A sneak preview of the 24th annual EMS in Las Vegas

The 24th annual Experiential Marketing Summit arrives May 18-20 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas with a theme that feels fitting for the moment: human connection in the digital age. As AI automates nearly every facet of business, and daily life, live experiences are the last line of defense. And this year’s program is designed to prove it.

EMS 2026 will bring new energy to the show floor, offer more comprehensive content on measurement and impact, and more ways to connect with your industry peers on- and off-site. Here’s a look at what’s in store.

1. A KEYNOTE THAT BLENDS CREATIVITY AND HARD NUMBERS

Canva’s global head of experiential, Jimmy Knowles, will take the stage to present the opening keynote, “Confetti Meets KPIs—Balancing Bold Ideas with Business Impact,” a lesson on why imagination and intention go hand-in-hand, and a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the brand’s culture-shaping events.

2. THOUGHT-PROVOKING FIELD TRIPS

Off-site tours are a staple of EMS, and this year we’re bringing you a range of exclusive, adventurous field trips built for inspiration and exploration. On the docket: A lights-on tour of Universal Horror Unleashed designed exclusively for EMS attendees; a journey through Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart, where a trippy grocery store environment opens into a surreal, story-driven universe; and a tour of Puma’s Las Vegas flagship and hidden Club 48 space led by the brand’s own marketers.

3. A CLOSED-DOOR WORKSHOP FOR BRAND-SIDE EXECS

EMS kicks off with an exclusive b-to-b Executive Forum designed for senior brand-side marketers. The workshop will feature a keynote on the “Rise of the Transformation Economy,” a trust-focused panel with Cisco and ServiceNow, a strategy lab, and—bonus—the opportunity to earn 3.0 CEM credits.

4. THE MEASUREMENT CONVO THE INDUSTRY’S BEEN WAITING FOR

Across multiple sessions, EMS is digging deep into the tactics that prove impact, from analyzing return on emotion with Dell, to a look at outcome-first design with US Foods, to CultureCon’s playbook for measurable community-driven strategies, to designs that deliver on spectacle, engagement, and data with Intel.

5. AN EVOLVED HALL OF IDEAS

Based on attendee feedback, we’ve overhauled our exhibit guidelines to allow bigger, more dimensional builds for larger-scale booth experiences, and moved content sessions off the floor into dedicated breakout spaces, so the hall can shine. Get inspired and explore hands-on demos of all the latest event products and services, raise a glass with your fellow community members at our happy hours, and look out for contests and special surprises…

6. A FORUM JUST FOR TRADE SHOW AND EXHIBIT PROS

On May 18, the Exhibit Strategies & Trade Show Forum will offer a full slate of programming built specifically for exhibit leaders, from candid talks on what actually works on the show floor, to panels with Kia, GE HealthCare and Bosch on smarter exhibit strategies that go beyond traditional ROI.

7. CREATIVITY SHOWDOWNS

Event Marketer’s signature, traveling “Creative Brief Challenge” returns with two opportunities for network, ideate and share. “The Human Creativity vs. AI Creative Brief Challenge,” will put human insight and machine output head-to-head, sparking real conversations about AI’s role within the creative process, while “Small Spaces” will challenge the notion of go big or go home.

8. CELEBRATING THE TOP CAMPAIGNS

The industry’s most prestigious celebration of experiential programs and people, the Ex Awards Gala, returns to honor the best event campaigns of 2026, and the marketers who engineered them—the “main characters” of the ceremony. (Check out the finalists of the 24th annual Ex Awards.)

9. SCHMOOZING BEFORE AND AFTER DARK

During the day, check-in to The Braindate Lounge for small-group conversations on topics that matter to you. Then at night, make connections in a laid back setting with our exclusive VIP event at On the Record. Exchange ideas and swap battle stories with the people who get what you do. Because sometimes the best conversations at EMS are the ones that take place off-stage.

10. A CLOSING SESSION WITH CIRQUE DU SOLEIL

Cirque du Soleil has built a global brand on emotion-first storytelling and design, and to close out EMS 2026, the organization’s vp of strategic development will show you how to do the same, drawing on decades of creative risk-taking and audience insights.

Often imitated, never duplicated. It’s EMS, baby. See you soon!

Photo credit: PWP Studio

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