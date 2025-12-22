Christmastime is here again, and our calendars, inboxes and social feeds have been overflowing with festive pop-ups, holiday markets, light shows and takeovers that have us feeling that warm, merry spirit. We’d have to travel around the world on Santa’s magic time to hit all of the brand activations taking place this month, so we’re highlighting 12 of the best experiences of the holiday season.

BATH & BODY WORKS

At the beginning of November, Bath & Body Works debuted its holiday campaign highlighting three signature scents: Fresh Balsam, Snowflakes & Cashmere and Twisted Peppermint. Interactive kiosks arrived in 46 malls, and the brand activated in train stations in New York City and Chicago, transforming everyday commutes into scented brand encounters.

Bath & Body Works was the first brand to scent Grand Central during peak holiday travel, surrounding commuters with green notes of Fresh Balsam. Bath & Body Works also popped into select movie theaters across New York, Los Angeles and Chicago to offer “scent-igrations” of Fresh Balsam tied to the brand’s new holiday ad spot.

“We’re bringing the holiday season to life for consumers in new and unexpected ways,” Jamie Sohosky, Bath & Body Works’ cmo, said in a statement. “By diffusing our signature Fresh Balsam scent into iconic places like Grand Central Station and movie theaters, we’re creating moments of joy and festive spirit that reach consumers wherever they are—making the magic of Bath & Body Works part of their everyday experiences.”

Photos: Courtesy of Bath & Body Works

BERGDORF GOODMAN

Bergdorf Goodman continued its decades-long holiday tradition of unveiling its nine-window, holiday installation on NYC’s Fifth Avenue. Designed and produced entirely in-house, “The Bergdorf Soirée” depicts an extravagant party unfolding scene-by-scene across the luxury retailer’s façade. The celebration on Nov. 20 involved a live countdown, a performance by High and Mighty Brass Band and a reveal moment led by Santa Claus and Linda Fargo, svp-fashion office and store presentation at Bergdorf Goodman.

Photos, including featured image: Courtesy of Angela Pham

EOS

Personal care brand eos went all in on the holidays, spreading out its campaign across several events. In November, eos popped up in The Oculus with a two-day transit-inspired experience designed to turn holiday shopping into an immersive journey. The eos Holiday Express invited consumers to explore hands-on, scent-driven touchpoints featuring its limited-edition Holiday Collection and new fragrance mists.

Participants received an eos Express Pass, a train ticket-meets-scent diary that was stamped by Fragrance Conductors at each car, and they could enjoy hot cocoa inspired by festive collection flavors, unwind with a mini hand massage and capture photos.

Then, eos traveled to five East Coast college campuses to bring the festive spirit to more than 4,500 students who were drawn in by a larger-than-life pink present box, a spin-to-win wheel, and complimentary coffee and hot cocoa with customizable toppings. The brand distributed 16,135 product samples, which included a mini holiday body lotion, a Super Balm 3-Pack and mini Lip Butter. (Agency: Shadow)

Photos: Courtesy of eos

FREEFORM

Freeform celebrated its “25 Days of Christmas” programming with Santa’s House Holiday Party in L.A. on Dec. 4. Attendees enjoyed holiday activations themed to classic Christmas movies like “Home Alone,” live entertainment, cookie decorating, and festive bites and drinks.

Photo credit: Freeform

JELLYCAT

Jellycat is blowing snowy winds into L.A. with its takeover of The Grove’s Glass Box through Dec. 31. The winter wonderland places Bartholomew the Bear front and center outside on a snow mobile. Inside are a range of Jellycat plushies on display. A few steps away is the entrance to the Jellycat Ski Club Lounge, where shoppers go through an immersive product pick-up moment. (Agency: Gladiator Productions)

Photo: Courtesy of Gladiator Productions

L’ORÉAL

Through Dec. 27, L’Oréal Luxe is hosting The Gift Factory pop-up experience at Westfield Valley Fair and Westfield Topanga malls in California. The activation invites shoppers into a sensory world highlighting four of L’Oréal’s brands: Armani, Lancôme, Valentino and YSL. Each brand zone offers product discovery, gifting services and limited-edition collections. (Agency: CNC Agency)

Photo credit: CNC Agency

PLUTO TV

Pluto TV launched “The Holidays Are Brutal” collection on its platform, and that sentiment came to life as part of its holiday campaign with themed rage rooms across 10 U.S. markets, where consumers could “smash away their seasonal stress while celebrating action-packed, non-traditional holiday movie viewing” (think: “Step Brothers,” “The Expendables” and “Rush Hour”).

