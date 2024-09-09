The Brief: Casket Coolers and Candy Corn Suites

FIVE THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This week’s hot takes on hot topics in experiential marketing cover Casket Coolers, Candy Corn Suites and glow-in-the-dark playgrounds.

FESTIVALGOERS SLIDE INTO GOOGLE PLAY’S GLOW-IN-THE-DARK PLAYSCAPE

Google Play Points members had a shot at unlocking exclusive rewards and experiences during the Zedd In The Park music festival at the LA State Historic Park last week, whether they were on-site at the “Google Play Playground” or online navigating the brand’s virtual playscape.

Inside the 3,600-square-foot Google Play Playground, attendees could catch killer views of the main stage, play glow-in-the-dark games including mini golf, check out an interactive dance floor, pose for photo ops and literally slide back down into the festival when their time was up.

For Play Points members who stopped by, there was more to score, like access to a fast-track entrance, a members-only bonus level and exclusive rewards available throughout the experience, from Zedd swag to Play Points bonuses.

U.S. fans at home can still get in on the Zedd In The Park action through Sept. 30 by accessing Google Play’s digital Playground. The “endless runner game” takes participants through a virtual journey inspired by the on-site festival experience that has them dodging obstacles in order to score Play Points that can be redeemed for Zedd merchandise. Among items up for grabs: an exclusive vinyl record, a limited-edition fanny pack from Zedd’s archived collection and a collectible festival poster. We’d call that leveling up. (Agency: Giant Spoon)

Photos: Courtesy of Google Play

LIQUID DEATH AUCTIONS OFF A LIFE-SIZED ‘CASKET COOLER’ BECAUSE OF COURSE

Oh yes, Liquid Death has taken its “Murder Your Thirst” tagline to new macabre heights once again. The canned water brand in August constructed the Casket Cooler, a “life-sized casket for death-sized beverages,” which is exactly what it sounds like, and put it up for auction on its website.

The white, co-branded coffin was developed in partnership with Yeti, and operates as a legitimate drink cooler that can hold roughly 378 12-ounce cans of Liquid Death or 252 19.2-ounce cans of Liquid Death (no ice included). The casket additionally features “Triple Foam ColdCell” technology, a hydraulic lid piston, dual drain valves and T-Latch Lid Locks designed to keep cans cold “for an eternity.”

When the auction ended on Aug. 30, more than 800 people had bid on the item, but one lucky (…?) bidder ultimately purchased the coffin for $68,200. Seriously. Our condolences to their bank account.

Photo: Courtesy of Liquid Death

YOUNG SOCCER FANS FUEL UP AT CHOBANI’S NUTRITION LAB

Both players and fans of the Alianza de Futbol, billed as the premier youth Hispanic soccer league in the U.S., were invited to drink to their health by bellying up to Chobani’s “Nutrition Lab” activation during three recent tournaments. To continue its efforts to make nutrition more accessible, and showcase its protein-heavy, drinkable yogurt products (not sure how we feel about this culinary concept), the brand set up shop during competitions in San Bernardino and San Jose, CA, and El Paso, TX.

Those who stopped by the sampling experience could work with a nutritionist to receive one-on-one guidance, participate in a skills challenge and score limited-edition merch, like bucket hats, along with samples and coupons. A locker installation invited photo ops, and each of the participating youth teams were presented with a branded Yeti cooler.

All told, Chobani delivered thousands of its on-the-go yogurt samples. And to spread the word about the Nutrition Lab experience, the brand is running content from the activation across social, email marketing and influencer partnerships throughout September. (Agency: Thinkingbox)

BRACH’S WANTS CANDY CORN LOVERS TO STAY IN ITS TRI-COLORED SUITE

The branded home takeover trend persists, and the latest example comes with a Halloween twist. Candy corn superfans (yes, they exist) are invited to “sweeten their fall getaway” with a stay inside one of Brach’s Candy Corn Suites. From Sept. 22 to Oct. 31 at two Great Wolf Lodges in Gurnee, IL, and Pocono Mountains, PA, people who actually enjoy the candy can cozy up in the fall-themed rooms on a first-come, first-served basis.

Occupants will be enveloped in custom, tri-colored décor, like iridescent candy corn headboards, an illuminated wall, a candy corn checkers game and, just outside, a VIP, candy corn-themed parking spot. Naturally, the suite’s pantry will be chock-full of Brach’s sweets, including Classic Candy Corn and Mellowcreme Pumpkins, and other snacks, like popcorn.

Each stay additionally comes with a membership to the Brach’s Candy Corn Club, which provides participants with a year’s supply of the candy, delivered straight to their home. (Trick… or treat?)

Photo credit: Angie McMonigal

GRENADE DROPS A FITNESS BOMB ON GYM BUFFS IN TORONTO

Toronto has plenty of pricey gyms, so to offer fitness buffs an eco-friendly gym experience and promote the launch of its protein bars in Canada, UK-based sports nutrition brand Grenade activated a “Grenade Upgrade” event over Labor Day weekend.

On Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, the brand transformed Ashbridges Bay Park into Toronto’s hottest new workout space. Consumers of all fitness levels were invited to stop by the activation, which featured gym equipment from Supra, a live dj, a hydration station and free samples. The highlight, though, may have been the free slate of one-hour (registration only) workout classes led by four personal trainers well-known around the Toronto fitness scene.

Attendees also had the opportunity to participate in the Hanging Bar Challenge. The winner, who hung on the longest and earned the highest score, won a grand prize package that included a gym pass from Altea and 10 boxes of Grenade products, plus a branded backpack, t-shirt and workout towel. Boom. (Agency: Fuse Create)

More From The Brief: