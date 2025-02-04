FIVE THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This week’s hot takes on hot topics in experiential marketing cover Tunnels of Love, Zero Bodegas and Lunar New Year celebrations.

FREEBIES ABOUND AT WELCH’S ‘ZERO BODEGA’ POP-UP

New Yorkers got a taste of Welch’s new Zero Sugar juices last week when the brand popped up a classic NYC-inspired bodega to introduce the new product line. The “Zero Bodega,” open Jan. 23-26 in the West Village, was just what it sounded like—everything inside the store was Free.99.

The activation offered plenty of photo-worthy touchpoints, including tropes like an (animatronic) bodega cat, retro TVs and scratch-off lotto tickets that yielded free swag. Throughout the space, there were rows of products, free samples, games and prizes, photo ops, and merch, including a “Bye, Sugar” lunch bag, enamel pins, notebooks, playing cards and water bottles.

To boot, a speakeasy experience was hidden behind one of the Zero Bodega’s refrigerator doors, and led to a secret lounge brimming with nostalgic, Welch’s-themed décor (think: a vintage ads gallery), mocktails and a chance to win prizes, including a $250 gift card to “zero out” your grocery bill.

Ultimately, the effort added up to a whole lot more than zero: Nearly 3,000 consumers stopped by, 10,000-plus samples were dished out and 7 million-plus organic social impressions were generated. Juicy. (Agencies: Boston|Austin Experiential Group; Superdigital)

Photos: Courtesy of Superdigital

THE INAUGURAL NEURODIVERSITY SUMMIT BRINGS NEUROINCLUSION TO DAVOS

Neuroinclusion has become an important, cross-industry topic of discussion, and during the inaugural Davos Neurodiversity Summit (DNS), a coalition of global “neurodistinct” leaders and allies aimed to advance the conversation.

Hosted by NODI and held Jan. 20-24 during the 2025 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, the event included multiple panel discussions featuring a range of voices who shared their neurodivergent perspectives on some of this year’s core WEF themes.

At the center of the programming was the DNS flagship dinner on Jan. 22, which encompassed hybrid panel discussions that allowed for a mix of in-person participants while, naturally, involving an accessible format that provided leaders around the globe to virtually contribute, too.

Beyond the dinner, attendees could participate in a sensory-friendly outdoor hiking activity, a curated lunch featuring deep dives into key WEF 2025 issues, ongoing group white paper discussions to capture perspectives on WEF themes, and a problem-solving think tank with allies.

More of this, please.

GLOSSIER’S CHERRY-COATED POP-UPS ARE THE ‘BALM’ DOTCOM

Millennials, let’s first rejoice over the name of Glossier’s lip salve: Balm Dotcom.

OK, now, let’s talk about the launch experiences hosted in January for the new Black Cherry Collection. The brand popped up at the Mall of America in Minnesota, and in Austin, TX, with its mobile, cherry-topped “Balm DotWorld” vending machine in tow, then leveraged the unit as the centerpiece of a 360-degree experience.

Beauty fans were invited to stop by to interact with the new collection by customizing a Balm Dotcom product with different charms, snap photos in a themed booth featuring digital frames, snag exclusive swag and samples, and indulge in cherry-flavored food and beverages. You (OK, we) might call the event the balm diggity. (Agency: CNC Agency)

Photo credit: CNC Agency

RAISING CANE’S TUNNEL OF LOVE TOOK 2,000 HOURS TO BUILD

Only in the experiential marketing world do you read sentences like this: At a Raising Cane’s location in Grand Prairie, TX, consumers are combining their love of fried chicken with romance.

Indeed, from Jan. 31 to Feb. 16, the Raising Cane’s x Coca-Cola Tunnel of Love is serving as a drive-thru Valentine’s Day spectacle that took workers more than 2,000 hours to construct. The installation includes a bespoke, animated light show, and features a heart-shaped entry archway, 20,000 lights, 3,000 roses and other dramatic décor elements.

The first 60 people to check out the Tunnel of Love on Feb. 6 from 6-8 p.m. will score a custom painted Coca-Cola bottle, while on Feb. 10, fan-favorite “Love Island” couple JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez will experience the Tunnel of Love, sign autographs and take photos with fans. On Galentine’s Day (Feb. 13), the first 100 consumers who make it to the tunnel from 6-9 p.m. will snag a floral bouquet. And on Feb. 14, Operation Kindness will have dogs available for adoption on-site. (P)aww.

BRANDS APPEAL TO THE SENSES TO MARK LUNAR NEW YEAR

Lunar New Year 2025 celebrations have been underway since Jan. 29, and will carry through Feb. 12. So far, the occasion has inspired some festive brand experiences in the U.S.:

Maison Margiela Fragrances sniffed out an exclusive artist collaboration to celebrate Lunar New Year and Valentine’s Day this year, teaming up with London-based Chinese artist Duoduo Huang on a “Memories Imprinted” project that explores the correlation between scent, memory and human connection. The artworks have been reproduced for public consumption, and are being showcased at various points of sale and pop-ups.

For her “Chinese New Year Memory” artworks, Huang used experimental engraving and printing techniques on velvet to craft pieces that resembled a manuscript of memories comprised of photography, digital processing and textile craftsmanship, and infused with some of the brand’s best-selling scents. For Valentine’s Day, “Vacuum Rose” features vacuum-packed, ribbon-tied roses, symbolizing the preservation of memories. (Agency: Somexing)

Meanwhile, to launch its Red Bean Mochi LipSoftie product, beauty brand Tower 28 hosted bicoastal pop-ups the weekend before New Year festivities began. At the Mochidoki café in New York, visitors could enjoy a custom T28 x Mochidoki mochi flavor and add their 2025 aspirations to a Lucky Money tree. On the other coast, to support the L.A. community amid the wildfires, Tower 28 donated proceeds from all sales at its Sephora pop-up in Santa Monica to the L.A. Fire Department Foundation.

BONUS CONTENT: STEVE MADDEN’S GAMIFIED FASHION SHOW

It’s an oldie, but a goodie worth sharing: Last fall, Steve Madden hosted a gamified “Sole Survivor” fashion show and launch event in London for its Beyond Borders collection. Retail partners, media and select European influencers in attendance were plunged into a theatrical environment where “Squid Game”-style competitions were met with the glamor of a fashion gala.

The two-day phygital experience was powered by a custom-designed Sole Survivor app featuring “game levels” tied to Madden’s personal story, from humble beginnings to fashion success story, that had users completing curated tasks to earn “Steve Bucks” and rise the ranks on the leaderboard.

The video game-like scenario unlocked some winning results: The event led to a 25.2-percent increase in online store traffic and a reach of 64 million-plus on social. (Agency: Imagination)

Photos: Courtesy of Steve Madden

