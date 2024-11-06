Halloween tends to conjure some of the most creative experiential campaigns of the year. From the spine-tingling events that infiltrate attendees’ psyches, to the playful activations that give them a good chuckle, many brands go out of their way to make their mark on the holiday—and their audiences. This season delivered an Afterlife Train, an “Overnightmare” and candy Rescue Squads, among highlights. Treat yourself to some of the best experiential Halloween programs of 2024 below.

FANTA

With the September release of Warner Bros.’ “Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice,” the sequel to the iconic horror movie, brands of all stripes worked to attach themselves to the hype. Not only did Warner Bros. team up with Fever to activate “Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice: The Afterlife Experience” in Los Angeles throughout spooky season, it recruited partner brands, like Denny’s, Secret and Butterfinger, to get in on the action, too.

But it was Fanta that really went the distance. At the L.A. experience, the brand brought the film’s Afterlife Train to life, offering attendees a chance to “dance” with the recently deceased and enjoy a series of themed photo ops. Following their journey, they were invited to stop for a refreshment at a branded vending machine and pick up a can of limited-edition Fanta x Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Haunted Apple.

Then over at World of Coca-Cola in Atlanta, an outdoor FANTAWEEN experience was activated on Oct. 13. Those who stopped by could participate in haunted photo moments with “Fantam Beings,” check out faux gravesites (like a headstone for the “Fantam of the Opera”) and get a free limited-edition Fanta Zero Afterlife beverage.

But wait, there’s more. In addition to a pop-up in Madrid, Fanta also hosted an Afterlife Train-themed pop-up at Westfield Stratford City in London from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, with “train tickets” available at the event or through the Coca-Cola App. Onboard, attendees journeyed through film scenes, each offering unique interactions, costumed characters, jump scares, photo ops and puzzles that had to be solved in order to escape the Afterlife Train. Those who survived were, of course, rewarded with a can of Fanta Zero Afterlife.

And in other “Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice” news, Airbnb invited fans to spend the night at the Deetz’s house.

Photo: Courtesy of Fever

PEACOCK

Peacock had influencers covering their eyes and peeking between their fingers at its “Overnightmare” experience in October. The brand transformed the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, CO, into a chilling venue where scenes from Blumhouse horror films including “Insidious,” “The Purge,” “Freaky” and “Happy Death Day” were recreated around every eerie corner.

The jump scares and spine-tingling experiences began immediately at check-in and carried throughout the weekend—including when attendees were yanked out of their beds each night for immersive, personalized frights. There were also exclusive screenings of Blumhouse’s “Speak No Evil” and episodes of Peacock’s new thriller series, “Teacup,” as well as themed experiential spaces throughout the hotel, like the Blumhouse Bar and Teacup Room, a spooky salon.

Horror fans who prefer to scream from the comfort of home (hi, that’s us) could find top Blumhouse horror movies streaming on Peacock. (Agency: IHEARTCOMIX)

Photo credit: Tom Cooper/Peacock

BRACH’S

The branded home takeover trend persists, and this example came with a Halloween twist. Candy corn superfans (yes, they exist) were invited to “sweeten their fall getaway” with a stay inside one of Brach’s Candy Corn Suites. From Sept. 22 to Oct. 31 at two Great Wolf Lodges in Gurnee, IL, and Pocono Mountains, PA, guests could cozy up in the fall-themed rooms on a first-come, first-served basis.

Occupants were enveloped in custom, tri-colored décor, like iridescent candy corn headboards, an illuminated wall, a candy corn checkers game and, just outside, a VIP, candy corn-themed parking spot. Naturally, the suite’s pantry was chock-full of Brach’s sweets, including Classic Candy Corn and Mellowcreme Pumpkins, and other snacks, like popcorn.

Each stay additionally came with a membership to the Brach’s Candy Corn Club, which provided participants with a year’s supply of the candy, delivered straight to their home. (Trick… or treat?)

CBS

Throughout October, CBS and Creep LA revived their hit 2021 event, “Creep x Ghosts,” in two historic mansions in the West Adams area of L.A. Fans (18 and older) of the network’s comedy “Ghosts” were invited to participate in the spine-tingling, interactive 60-minute show—if they had the guts. (These influencers and cast members were not OK after attending.)

The experience began in the lobby of the haunted Woodstone Bed & Breakfast from “Ghosts,” where attendees could enjoy photo moments and check out show memorabilia. Next, they transitioned to the second mansion to travel down the “dark side of the street.” There, they explored various ghost stories, types of spirits and representations of the afterlife. CBS promised that everyone’s experience would be “enchantingly unique.” Ours would include heart palpitations. (Agency: Just Fix It Productions)

Photo credit: Jeremy Connors

SPIRIT HALLOWEEN

Spirit Halloween has gained something of a cult following over the years, dominating the season with its nationwide retail pop-ups and vast range of costumes. This year, shoppers had even more to explore inside the brand’s creepy “Carnevil” funhouse installation. The experience featured a journey through a series of hologram mirrors that conjured frightening 3D animations of deranged characters, all positioned to create a chilling infinity mirror effect. (Partner: Groove Jones, hologram technology)

Photo: Courtesy of Groove Jones

BOJANGLES

Bojangles celebrated the launch of its new Bo Bites with a Halloween pop-up on Oct. 25 in Charlotte, NC, dubbed “Boojangles.” Diners enjoyed a wrapped restaurant and a themed drive-thru experience featuring spooky decorations, costumed characters jumping out from the shadows and food, all designed for social sharing.

