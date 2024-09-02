FIVE THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This week’s hot takes on hot topics in experiential marketing cover disco ball dance parties, car-grown diamonds and Mountain Dew Time.

AMAZON MGM STUDIOS GOES ‘ALL OUT FOR FALLOUT’ (AND SMALL BUSINESSES)

Amazon MGM Studios gave its Emmy Award-winning, post-apocalyptic series “Fallout” a boost in time for FYC (For Your Consideration) season with a multifaceted campaign executed across Los Angeles. Appealing to consumers and Emmy voters alike, the brand turned Aug. 15 into “All Out for Fallout Day,” and in a nod to the show’s iconic “Vault 33” set, partnered with 33 local businesses to provide exclusive deals and discounts, all themed to “Fallout.”

From Pasadena to Redondo Beach to Silverlake to Hollywood, fans racked up exclusive deals at their favorite bakeries, coffee shops, restaurants, breweries, bars and beyond. Plus, consumers who opted to stay home could get in on the action by ordering from Grubhub, the exclusive delivery partner for the day.

Among partner deals: 33-cent Churrita Churros, a photo op featuring the Power Armor from the show, and a branded Ferris wheel visual light show takeover at Santa Monica’s Pacific Park; 33-cent guided horseback riding tours at Sunset Ranch Hollywood, which offered views of the Griffith Observatory (which is featured in the series); and 33 percent off all items at vintage clothing retailer Wasteland, along with curated clothing racks showcasing looks inspired by the show, and three real-deal “Fallout” costumes from the series on display.

Across its 33 partnerships, Amazon MGM Studios ended up fulfilling 10,000-plus All Out for Fallout deals throughout the city. (Agency: Cartwheel & Co.)

CHIME-ING IN ON AMERICA’S ANTIQUATED PAY CYCLES

Fintech company Chime debuted its largest national brand campaign to date, “Unlocking America’s Pay,” last week to bring the U.S.’s outdated payment cycles to light and promote its new MyPay service, which allows members to access up to $500 of their paycheck before payday. (We’re listening.)

According to Chime, more than $340 billion in American wages and salaries are stuck in an antiquated two-week pay cycle, a stat that the brand is running with along its cross-country America’s Big Unlock mobile tour, which launched Sept. 1. The centerpiece is an oversized vault—the size of a semi-trailer truck—that represents money locked up in pay cycles every two weeks. Anyone who spots the mobile vault while it’s on tour can scan a QR code on the side of the vehicle to enter for a chance to win a $500 payday. Chime will unlock that “payday feeling” by dishing out a total of $500,000 in cash giveaways.

In some markets, Chime and its vault are simply rolling through. In others, including NYC and San Francisco, the brand will host pop-up events, offering attendees a chance to score free merch and win money. (Agency: AKQA)

IT’S (MOUNTAIN) TIME TO ‘DO THE DEW’

You’ve heard of Mountain Time, but what about Mountain Dew Time? Apparently, even time zones can be branded. According to measurement platform StatSocial, people who live in the Mountain Time Zone are 6-percent more cheerful than the typical American, and it was enough info for the brand to hang its lime-green hat on.

With the assistance of its new brand character, “The Mountain Dude,” Mountain Dew is broadcasting its new “officially, unofficially” owned time zone by inviting fans to get outdoors and “Do the Dew.” Here’s the kicker: The brand geofenced the entire time zone. So, now through Dec. 31, anyone who crosses into Mountain Time by any means of transportation will score a free bottle of Mountain Dew, as long as they’ve previously registered on the microsite.

Fear not—there’s even more where that came from. Consumers willing to move to a state within the Mountain Time Zone, rather than just visit, can unlock “Mountain Dew Hauls.” The brand will reimburse five winners for their moving fees to relocate to the time zone (up to $10,000), and provide free Mountain Dew for a year, as well as a branded outdoor-gear welcome package. At least this time Dew isn’t inviting people to Hell.

YEP, TOYOTA TOTALLY CRUSHED ITS LATEST CAMPAIGN

Diamonds aren’t just a girl’s best friend; they’re also the inspiration behind Toyota’s new C-HR model—and its clever campaign to promote it. To demonstrate how the vehicle’s design inspo derived from diamond shapes, Toyota Australia literally transformed parts of the C-HR into lab-grown diamonds. The campaign is anchored by a dramatic brand film depicting the process of dismantling the car, extracting carbon components from it and using high-pressure, high-temperature techniques to forge the jewels.

Toyota partnered with Australian jeweler Millie Savage on the unique “C-HR Diamond Collection” collab, which includes 13 different pieces. And yes, they’re up for grabs. Take a peek here and below, but don’t expect any muffler-themed designs. (Agency: HERO)

CONSUMERS STUMBLE ON AMERICAN EAGLE’S GIANT DISCO BALL IN BROOKLYN

There’s nothing quite like a lighthearted end-of-summer spectacle to close the season with a bang, and that’s just what American Eagle Outfitters did last week as part of its new Live Your Life campaign, which encourages consumers to do the things that make them happy. Armed with a larger-than-life branded disco ball, the retailer popped up at Domino Park in Brooklyn, NY, to spread the joy.

As the giant, rotating disco ball spun, performers danced on a disco-themed floor to a curated playlist, and passersby were invited to join the fun. Consumers who stopped by were treated to drone shows and surprise pizza deliveries and the chance to snag one of 400 QR code t-shirts. The dance party ultimately drew 3,000 attendees. (Agency: CNC Agency)

Photos: Courtesy of CNC Agency

