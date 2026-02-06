Watch: January 2026 Experiential News Commentary

B-to-C Events, B-to-B Events
Posted on February 6, 2026 by Event Marketer

Back after a… brief hiatus (we had to do it), watch as the editors of Event Marketer recap a few of their top experiential stories from January. Think: Unexpected fortune tellers, beauty “shots,” and 30 minutes for a 30-Minute IPA. New episodes drop monthly.

Subscribe to The Brief LinkedIn Newsletter

For more information on The Brief newsletter and The Brief, Live!, or to submit your experiential news, reach out to the editors.

 

Related Links:


Photo credits: Time Bank (Courtesy of Dogfish Head); “What’s Next” (Courtesy of Netflix); FX’s “The Beauty” Activation (Courtesy of méShell Studio); CES 2026 (Photos by Event Marketer)
Tags:,

Related Articles

Receive the latest news and special announcements from Event Marketer

SIGN UP FOR UPDATES

© 2026 Access Intelligence, LLC – All Rights Reserved. |