The event was promoted locally via yard signs, digital signage, bag stuffers, customer newsletters and influencer partnerships, and ultimately served up more than 500 sample boxes of Bo Bites. (Agency: luquire)

DR3AMIN X XSET

Gaming lifestyle organization XSET and streetwear and collectibles brand DR3AMIN (founded by Fortnite star Cody “Clix” Conrod) partnered up this year to deliver the three-day “Dr3amin on Fairfax” Halloween pop-up at NTWRK LA. The event, hosted Oct. 25-27, blended fashion, gaming, retail and thrills within the 2,300-square-foot experience.

Fans in attendance had access to an all-day meet-and-greet with Clix, a chance to meet and score an autograph from rising Fortnite star Fraanticc, live gaming sessions, daily giveaways and signed merchandise, and 1v1 gaming competitions on a giant screen, which showcased the XSET x Clix Fortnite map that featured a special Halloween twist.

The event also included the reveal of a limited-edition Halloween-themed merch collection designed by Drew McCarver, crafted using inspiration from classic ’80s and ’90s horror films and gaming culture. Meanwhile, screens throughout the venue broadcast a short horror film featuring Clix as the lead “actor” trapped in his own nightmares.

DIETZ & WATSON

Dietz & Watson’s beloved “Gabaghoul” character, which debuted in 2021, returned this year on a mission to get Dietz Dogs into consumers’ hands. Across TV spots and local Philadelphia pop-ups, the Italian American-inspired Gabaghoul (formerly played by “Sopranos” actor Vincent Pastore, and this year played by his co-star, Steve Schirripa) was on hand to dish out treats in the form of complimentary hot dogs.

On Halloween, parents and kids out trick-or-treating could head to the “ghastly gourmand’s” haunted cart, arranged like an altar (“running a hot dog cart is tough enough without your mother naggin’ you from the afterlife), for free Dietz Dogs and brand swag. (Agency: RTO+P)

LIQUID DEATH

Right on brand, Liquid Death brought its dark humor to Halloween this year by distributing “Misfortune Cookies” around Chinese restaurants in New York and Los Angeles. To warn consumers of their impending doom, the company teamed up with OpenFortune to dish out hundreds of thousands of “death black”-colored fortune cookies with menacing messages like, “A good meal will always set the soul at ease.” and “You’re about to set about a dozen vultures’ souls at ease.” Nice.

Photo: Courtesy of Liquid Death

M&MS

Of all the things to be afraid of on Halloween, apparently consumers’ No. 1 fear is the possibility of running out of candy. So in a follow-up to last year’s M&M’s Halloween Rescue Squad program, which delivered candy to homes whose bowls had run dry, the Mars-owned brand debuted the first-ever M&M’s Halloween Rescue BOOths.

The candy pop-ups were installed in the locations that had the most “out of candy” calls to the M&M’s Rescue Squad last year—Philadelphia, PA, and Westfield, NJ—to ensure both cities were stocked with M&Ms and other sweets on the holiday. Inside the payphone-style booths, consumers could call in their request, and get an instant candy refill.

Candy lovers outside of those markets could also access the M&M’S Rescue Squad, thanks to Mars’ partnership with instant commerce company Gopuff. People around the U.S. could call on the squad to restock treats starting at 5 p.m. ET on Halloween by visiting a microsite. Free sweet candy was then delivered (in participating locations) in about 30 minutes.

SAMUEL ADAMS

According to Sam Adams-commissioned research conducted by The Harris Poll, 38 percent of American beer drinkers experience cenosillicaphobia, the fear of an empty beer glass (relatable). In fact, 20 percent reported that they’d rather run into an ex than have an empty beer glass (less relatable). In response, the brand activated “Beer Fest, Fear Fest,” a Halloween-themed experience hosted in October that challenged attendees with carrying a full-to-the-brim pint glass filled with Sam Adams OctoberFest—and keeping the liquid intact—through a series of jump scares.

Each week, one beer lover who made it through the “scarescape” at the Ravel Hotel in Long Island City, NY, without spilling a drop was rewarded with a season’s supply of OctoberFest, likely making their cenosillicaphobia disappear.

The brewer additionally released a limited-edition séance kit that sold for $18.03 (the year Adams died) so that beer fans could “share a cold Sam Adams with a cold Sam Adams.”

FERNET-BRANCA

They say New Orleans is America’s most haunted city, and more than 40,000 tourists were expected to visit during Halloween 2024, so Italian bitters brand Fernet-Branca headed to the Big Easy to deliver some frights and delights. On Oct. 28, a “Summoning of Lost Souls” opening event took place at Eyeknow Manor, where attendees who reserved a ticket in advance enjoyed Halloween-themed bites and drinks, a live dj and an “otherworldly” AI-powered experience.

Then, from Oct. 26-31, “The Eyeknow Manor of Spirits & Astonishments” invited consumers to the estate dressed in their best haunted-manor attire to “summon spirits,” examine haunted artifacts and enjoy a Fernet-Branca cocktail. Wrapping things up was a “Tell No One” VIP party on Halloween night, attended by CEOs, influencers and celebrities, who assembled at the manor for “fall’s most frightful festivity.” (Agency: Madwell)

Featured photo credit: Tom Cooper/Peacock

