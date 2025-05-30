May 2025: The Brief, Live! News and Trends Commentary

A Monthly Editorial Video Recap: It’s The Brief, Live!

Watch as Event Marketer’s Rachel Boucher, head of content; Kait Shea, senior editor and manager-digital, and Juanita Chavarro Arias, managing editor, recap and provide commentary on some of the top experiential stories, ideas, and trends of the month. Think: Nostalgia plays, stigma-busting campaigns, fourth spaces, and much more. New episodes drop monthly.

For more information on The Brief newsletter and The Brief, Live! reach out to the editors.

Related Links:

Image Credits: Hector Vivas and Glenn Dunbar/Getty Images for LEGO Group (LEGO at Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix); Vita Coco (Nostalgia Mall); Famous Amos (Block Party); Slice (Retro Refreshed); Your Reformer (24-Hour Pop-up)