Watch: March 2026 Experiential News Commentary

Watch as the editors of Event Marketer recap a few of their top experiential stories from March. And it all starts with an exclusive look inside Barbie Dream Fest, plus—Regency era vibes, Y2K done right, and skateboarding.
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Related Links:
- Our Firsthand Report on Barbie Dream Fest
- Bravo’s ‘Ladies of London’ Fan Experience
- Owl’s Brew’s Y2K House Party
- Tokyo Broadcasting Corporation’s KASSO Fest in the U.S.
Photo credits: Bravo ‘Ladies of London’ (Courtesy of Ben Rosser); Y2K House Party (Courtesy of Owl’s Brew); Barbie Dream Fest (Kait Shea/Event Marketer); KASSO Fest (Courtesy of Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for KASSO Fest)