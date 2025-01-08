Hosting a Skincare Activation? Steal These Eight Tactics

Skincare is big business. Gen Alpha, in particular, is driving massive growth for the thriving $186 billion global skincare industry, with girls as young as eight showing interest in crafting multistep regimens and taking cues from TikTok “skinfluencers” to achieve what they view as self-care.

Gen Z isn’t far behind. According to a YouGov report, 61 percent of young consumers say they “won’t leave the house without looking my best.” And on average, skincare buffs ages 18-29 spent $84 on health and beauty products over the past three months—$26 more than the national average.

To say the landscape is competitive is an understatement. In response, a range of skincare brands has been leaning into experiential marketing to slice through a cluttered market. So we rounded up eight strategies for building a skincare activation that shines.

Tap into a Hot Property

Over the last year, night markets have officially been woven into the zeitgeist—and the experiential marketing industry. One brand that has successfully tapped into the hot property is Glow Recipe, which marked its 10th anniversary with a Night Market pop-up hosted in L.A.

Taking cues from Seoul’s vibrant night markets, the brand went all in on neon. Among touchpoints, attendees could check out exclusive merch, get sneak peeks at unreleased products, access discontinued products, receive expert skincare consultations and curate their own makeup kits with Glow Recipe products.

Fans additionally had the option to interact with vending machines filled with Glow Recipe products, snap photos in a themed booth, purchase items from an exclusive Glow Recipe Night Market merchandise shop and stop by snack bars supplied with Korean treats.

And within an interactive brand timeline booth, attendees encountered touchpoints like a 2019 vignette that invited them to ring a bell to receive a spritz of Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist from a mysterious gloved hand. (Agency: MKG)

Photo credit: BFA

Find an Unconventional Location

We’ve never hit the slopes only to find a skincare bar waiting at the bottom of the mountain, but consumers gliding through Wyoming’s Jackson Hole Mountain Resort did. To celebrate an exclusive partnership with the resort as its official 2024 SPF Partner, Kiehl’s popped up a two-day skincare activation designed to get its products into the hands of adventure-seekers by blending “extreme sports and extreme skincare innovation.”

The custom-built skin bar, located at the base of the mountain, was an homage to Kiehl’s brand design and heritage and invited consumers to drop by for product sampling and education. Meanwhile, a Kiehl’s Ski Lounge located at the mid-mountain point was designed to be a VIP après-ski hangout, and included f&b, giveaways and branded photo ops. Custom ski bibs, stickers and assorted samples were also shared with select resort guests. (Agency: CNC Agency)

Photos: Courtesy of CNC Agency

Secure a Residency

E-commerce skincare brand The Outset activated its first-ever pop-up, The Sensitive Skin Clinic, around an ambitious timeline and effort—one full month in the highly trafficked shopping hub, The Grove L.A. The experience strategically took place near Sephora and Nordstrom in a Glass Box space and offered plenty of samples, swag and signage. (Read the full case study here.)

“We coined ‘The Outset Effect,’ which is in seven days, we guarantee that your skin is going to look and feel better. We needed the time to allow people to come in, learn about the product, get their samples and come back to buy the full size,” says Joanne Sulit, cmo at The Outset. “It couldn’t be just a weekend; you have to use and sit with [the products] for a few days.” (Agency: MKG)

–J.C.A.

Photo credit: Stefanie Parkinson

Get Scrappy

Breaking into new markets or building a fan base can be daunting for lesser-known brands, but that didn’t slow down facials company Glowbar when it sought to drive awareness in Philadelphia. The brand rolled up its sleeves, secured an ice cream truck and, in just two months, had a budget-friendly mobile skincare activation ready for launch.

Using its wrapped vehicle as a billboard, Glowbar parked in Philly and distributed free “scoops of skincare” in the form of samples and, of course, complimentary soft serve. The brand designed all distributed collateral in-house and staffed the event with its own team members rather than hiring external brand ambassadors. Read the full case study here. (Agency: In-house)

–J.C.A.

Commit to a Theme

Origins selected a theme and ran with it during a two-day launch event in New York City for its Youthtopia line. Taking cues from the skincare products, which include ingredients like apple stem extract, the brand employed an apple motif that carried through every touchpoint.

The highlight was a fabricated apple core that attendees could walk through to check out scientific demos and interact with the space. There were also candy apples, curated apple beverages and Olipop Crisp Apple soda to enjoy, apple trees and crates peppering the space, a themed photo booth that yielded a physical or digital memento, and a vivid red color scheme that permeated the venue.

All told, results of the skincare activation included 1,495 attendees, 2,000 deluxe samples dished out, 1,076 claw machine users and 700 booth users. (Agency: CNC Agency)

Photos: Courtesy of CNC Agency

Make it Technical

Following Cetaphil’s stylish “sensitive skin sanctuary” pop-up at New York Fashion Week last winter, the skincare brand took a more technical approach over the fall with “SkinLabs” activations in Los Angeles and Toronto that were designed to demonstrate the science and technology behind its products. Attendees were invited to journey through a collection of educational touchpoints, participate in hands-on demos and interact with product-testing stations to deepen their understanding of Cetaphil’s dermatological expertise.

Leverage Some Star Power

Skincare and influencers go hand-in-hand, but the most effective partnerships are authentic, relevant and robust. CeraVe is a prime example.

To bring a soap opera theme that tied into its #CleanseLikeADerm campaign to life, the company worked with actress Xochitl Gomez and TikTok influencer and dermatologist Dr. Dustin Portela, who starred in a video series inspired by the daytime TV staple to educate consumers on the importance of proper skincare routines and to debunk cleansing misconceptions. CeraVe then embarked on its first mobile tour, which featured appearances by Gomez, Dr. Portela and other popular dermatologist influencers. Read the full case study here. (Partners: Youth Marketing Connection; Lime Media; Coyne PR)

–J.C.A.

Photo credit: Diane Bondareff/AP Content Services for CeraVe

Go on Tour

A well-curated mobile tour is an impactful marketing strategy in most industries, and skincare is no exception. Take Drunk Elephant, a Gen Alpha favorite, which made stops in New York, Miami and Los Angeles with a vibrant trailer in tow to celebrate the launch of its C-Luma Hydrabright Serum. Attendees scored exclusive merch and complimentary samples, learned about the new product, snapped photos next to colorful installations and participated in a skincare pop quiz with a brand ambassador. (Agency: AGENC)

Related: