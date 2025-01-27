Trend of the Week: Neuroinclusion in Events

Fifteen percent of your attendees probably don’t want the event experience you’re planning. And that’s because, according to some estimates, 15 to 20 percent of the population considers itself, or has been diagnosed, as neurodivergent. That means that one in five event attendees is neurodivergent. And that also means that many “best practices” the event industry employs to engage audiences may miss the mark or squander the opportunity to connect effectively with this population.

WHAT IS NEUROINCLUSION?

The term neurodivergence refers to people whose thinking and learning styles differ from more typical (“neurotypical”) thinking and learning styles. This wide range of differences is often represented by a spectrum. The needs of neurodivergent people, especially when it comes to crowds, sensory input, noise and social cues, can be unique from those of neurotypical people. Neuroinclusion is the practice of creating a space, or in this case, an event, that supports neurological differences.

WHY IT MATTERS NOW

Millennials and Gen Zers are bringing a new level of advocacy and self-awareness for what event audiences need and want from a live experience. For many event marketers, these changing demands require a fresh understanding of what truly inclusive events look like. ADA accessibility is just one of many considerations. Salesforce’s Dreamforce offers noise-reducing earplugs and fidget toys to its attendees, in addition to “cool-down” spaces in the hallways between venues equipped with dim lighting. As part of Altec Lansing’s official audio partnership of the Dallas Cowboys, the brand is sponsoring sensory rooms for fans at AT&T Stadium. (Consider, too, the growing use of drones as a replacement for fireworks that are triggering for some attendees.)

HOW TO (RE)SET THE STAGE

One of the leaders driving the evolution of neuroinclusive events is Google and its Experience Institute (Xi) and The Neu Project, which focus on neuroinclusion in events and helping event professionals create more inclusive spaces and experiences (check out The Neu Project’s Event Professional’s Guide to Neuroinclusion). The Neu Project has also expanded its scope to incorporate partnerships, including one with Marriott, which is the first hospitality company to commit to neuroinclusive practices at events for more than 250 people.

Broadway has also been home to thought leadership for neurodiverse audiences. The musical “How to Dance in Ohio” follows the story of a group of autistic students preparing for their first high school dance. The cast was comprised of autistic actors and the experience of attending the show also employed several neurodivergent considerations including open-ended questions during registration that enabled producers to accommodate attendees as needed, access to a sensory kit attendees could utilize at the show, access to cool down or quiet spaces, and detailed accessibility information on the show’s website (learn more from the show’s producers).

“It’s only really when you understand your users, your guests, that you can build an experience that helps and caters to them,” said Michelle Rosen Sapir, group business lead, brand and reputation events and experiences at Google. “We know that not every event has a huge budget, but there are small things that can be done that are helpful, and some of those tips are in the guidelines, as well.”

The Trend of the Week is coproduced with the support of Proscenium. Catch up on all of this year’s weekly trends here, and get more insights and resources on accessibility in events here.