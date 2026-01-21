FIVE THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This week’s hot takes on hot topics in experiential marketing cover Teyana Taylor tarot card readings, a Spring Rush campus campaign and the 30 Minute Time Bank.

FANS IN LOS ANGELES TAKE BEAUTY ‘SHOTS’ WITH FX

If you could take a mysterious injection that transformed you into a specimen of physical perfection… would you do it? That’s the premise behind FX’s new series, “The Beauty,” which came to life for shoppers at L.A.’s Westfield Century City last weekend at the brand’s tongue-in-cheek “The Beauty One Shot Studio” activation.

From Jan. 16-17, ahead of the show’s Jan. 21 premiere, fans could stop by for a glam photo shoot experience that featured complimentary touch-ups and editorial direction that were designed to illustrate how one “shot” can be transformative. Participants not only got mini makeovers inside a fantasy-themed environment, but went home with unique headshots that turned them into the literal faces of the network’s #TheBeautyFX campaign. (Agency: NVE Experience Agency)

Photo credit: méShell Studio

TEYANA TAYLOR WANTS TO READ YOUR FORTUNE

Move over, Zoltar. It’s Teyana Taylor’s turn to shine. Yep, as part of its “What Next?” campaign, Netflix took over Vanderbilt Hall inside NYC’s Grand Central Terminal with a 12-foot-tall animatronic version of the singer/actress, bespoke tarot cards and a slate of new 2026 titles to promote.

From Jan. 12-14, commuters could approach the fortune teller and engage in an otherworldly conversation as she revealed what the cards had in store for them in 2026, and provided personalized content recommendations for new series and films debuting on the platform this year. At the end of their reading, fans scored a limited-edition deck of custom, Netflix-title-inspired tarot cards that helped them continue to “discover their future.”

Personally, we’re pretty sure our crystal ball is pointing toward the new season of “Bridgerton.” (Agencies: Extra Credit, experiential; Master of Shapes, creative technology)

Photos: Courtesy of Netflix

In other Netflix news, we attempted to attend the brand’s “Bridgerton” virtual event last week, and, like hordes of other fans, were disappointed to find that the livestream crashed and burned. A cautionary tale…

CREATORS GET COMPETITIVE AT THE ‘BEAST GAMES’ PREMIERE

A few weeks back, we covered Starbucks’ sponsorship of season two of “Beast Games,” a competition show created by mega-creator MrBeast that premiered on Prime Video on Jan. 7. This week, we’re whisking you away to the show’s swanky blue-carpet premiere and VIP screening on Jan. 6 at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in L.A.

For the unacquainted, the series’ second season, dubbed “Beast Games: Strong vs. Smart,” features 100 of the smartest and 100 of the strongest people in the world duking it out in a range of brains vs. brawn challenges for a chance to take home the $5 million grand prize. And at the premiere event, celebrities and creators were plunged into the world of Beast City via a range of series-themed games that tested their smarts and strength.

The experience began outside of the venue, where two Lamborghinis flanked the entrance and larger-than-life recreations of show elements, including masked guards and a massive “Beast Games” portal, were on display. Once inside the museum, attendees walked the blue carpet step-and-repeat before heading into the theater. Nearby, a mini version of Beast City, brought to life by Lowe’s, offered an exclusive first look at the scale of the show.

Following a welcome from MrBeast and the screening of the series’ first two episodes, attendees moved upstairs to the venue’s Dome, where they entered through a portal to discover an interactive “Beast Games” experience, including a replica of the $5 million cash pyramid built from stacks of Beast Bucks.

There, they competed in challenges plucked straight from the competition, like a high-tension balancing challenge and an LED memory floor experience, for a chance to win Beast Bucks that were redeemable for exclusive merchandise at an on-site store.

Hang on—there’s more. Inside the Dome, Netflix additionally delivered a hospitality experience, including a Feastables market, passed bites inspired by the show, themed cocktails and mocktails, and a fully functioning Starbucks that served custom “Beast Games” beverages and gave creators the opportunity to personalize their own show-themed jerseys and design exclusive Starbucks swag. (Agency: Mirrored Media)

Photo credits: Mirrored Media for Prime Video; Sabrina Steck

DURING RUSH WEEK, IT’S ALL GREEK TO UBER EATS

Uber has progressively been cementing its footprint in campus life, and the latest example was strategically timed to Spring Rush and Bid Day, events that take place at the beginning of the spring semester when sororities (and fraternities) reopen membership and induct recruits.

To position itself as a college essential, Uber Eats infiltrated campuses during the busiest weeks of year for the social clubs to deliver curated “Eatsentials” kits and content-worthy spectacles. Kits were filled with rush-themed must-haves, like snacks, beauty basics and other pick-me-ups and mini lifesavers built for the occasion. And across The Ohio State, the University of Miami, Syracuse, the University of Southern California and, this week, Penn State and Rutgers, the brand has been showing up to Greek Row with high-energy deliveries that have inspired students to capture unboxings, GRWMs, TikToks and group photos.

Our favorite part? As student bids were made and new members arrived, Uber Eats marked the moment with celebratory drop-offs designed to hype up that house. (Agency: CNC Agency)

Photos: Courtesy of CNC Agency

NEW YORKERS TAKE A BREATHER IN DOGFISH HEAD’S ‘30 MINUTE TIME BANK’

Life in the Big Apple is always fast-paced, but the hustle and bustle tends to increase each January, when New Year’s resolutions are still in full swing. But not on Dogfish Head’s watch. The craft brewery popped up in NYC on Jan. 17 to offer New Yorkers a rare moment of Zen with its 30 Minute Time Bank.

The Time Bank invited consumers to step inside and take 30 uninterrupted, unapologetic minutes to themselves. During that period, they were treated to free pours of 30 Minute Light IPA, bites from Partybus Bakeshop and Panzón, and calm, feel-good engagements, like a vinyl listening lounge, live sketch portraits and interactive brewery-inspired touchpoints.

Ultimately, more than 500 people attended the pop-up, collectively reclaiming 15,000-plus minutes of downtime—which adds up to nearly 11 days. Cheers to that. (Agency: 5WPR)

Photos: Courtesy of Dogfish Head

