The Brief: Better Halfs and Laundromat Soirees

FIVE THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This week’s hot takes on hot topics in experiential marketing cover Better Halfs, UNO Social Clubs and laundromat soirees.

SUDS AND SOUNDS AND DANCE-FLOOR THERAPY

Raise your hand if the mere thought of doing laundry makes you want to be a kid again. Like, really badly. Yup, us, too. It’s one of the universal pain points of adulthood, a fact not lost on FX, which celebrated the debut of its new comedy series, “Adults,” with two sensory Suds and Sounds events hosted at laundromats in L.A. and New York.

On May 20, at The Laundry Room in Culver City, CA, and on May 22 at The Laundry Bee in Queens, NY, attendees experienced a “remix” of real-life adult responsibilities balanced by a range of dj sets, surprise performances, bodega snacks, espresso drinks, themed cocktails, tarot card readings, giveaways—and free laundry.

Both activations additionally included branded vending machines that dished out limited-edition “Adults” merch, including laundry bags built for “carrying the emotional baggage of growing up,” as well as Polaroid photo ops and dance-floor therapy. (Agency: The Syndicate)

Photos: Courtesy of FX

FAMILY GAME NIGHT IS GETTING A GLOW-UP

If you like wiping the floor with your family or friends on game night, we’ve got good news for you: Now you can do it publicly. Mattel has had an ace up its sleeve, and last month the brand officially unveiled “UNO Social Clubs,” branded pop-ups that will serve as the “ultimate game night destinations.”

The first UNO Social Club will debut in one of the gaming capitals of the world—Vegas, baby—at Palms Casino Resort. Additional activations are then slated to pop up across the country later this year in bars and venues in major U.S. cities. Each event will become a game-night mecca with UNO-themed drinks, tournament-style play, photos ops and more.

To get the ball (or is it dice?) rolling, Mattel is hosting an UNO Social Club getaway sweepstakes through June 19 that will earn a winner and their guest a trip to Palms Casino to stay in one of the venue’s luxury suites this July, which will be decked out in the game’s signature bold hues (red, yellow, blue and green) and UNO-themed touchpoints, like a private bowling alley and game-inspired décor.

The suite will also be stocked with game tables and UNO game extension packs, plus specialty decks, including UNO Golf, UNO Teams and UNO Show ’em No Mercy. The best part? A personal game host will be on hand to shuffle the decks “in style.”

Image: Courtesy of Mattel

HOKA TAKES CONSUMERS ON A ‘FAR OUT’ TRAIL-RUNNING SIM

Manhattan isn’t exactly known for its naturescapes, but Hoka changed the game from May 28-29 to introduce its Mafate X trail running shoe to hardcore and prospective runners alike. To activate its Mafate X Far Out Experience, the brand dropped a shipping container-sized installation in the Flatiron District, which served as a trail-running simulation through the mountains.

Surrounded by scenic elements designed to replicate Joshua Tree National Park, consumers were invited to take the new kicks for a spin on a treadmill located in the center of the space. The activation was built to serve as the, ahem, kickoff to a slate of experiential programming Hoka plans to carry out in the coming months in L.A., Chicago and London. (Agencies: Jellyfish; DE-YAN)

OATLY MILKS ITS HALF MARATHON SPONSORSHIP

For some brands, the path to success is found by taking a meaningful statistic and running with it—in this case, all the way to the NYCRUNS Brooklyn Experience Half Marathon. Ever the cheeky brand, when Oalty discovered that its oat milk products have nearly half of the climate impact of cow’s milk, it showed up at the race to infuse “half” touchpoints into every corner of the experience, and reinforce its sustainability positioning.

Among spectacles was The Halfway Halftime Show, a performance by the Fogo Azul drumline on a custom-built stage set in front of the Barclays Center, just past the race’s halfway mark. There were also Oatly-carton mascots cheering on competitors at the starting line, halfway point and finish line, as well as “half-distance mile markers” in the form of brand ambassadors holding large signage that celebrated runners as they crossed the 1.6375 and 3.275 mile markers. Oatly even enlisted professional pacers to run the race in branded flags to mark a variety of half-paces, like a 7.5-minute mile.

Even the support squad got a nod—the brand offered a “better halfs” refreshment station in partnership with Dayglow Coffee to provide oat milk lattes and treats to runners’ friends and family.

Just over the finish line, the brand’s Half-A-Finish Area featured ambassadors dishing out post-race recovery smoothies made with Oatly and “half-a-gym bags” (fanny packs) that came with a coupon for half-off a future Oatly purchase. And get this: The brand even allocated half of its 20-by-20 footprint for the beverages and giveaways, and dedicated the other half to a lounge and recovery space.

All told, Oatly distributed nearly 10,000 samples and giveaways, and scored more than 25,000 in-person impressions. Not half bad. (Agency: Factory360)

Photos: Courtesy of Oatly

TNT’S NOVEL IDEA: A PARTNERSHIP WITH LITTLE FREE LIBRARY

At a time when books are being weaponized, we’ve got nothing but love for TNT’s latest venture. To build buzz for the May 25 debut of “The Librarians: The Next Chapter,” a spinoff from its hit “Librarians” franchise, the network teamed up with nonprofit Little Free Library to celebrate libraries and literacy in communities that are most in need of book access.

For the unacquainted, Minnesota-based Little Free Library is on a mission to build community, inspire readers and expand book access for all through a global network of volunteer-led book-exchange boxes. So TNT partnered with the organization to distribute books, custom swag and “treasure” to more than 200 libraries within its network, as well as the installation of 10 custom-built Little Free Libraries in cities across the country, from Harlem, NY, to Detroit, MI.

Participating Little Free Libraries, which can be found on the nonprofit’s digital map and mobile app, are offering a selection of books curated by the Little Free Library team and TNT, including “The Librarians” tie-in novels, plus collectible bookmark charms and window vinyls, through the end of the summer. Let’s hope more brands take a page from TNT’s book.

Photo credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for TNT

