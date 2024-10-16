2025 Trend Guide: Outdoor Experiences

The experiential marketing industry was built on the perception of impermanence. Early event marketers chased moments, designed one-off activations and pop-ups, and relied on tents for shelter as affordable and logistically viable options for the outdoors and the timeline.

But the industry has grown up, and so have the clients and their expectations. As clients and partners are called to push boundaries—with sponsor landscapes growing more crowded and competitive, and with sophisticated campaigns and digital forces driving live experiences toward permanence—the footprints and structures experience builders leverage are growing up, too.

Complete this form to download the full report.