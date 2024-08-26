FIVE THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This week’s hot takes on hot topics in experiential marketing cover flavor fantasies, speed-dating picnics and GenAI Lofts.

SINGLES SWIPE RIGHT ON FRESHDIRECT’S SPEED-DATING PICNIC IN NYC

Research shows that in-person dating is making a solid comeback as singles grow increasingly frustrated with digital-first dating. Case in point: A recent Forbes health survey showed that 79 percent of Gen Z are reporting “dating app burnout.” And for online grocery delivery brand FreshDirect, that stat signaled an opportunity for IRL engagement. Enter: New York City’s Longest Speed Dating Event.

On Aug. 17, more than 100 New Yorkers joined FreshDirect at Domino Park in Williamsburg to make connections through, as FreshDirect puts it, “the greatest love language of all—food.” The sold-out experience included an array of charcuterie hand-selected by the brand, and a 48-foot-long speed-dating picnic table where attendees dined and dated. According to FreshDirect, “many love connections were made” during the event. Ooh la la. (Agencies: CNC Agency; Thursday)

Photos: Courtesy of FreshDirect

WANTA FANTA? DRINK IF YOU DARE

This cross-continental news item comes to you from the streets of Johannesburg, South Africa, where a Fanta stunt confounded then delighted consumers brave enough to engage with the activation. In a bid to promote its reformulated orange beverage, the brand set up a podium-style structure in Newtown Junction that read “Drink Me If You Dare,” and placed a single bottle of Fanta on top of it. Then it was a waiting game.

Passersby who witnessed the display and were ultimately bold enough to walk up and take a sip were rewarded handsomely. After taking a drink, the platform they were standing on spun around and they found themselves in the interior of a building where a sensory “Flavour Fantasy” was in store.

Participants were invited to explore the multiroom venue where they encountered infinity mirrors, giant screens playing dynamic content, audio of bubbles popping, orange balloon installations and interactive flooring, all designed to mimic the experience a consumer has when Fanta hits their taste buds. No word on if the Fantanas were invited. (Agency: The Hardy Boys)

STARTUPS AND DEVELOPERS ARE COZYING UP TO AMAZON’S GENAI LOFT

It’ll come as no surprise that Amazon Web Services (AWS) is all in on generative artificial intelligence, and the brand made as much clear with the opening of its pop-up AWS GenAI Loft in San Francisco last week. It’s the flagship experience among a series of the brand’s GenAI Lofts popping up around the globe this year.

The hub, open through October, is designed to showcase AWS’s AI and robotics offerings, and inspire collaboration among the entrepreneurs, startups and developers who stop by. And the experience is hard to miss thanks to a fleet of little autonomous Amazon robots that have been roaming Market Street to advertise the activation.

The GenAI Loft is broken into dedicated areas of engagement, like “Build” and “Ask An Expert.” Among touchpoints, visitors can watch a robotic arm “paint” human-like brushstrokes, participate in a live Q&A with a hologram and order a customized drink at a GenAI Mixologist kiosk. Free workshops, boot camps, experiential programming and speaker presentations tailored to different aspects and users of GenAI are also on the agenda. Personally, we’re most interested in the robot bartender.

Image: Courtesy of AWS

AMEX IS SCOOPING UP SOME US OPEN BUZZ WITH VAN LEEUWEN

American Express is giving consumers a taste of its legendary relationship with the US Open Tennis Championships by collaborating on a tennis-inspired, limited-edition Van Leeuwen ice cream flavor, “Match Point Chip x Amex.” The brand scooped up some delish pre-event buzz with an ice cream truck pop-up across New York City, Aug. 15-17. Beginning Aug. 26, consumers can purchase the green mint chip with blue frosting swirl ice cream at 23 Van Leeuwen scoop shops around Manhattan.

The Official Payments Partner of the US Open Tennis Championships, going on more than 30 years, will welcome back cardmembers and fans to its 20,000-square-foot fan experience at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center during the tournament, which will include a tennis ball customization station, TopSpin 2K25 gaming stations, a Glow Tennis interactive mixed reality game, a live mural experience designed by Cape Cod-based illustrator Russell Abrahams, and a create-your-own Ralph Lauren merchandise zone in the American Express Card Member Lounge. More to come on all of the US Open brand racket. (Agency: Momentum Worldwide)

Photo credit: Charles Sykes/AP Content Services for American Express

‘DEMURE FALL’ MEETS KOMBUCHA AT GT’S ‘FEEL THE SYNERGY’ EVENT

In July, O.G. kombucha brand GT’s Living Foods dropped a music-themed “Feel the Synergy” campaign that centers on its Synergy Raw Kombucha line, and how music and kombucha help people live more “soulful” lives. The brand partnered with five emerging musicians and paired each with a kombucha flavor. From there, the artists took the reins and created exclusive music videos (which served as all of the musicians’ first time starring in a video) and playlists that were inspired by the campaign and flavors, available on Spotify.

Consumers were then invited to check out the Feel the Synergy microsite to learn about the up-and-coming artists, unlock a personalized flavor playlist and take a shot at winning more than 100 music-themed prizes, including a year of free music streaming and festival tickets. Within the first three days of the program, 20,000 people had explored the campaign touchpoints and entered the drawing.

Then in mid-August, to take the digital program into the real world, the brand hosted an exclusive 200-person event that included an appearance by demure TikTok star Jools Lebron (for the unacquainted, pop culture is moving away from Brat Summer and into Demure Fall, which is focused on mindfulness). Attendees were treated to performances by NoMBe and Chelsea Jordan, two of the Feel the Synergy artists, as well as photo-worthy design moments and plenty of kombucha to go around. (Agency: AKJOHNSTON)

Photos: Courtesy of GT’s Living Foods

