoring nipples only if they’re on a woman’s chest, Perky invited male breast cancer survivors to an event in San Antonio to get free 3D areola tattoos on places like their stomach, thighs and butt. Six men ultimately volunteered. When content from the event was shared online, the organization knew it would remain, as no community guidelines were “violated.” We say: Bravo. (Agency: Droga5)

Photos: Courtesy of Perky

DERMATOLOGISTS GUIDE NO7’S SKIN REHAB TOUR

Competition is fierce in the world of skincare. And British skincare brand No7 is working to sideline its rivals by cruising into U.S. markets this year on a customized double-decker bus that houses the No7 Skin Rehab Tour experience.

Known for its science-backed products, the company is setting up shop in Walgreens parking lots and providing free dermatologist-led skin screenings using its Pro Derm Scan technology. Attendees can also chat with dermatologists, and try out the new Derm Solutions product line on-site.

Wellness is also key to the activation, with touchpoints including a lounge with adaptogen-infused refreshments, an interactive digital wall where consumers can share their skincare stories, and premium giveaways, like custom skincare fridges.

No7 hit New Orleans in January, and Fort Lauderdale, FL, in early February. The next stop is Miami at the end of the month, followed by Orlando and Chicago in March. (Agency: Ogilvy)

BRIDGET JONES RADIO IS TAKING OVER THE AIRWAVES

Universal Pictures strategically timed the release of “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy” to Valentine’s Day, but fans can envelop themselves in the beloved character’s story throughout February. Indeed, Universal teamed up with Bauer Media this month to produce Bridget Jones Radio, a pop-up radio station streaming on Rayo that delivers round-the-clock content related to the film franchise.

Guiding the conversation are hosts Harriet Scott, Kat Shoob, Fleur East and James Barr, who are serving up curated playlists (including songs from the new film’s soundtrack), discussing their favorite scenes, hosting on-air competitions and interviews with cast members, inviting listeners to share their Bridget Jones-inspired dating stories, and, of course, praising the therapeutic powers of Chaka Khan.