On Dec. 11, the sold-out activation hosted 412 rage room sessions for 1,011 participants nationwide who smashed 35,171 items, including 10,000-plus ornaments, more than 7,000 mugs and plates, 64 Christmas trees and more. Each rage room was packed with easter eggs and props inspired by the films in “The Holidays Are Brutal” collection.

Photos: Courtesy of Civic

QVC

From Nov. 19-20, QVC opened up Mrs. Claus’ Holiday House, a two-day pop-up experience in New York City’s Flatiron District inspired by Kathy Hilton’s holiday entertaining style. Consumers walked through a series of interactive rooms, including the Sleigh Lounge, Claus-et and Kringle Kitchenette, each displaying gifts and exclusive holiday drops available on QVC. The Holiday House experience extended onto TikTok with an eight-hour livestream on Nov. 19 that presented celebrity appearances, deals, giveaways and behind-the-scenes access to the activation for viewers at home.

Photo credit: Charles Skyes/AP Content Services

RALPH LAUREN

The Ralph Lauren Holiday Experience is open for six weeks through Christmas Eve, bringing a rustic retail activation to Sloane Square in the central London district of Chelsea. Consumers can book a time slot to meet Father Christmas in The Ralph Lauren Barn, which is also the home for the one-hour Polo Bear Cookie Decorating Workshop for children and a two-hour holiday wreathmaking workshop for teens and adults with the Florist in Residence.

Ralph’s Coffee is on-site to serve hot chocolates and seasonal beverages, while The Ralph Lauren Holiday Shop is displaying a curated selection of holiday gifts, ranging from Polo Bear collectibles to apparel. A charitable component to the activation, attendees can dedicate a star on The Ralph Lauren Giving Tree in honor of someone special to help support The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. Dedicated stars are hung on the tree every Tuesday.

The Ralph Lauren Holiday Experience also appeared in L.A. on Melrose Avenue, Dec. 5-7, with a Christmas tree farm, a Ralph’s Coffee truck, and performances from the West Los Angeles Children’s Choir, the Musyca Children’s Choir, Diana Silvers and Laufey.

Photo credit: Ralph Lauren

UBER EATS

Uber Eats launched the Holiday Windows Tour, a mobile gifting experience traveling to Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston and New York City, Dec. 13-23. The custom-designed truck features animated retail windows, a festive bag tree photo moment and a hot beverage cart. Participants can play a “Naughty or Nice” game for instant prizes, collect exclusive credits and discover curated products available to shop directly on Uber Eats. (Agency: CNC Agency)

VS PINK X LOVESHACKFANCY

Victoria’s Secret PINK and LoveShackFancy were back on Dec. 2 with a new pink-fueled pop-up in NYC, but this time, they were celebrating a holiday collab, rather than this summer’s pajama party. The Holiday Chalet activation was inspired by a cozy winter village and transported attendees to a branded ski resort, featuring a photo moment with the iconic PINK dog and a sleigh, a gourmet hot cocoa cart, an interactive gifting station and an Aprés Ski Lounge with a live dj. Pink Christmas trees, candy canes and product displays commemorated the second edition of the VS PINK x LoveShackFancy collection. (Agency: CNC Agency)

Photo credit: CNC Agency

WAYFAIR

On Nov. 7, Wayfair brought “your home for the holidays” to Union Square in NYC with its Christmas Tree Market that reimagined the classic city tree lot. The pop-up featured a lineup of colorful faux trees and served up hot cocoa, along with the chance to craft a personalized wreath, spin a wheel to win prizes, and snap festive photos. (Partners: EventLink Group; eventpermits)

Photo credit: eventpermits

