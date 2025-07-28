The Brief: Frozen Lotion and Chainsaw-sliced Sandwiches

FIVE THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This week’s hot takes on hot topics in experiential marketing cover frozen lotion, soccer jugglers and chainsaw-sliced sandwiches.

MATTEL TAKES A GAMBLE WITH AN ADULT GAMING POP-UP IN VEGAS

When Mattel announced last month that it would be introducing “UNO Social Clubs” around the U.S., the brand couldn’t have predicted that the endeavor would turn into a viral spectacle before it even got started.

Yep, earlier this month, when word got out that Mattel’s first Social Club would be unveiled at the Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas, tons of fans misinterpreted the news, believing that UNO would be one of the games offered on the casino floor, and that gambling was about to get whimsical. The brand quickly, and humorously, pulled the Reverse card.

On July 18, it was time to debut the actual UNO Social Club pop-up at the Palms. Press, creators and some lucky fans all descended on one of the venue’s most coveted suites—transformed into a vibrant, UNO-themed playground—for a night of friendly competition.

Branded games spanned bowling, billiards, mini activations and live gameplay, including traditional UNO, UNO Golf and UNO Show ’em No Mercy—all overseen by dedicated card dealers. Plus, a grand prize winner and their guest scored an exclusive two-night stay in the suite. UNO experience for the books. (Agency: Mirrored Media)

Photos: Courtesy of Mattel

EOS HARD-LAUNCHES AN EXPERIENTIAL STRATEGY WITH A ‘YUMMY’ ANGLE

For its first-ever consumer-facing sampling activation, eos served up a “full sensory escape” to New Yorkers in Gansevoort Plaza. Held July 22, from 11:00 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Crème de la Cool Activation helped drop its “most decadent” product yet—the Crème de Pistachio 24H Moisture Body Lotion. And it being summertime in New York City, the brand set out to create a cooling self-care moment, inviting consumers to “come as you are, leave feeling smooth.”

Larger-than life product replicas, hot pink umbrellas and an adorable, roving lotion bottle mascot popped against the city backdrop, while ice blocks with product frozen inside served as a photo op, cooling moment and architecture all in one. The first 100 attendees received full-size product samples, and for a full multisensory moment, brand ambassadors in hot pink tees passed out branded lotion scent-inspired ice cream treats. All about eos, inside and out. (Agency: Shadow)

Photos: Courtesy of eos

LIQUID DEATH AND SHEETZ OFFER CHAINSAW-SLICED SAMMIES

If you follow Liquid Death, you already know that the beverage brand is famous for its ludicrous stunts and merchandise (we’re talking Casket Coolers, Misfortune Cookies and Kegs for Pregs). Last week, the company was at it again, and this time included convenience store chain Sheetz in its shenanigans.

On July 25 for one day only, Liquid Death and the Sheetz store in Seven Fields, PA, (near Pittsburgh) teamed up to offer customers chainsaw-sliced sandwiches, subs and burgers from 2 to 5 p.m. Those who opted for the slice could also walk away with swag like hats and tees.

To participate, consumers simply had to buy a Made To Order sandwich and a Liquid Death, and they could head outdoors to have their meal chopped in half by a real-deal, co-branded chainsaw… If chainsaws are part of a summer campaign, just imagine what they’ll come up with for Halloween.

WHEN TEMPS HIT TRIPLE DIGITS, IT’S STARRY TO THE RESCUE

Unbeknownst to us, as we were sweating our way through San Diego Comic-Con on July 24, others were celebrating National Refreshment Day with a cold beverage in hand. Or in Starry’s case, rolling out a “100 Degrees, 100% Off” campaign that is hooking consumers up with cold, complimentary sodas now through Sept. 2.

Here’s the deal: When temps hit 100 degrees anywhere in the country, consumers who have signed up for a mobile wallet pass on the campaign microsite can submit a receipt for a 20-ounce regular or zero-sugar Starry, and get a full reimbursement through PayPal or Venmo (while supplies last).

In a local twist, consumers battling the heat in Miami, Charlotte and Atlanta are in for some more refreshment when the thermometer hits 100. From July 24-31, vending machines planted in each city will automatically dispense free 20-ounce Starry bottles, no strings attached, no purchase required. Ahhhhh.

Photo credit: Todd Kirkland/AP Content Services for PepsiCo

JAMESON KICKS IT WITH SOCCER FANS AT MLS ALL-STAR

Jameson made a grand splash into the world of American soccer during MLS All-Star Week this month, raising a toast to fans and the sport with its first major activation serving as the league’s official Irish whiskey sponsor.

From July 18-20, the brand made its mark in Austin, beginning with Soccer Celebration, a two-day fan festival hosted at Auditorium Shores Park. There, Jameson invited consumers inside a 40-foot by 40-foot space where a “J Golf” putting green and soccer net challenge that yielded exclusive merch were on tap, as were Jameson cocktails served at the High Bar, soccer juggling performances and an appearance by MLS legend Maurice Edu.

The brand also poured on the high-touch engagement at Q2 stadium with an exclusive Gameday Hospitality Experience crafted for league execs and VIP guests. The pre-All-Star game event featured elevated bites, live entertainment and craft cocktails to wash it all down. (Agency: 160over90)

Photo credit: Marissa Joy Photo

