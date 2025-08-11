FIVE THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This week’s hot takes on hot topics in experiential marketing cover Kidney Passes, Bites for Bytes and an experiential Dive-In Theater.

WOULD YOU ‘GIVE YOUR KIDNEY’ FOR A FESTIVAL TICKET?

If you’d give your left kidney for a seat at a Chappell Roan show (*raises hand*), Way Out West Festival’s latest campaign is right up your alley. When tickets to the Sweden-based event (Aug. 7-9) sold out in record time this year, organizers teamed up with nonprofit More Organ Donation (MOD) to turn the often-used fan phrase/plea “I’d give my kidney for a ticket” into a real-life cause marketing program. Enter: The Kidney Pass.

With a 30-percent decline in new organ-donor registrations in Sweden in recent years, the campaign played into FOMO—the festival’s A-list lineup included Charli XCX, Chappell Roan and Iggy Pop—to raise awareness and drive donor enrollment. The Kidney Pass served as a limited reserve of tickets that offered fans one last shot at scoring access to the show. All they had to do was sign up for Sweden’s national donor registry. MOD and Way Out West called it “the most meaningful festival ticket you’ll ever get.”

The campaign launched on Aug. 1, and in just one week, generated more than 1,750 new donor registrations. Rock on. (Agency: NORD DDB)

Photo: Courtesy of Way Out West

WHISKAS WELCOMES CAT PARENTS TO PURRADISE

Feline education, storytelling and purrpose were all behind Whiskas’ one-day Purradise pop-up in the Soho neighborhood of London this International Cat Day (Aug. 8). To mark the launch of its Purradise campaign, the company enticed pet parents with a multisensory activation that celebrated, and shed light on, the unique quirks and behaviors of cats.

Across six interactive, gamified zones, interspersed with various “Cat Insights” signs that offered quick tips on what makes the animals tick and why, attendees could “live like a cat” (with the exception of the first stop on their journey, the Purradise coffee bar).

Touchpoints spanned a Find the Golden Feather “wind tunnel” experience; elevated pastries displayed on a conveyor belt; hand and arm massages; the “scent-sational” Aroma Island; kitty-themed photo booths, a Purrsonality Quiz that suggested Whiskas food products based on participants’ answers; prizes; bundles of take-home treats; and exclusive swag. (Agencies: Heaps and Stacks; AMV BBDO; Weber Shandwick)

BAGEL BYTES: NEW YORKERS TRADE IN OLD TECH FOR CASH AND CUISINE

Plenty of people have boxes of old devices gathering dust at home, so to encourage them to trade in their old electronics, Back Market, an online refurbished tech marketplace, teamed up with NYC’s Leon’s Bagels to offer “Bites for Bytes.” From July 26-27, consumers could bring their old devices to the Leon’s location in Williamsburg and trade it in for cash and a free bagel.

To participate, consumers had to ensure that their electronics were trade-in eligible ahead of time, and those who didn’t already have a Back Market account were asked to create one on-site. Upon arrival, attendees first worked with a brand team member, who walked them through the trade-in procedure. When that was process was complete, the participant received an instant offer for their device. If the offer was accepted, Back Market packed it up and shipped it to the seller on the spot.

In line with the event theme, those who traded in their tech received a Leon’s bagel with a “second chance” sundried tomato and herb cream cheese schmear that was whipped up using surplus tomatoes, garlic and herbs that would have otherwise gone to waste.

Free bagels from Leon’s? Take every iPod we own. (Agency: Seen Presents)

Photos: Courtesy of Back Market

PULL UP A POOL FLOAT AT THE DISNEY+ DIVE-IN THEATER

What’s better than spending a warm summer night at the drive-in? Spending a warm summer night at the dive-in. Oh yes, over the last few weeks, Disney has been hosting themed pool parties in partnership with Swimply, a platform that allows homeowners to rent out their private pools.

As part of a broader Disney+ Throwback campaign, select Swimply-hosted pools in L.A. are being transformed into experiential “Disney+ Dive-In Theaters,” and providing fans who sign up ahead of time with hands-on touchpoints and screenings of iconic films including “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” (July 29 to Aug. 1), “Camp Rock” (Aug. 6-9) and “Alien” (Aug. 14-17).

Each cinematic experience is themed around the movie being screened. Think: Entering through a “shrink ray” laser tunnel, swimming in a “cereal bowl” swimming pool, Cheerios-shaped pool floats, an oversized popcorn box and giant ant installations for “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.” Now that’s some movie magic.

PINK AND LOVESHACKFANCY THROW A SLUMBER PARTY-THEMED EVENT IN NYC

The new Victoria’s Secret PINK x LoveShackFancy apparel collection is positioned as a celebration of friendship, femininity and fun, and to translate that vibe into a real-world experience, the brands on Aug. 5 hosted a pajama party in Manhattan.

The sleepover-themed affair featured a curated walk-in closet that showcased the new line; dog-friendly amenities including water bowls and treats (the PINK mascot is a dog); large-scale photo installations; a live dj; a candy bar; and pink hues infused into every last touchpoint. Our favorite aspect? The experience was designed with individuals and groups in mind, and offered activities for both types of attendee. Fancy that. (Agency: CNC Agency)

Photo credit: BFA

More from The Brief: