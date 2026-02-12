Event Marketer announced today that its media partnership with the Experiential Marketing Measurement Coalition has been renewed for a third year. EM is the leading information resource on face-to-face marketing, and the EMMC is the industry’s leading authority on event measurement and analytics.

The collaboration, formed in 2024, provides experiential marketers with important tools and resources designed to help them track and measure the success of their events. As the official U.S. media partner of the EMMC, Event Marketer will continue to roll out new education, research and peer-to-peer initiatives for corporate event marketers working across business events, trade shows and consumer activations.

Again this year, Event Marketer will host a quarterly series of LinkedIn Lives featuring expert panels and the release of new tactical event measurement tools with the EMMC (watch past episodes here, here and here). The EMMC will also contribute quarterly columns and updates for the Event Marketer audience, and will contribute expertise at the 2026 Experiential Marketing Summit, May 18-20 in Las Vegas. In addition, event measurement insights will be collated in an all-new newsletter, Performance IQ, launching this year.

“Measurement is one of the most important topics and practices within this industry, but it requires shared resources and perspectives for industry-wide success,” said Kerry Smith, President, Event Marketer. “As we embark on another year of partnership with the industry leaders at the EMMC, we’re excited to go even deeper on the tools and insights that matter most to event professionals and their work right now.”

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Event Marketer, protecting and growing our industry through credible measurement,” said Dax Callner, President, EMMC. “Data can be a source of truth and insight—telling a compelling story about event performance and impact. Event Marketer is the perfect storytelling partner to inspire more event professionals to adopt measurement into their work.”

Event Marketer has a long history of providing event measurement best practices to the event community. Event Marketer magazine and eventmarketer.com are home to thousands of articles featuring industry leading brands sharing their event measurement tips and best practices. Since its inception 24 years ago, EM’s annual executive conference, the Experiential Marketing Summit, has featured workshops and expert-led discussions on building better measurement strategies and metrics for events. Event Marketer’s annual Ex Awards and Experience Design Awards programs are awarded in large part based on business impact and ROI.