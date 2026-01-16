CES 2026: Editors’ Picks for the Best of the Booth Experiences

CES is a much-evolved show these days. Spread out across three official venues, with many other unofficial ones now in play, creating that punch of brand sizzle (a la the Google Assistant: The Ride) requires a combination of visibility efforts. It’s one of several insights we walked away with from the global trade show for consumer technology, which took place January 6-9 in Las Vegas, a key “pulse check” tentpole for the event and exhibit industry each year.

Speaking of Google, the brand traded in a footprint for a splashy takeover of Sphere. Intel, which famously traded in a booth at the Las Vegas Convention Center for a controlled environment at The Venetian, this year wove its Intel Panther Lake iconography from its keynote to a motion-interactive LED cube within its showcase to a wrap of the monorail. And Samsung traded its vast LVCC footprint for a public exhibition of sorts inspired by its usual visual spectacles.

In short, the booth experiences at CES 2026 were less about showstoppers and 4D thrill rides, and more about hidden gems and deep engagement. And, overall, the energy for the show was there—it’s just fewer brands actually served it back. The CTA reported more than 148,000 attendees, the largest show since the pandemic, with a four percent increase in global media and senior executives.

For this “best of” roundup, we focused on the true trade show experience—the convention center booths—where we discovered numerous year-over-year upgrades, transportive designs, and impactful, choreographed LEDs. Look out for even more coverage of the activations beyond the convention center and our top trends. (Share agency/fabricator credits with RachelBoucher, rboucher@accessintel.com.)

–Reported with Anna Huddleston, EM trade shows editor-at-large

MORE FROM CES 2026: Our team was busy on the ground in Las Vegas. Check out our CES 2026 channel for recaps, video tours and trends reports.

Abbott

Some booths are all style and no substance, but Abbott Laboratories for a second year in a row achieved both. The rich blue footprint had a clear objective, from the physical blueprint on the floor to the modular structures throughout that all pointed to the brand’s “Building Your Best Self” message.

Interactive quizzes with physical push buttons educated attendees on topics like glucose monitoring that tied back to the brand’s bio-wearable products and partnerships, but it was a mini-clinic that had attendees lined up for a skin-deep experience. Inside, a phlebotomist pricked our finger in order to affirm or inform our blood type on an antigen-detection test right before our eyes. It wrapped with a short consultation on our type, a personalized badge to display it (and remember it), and collateral on the brand’s blood donation initiatives. At a show where the brand energy felt a little low at times, it certainly pricked our interest. (Agency: Factory360).

AARP

Stepping into the AgeTech Collaborative experience, real voices and real stories transported attendees into the future where technology redefines aging for longer, healthier and more connected lives. We loved the entrance tunnel, the 360-degree experience where attendees could choose key topics to explore and eventually leave with a sense that they not alone in this chapter of their lives, and that aging is indeed not a decline, but an awakening.

The experience encompassed three “zones” of messaging to explore, before spilling out into a final moment with towering LEDs, push button surveying and a large translucent wall where you could see through to the live AARP broadcast stage. Between this immersion, the full programming on stage and the marketplace of smart aging solutions next door, the entire footprint begged us to linger. And the architecture, clear messaging and storytelling, simple dial knobs mixed with interactive digital walls—a personal journey for each attendee—all created a sense of hope and empowerment. (Build: MC²)