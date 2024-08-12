The Brief: Snack Squads and Life-size Doll Houses

FIVE THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This week’s hot takes on hot topics in experiential marketing cover curly creations, mobile snack squads and life-size doll houses.

THE L.A. BEAUTY COMMUNITY ‘BONDS’ AT OLAPLEX’S HOLLYWOOD LAUNCH PARTY

Curls took center stage at Olaplex’s launch party for its Bond Shaper Curl Treatment products at NYA Studios in Hollywood, CA. From window decals and tube installations to the furniture and the food, curl patterns were incorporated into the interior and exterior designs of the white, open space.

The brand’s haircare products were on display, and Olaplex stylists demonstrated the Bond Shaper on curly-haired models at three stations decorated with branded mirrors and vintage chrome hairdryers upcycled into working lamps. Also upcycled were industrial hair dryers with bowls full of white silk florals.

A soft serve ice cream station served up vanilla and black sesame swirl in a black waffle cone with a branded sleeve, and for the signature cocktail, attendees enjoyed a spicy margarita with a spiralized jalapeno garnish. But the highlight of the event was the “Curl Cam,” directed by Cole Walliser, known for the viral GlamBOT videos during award season. Participants got to create their own slo-mo videos, showing off their bouncing curls and glamorous looks, while dj Ella Balinska kept the music pumping. (Agency: Analog Events)

Photo credit: Ashley Randall

THE SHIPT SNACK SQUAD IS POPPING UP IN FOUR CITIES FOR BACK-TO-SCHOOL SEASON

The time for packing school lunches and snacks is nearly here, and to help parents prep for back-to-school season, Shipt is deploying its Snack Squad mobile tour, meeting families where they are. This month, the green branded mini Airstream is stopping in Indianapolis, IN; San Antonio, TX; Houston, TX; and Charlotte, NC, showcasing a variety of grocery options available for same-day delivery via Shipt.

As part of the footprint, kids and parents can play games, such as a giant “tic-snack-toe” board, a larger-than-life snack-focused “Guess Who” set and a snack walk inspired by musical chairs, as well as pick up refreshments from roaming Cruizin’ Coolers. The first 50 participants who visit the pop-ups will receive a customized bento box. Other attendees have the chance to snag a Shipt bag filled with goodies like colored pencils, postcards, snack stickers, promo cards and more. (Agency: Factory 360)

Photo credit: Carasco Photography

POLLY POCKET’S ICONIC COMPACT HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE TO BOOK ON AIRBNB

This summer, ’90s kids are rejoicing, as Airbnb is giving them the chance to book a one-night stay from Sept. 12-14 for four in Polly Pocket’s colorful, playfully retro home. Known for being pocket-sized, the life-size Slumber Party Fun compact isn’t so tiny anymore. An Airbnb Icon, the 42-foot-tall, two-story “house” has been brought to life in the middle of a field in the quaint town of Littleton, MA, full of nods and pieces from the original Mattel toys.

Guests can get dolled up at Polly’s vanity with nostalgic hair and nail accessories, try on clothes from Polly’s closet made in that signature gummy texture, or kick back in the living room decorated with plastic furniture. Once its time to hit the hay, they can rest on Polly’s pullout couch or cozy up in her life-size Action Park Tent just 10 feet away from the compact.

For fans who are unable to book the very limited stay, the Polly Pocket compact home will be opening for 21 daytime experiences for up to 12 guests from Sept. 16 to Oct. 6. Bookings open on Aug. 21. May the odds be ever in your favor… (Agency: verb.)

Photo credit: Kelsey McClellan; Juan Navarro/Above Summit

PERNOD RICARD FLIES INTO NEW ORLEANS WITH TRAVEL-THEMED ACTIVATIONS

From the skies to the open road, Pernod Ricard took Tales of the Cocktail attendees on a journey through time and states. The wine and spirits brand activated several events during the festival in New Orleans, starting with an opening night party at the National WWII Museum. Attendees were transported to a retro airline terminal and guided into the main concourse, where they could enjoy bars from six different countries presenting Pernod Ricard’s global footprint of brands. The Pernod Air concourse included a live dj and band, the Jameson Sky Lounge and airport snacks.

Highlighting Pernod Ricard’s American whiskey collection, the “Great American Road Trip” took place at Barrel Proof. In addition to whiskey sampling, touchpoints included a motorcycle photo op, a “Gear Up” hat customization station and an event merch stand, with proceeds benefitting the Another Round Another Rally nonprofit.

Lastly, a tropical party at Anna’s featured Pernod Ricard’s Del Maguey Mezcal in partnership with Creps al Born of Barcelona. Attendees sipped on tropical mezcal cocktails, ordered crepes, danced and mingled with partygoers while surrounded by bubble machines and confetti canons. (Agency: 160/90)

THE MACALLAN OPENS AN IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE TO CELEBRATE ITS 200TH ANNIVERSARY

Scottish whisky brand The Macallan is taking consumers on a journey through its rich 200-year history. Open at The Macallan Estate in Speyside, Scotland, through summer 2025, “The Heart of the Spirit” combines animation, sound design, 3D projections, light and 200 poems to depict key moments from the brand’s legacy in a 25-minute digital experience. Additionally, participants enjoy paired whisky tastings and the chance to explore a gallery.

The Macallan experience is also set to tour cities around the world. The illustrations by Spanish artist Javi Aznarez and poems by Spanish writer Jenni Fagan will be available as a four-part seasonally themed series across digital, print and OOH in locations worldwide. (Agencies: Potlatch; Pixel Artworks)

