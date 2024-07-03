“We’re seeing people say they got a sample at the pop-up and are now coming back and buying it. It doesn’t necessarily have to be an immediate transaction if it’s about the education and the experience.”

—Joanne Sulit, CMO, The Outset

E-commerce skincare brand The Outset activated its first-ever pop-up, The Sensitive Skin Clinic, around an ambitious timeline and effort—one full month in the highly trafficked shopping hub, The Grove L.A. The experience, open May 24 to June 19, strategically took place near Sephora and Nordstrom in the Glass Box space and offered plenty of samples, swag and signage.

“We coined ‘The Outset Effect,’ which is in seven days, we guarantee that your skin is going to look and feel better. We needed the time to allow people to come in, learn about the product, get their samples and come back to buy the full size,” says Joanne Sulit, cmo at The Outset. “It couldn’t be just a weekend; you have to use and sit with [the products] for a few days.”

The Sensitive Skin Clinic embodied a fresh, clean aesthetic to match the formulation of its skincare products, Sulit says. A blue box footprint adorned with floral imagery was surrounded with greenery and larger-than-life versions of the brand’s product bottles. Inside, several wall-embedded displays, shelves and an island in the center of the room showed off The Outset’s product collection and branded merch.

Co-founders Scarlett Johansson and Kate Foster developed The Outset with sensitive skin users in mind, so the brand leaned into that messaging (“We’re all sensitive here”) to establish a welcoming environment for consumers who tend to shy away from trying new products. And with Johansson as the face of the brand, the team developed videos played on screens at each station that had her guiding consumers around the space. She was also pictured on posters and on the cover of The Outset’s The Sun Day Edit, a newspaper-style handout listing the pop-up’s event schedule, available for pickup from branded newsstands.

Throughout the month, events ranged from influencer- and press-attended sampling sessions to consumer giveaways of skincare, belt bags and a Hyaluroset bandana that could be embroidered on-site with initials. The Outset partnered with Pvolve, a low-impact fitness method, to host complimentary strength and sculpt classes outside on the green and encourage the use of its new Hydrasheer sunscreen.

“It doesn’t necessarily have to be an immediate transaction if it’s about the education and the experience, so I think it’s teaching us a little bit of patience,” Sulit says. “Trial is the most important thing.”

Additional event partnerships included nonalcoholic beverage brand Ghia for a Hydration Happy Hour, haircare brand Crown Affair for a 10-minute scalp massage and skincare consultation, and Magnolia Bakery for a sweet treat. The New York bakery, which has a location minutes from The Grove, created The Outset cupcake, and on June 14, the first 50 customers to make a purchase of The Outset at Sephora and show their receipt at The Sensitive Skin Clinic received a cupcake. Agency: MKG.

Explore The Outset’s Sensitive Skin Clinic:

Photo credit: Stefanie Parkinson