Watch: March 2026 Experiential News Commentary

Festivals & Fan Cons, Pop-Ups, Sponsorships, B-to-C Events
Posted on April 3, 2026 by Event Marketer

Watch as the editors of Event Marketer recap a few of their top experiential stories from March. And it all starts with an exclusive look inside Barbie Dream Fest, plus—Regency era vibes, Y2K done right, and skateboarding.

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Photo credits: Bravo ‘Ladies of London’ (Courtesy of Ben Rosser); Y2K House Party (Courtesy of Owl’s Brew); Barbie Dream Fest (Kait Shea/Event Marketer); KASSO Fest (Courtesy of Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for KASSO Fest)

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