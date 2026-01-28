The class of veteran brand marketers serving as our Experiential Marketing Summit Advisory Board members are some of the industry’s most respected practitioners, and their collective expertise runs the gamut. So with the new year chugging ahead at full steam and events on a continued upward trajectory, we asked the board to share which tactics and tools they’re hyped for in the year ahead, and what they plan to leave behind. Here’s the scoop.

2026 PRIORITIES

Event profs are zeroing in on clear, well-defined strategies this year, prioritizing objectives like fully adopting agentic AI, delivering scalable global programs that are personalized regionally, and taking well-deserved breaks from digital noise.

A Firmer Grasp on Data

“We continue to push for greater clarity of event data,” says Sylvia Lopez-Navarro, national manager-brand experience, corporate events & shows at Kia America. “There are several types of technology, from AI tools, to map footfall data, to experience-level technologies that capture live consumer reactions, to AI-assisted chat that can answer questions and assist the customer journey in the moment. These technologies will help us not only determine with greater clarity how many, and who comes, to our events, but there’s an increasing ability to know what impact the event had on their impression of the brand and our products. It’s closing the gap on the cause/effect of our efforts that is a priority.”

Embracing Agentic AI

“I am excited about the real ability to move from the art of the possible to real implementation with AI agents,” says Colleen Bisconti, vp-events and experiences at IBM. “Adopting an agentic approach will shift our focus from manual execution to strategic orchestration of our event portfolio. By utilizing AI agents for pre-, during and post-event activities, my team can move away from being ‘operators’ and toward being ‘architects’ of the attendee experience.

Think Global, Personalize Local

“We’re moving towards one global program with regional, personalized events,” says Valerie Strehle, senior director-global events at Workiva. “Instead of reinventing the wheel for every city, we are building a ‘box’—the strategy, the branding, the core content—that can be unboxed anywhere in the world. This allows us to show up in 20-plus cities with the same high-touch quality, ensuring that a customer in London gets the same premium experience as one in Mexico City, but with localized networking that feels relevant to their specific market.”

LEAVE IT ALL BEHIND

Board members say they’re walking away from constant digital distractions in favor of being present and making more meaningful connections through analog experiences. Enter: the era of the digital detox at events.

Non-Stop Digital

“I’m working on leaving behind the ‘reel life’ and being an active participant in ‘real life,’” says Judy Lee, senior director-global brand experiences at Pinterest. “It’s easy to become isolated when my devices are the main way I connect with people. I’m very curious about the ‘going analog’ trend and getting back to things that I love doing that don’t require a device.”

Lopez-Navarro agrees: “An area I’m passionate about is digital wellbeing at live events. In a world of connectivity, the most luxurious thing to offer these days is a break from the noise. Look to implement designated ‘analog zones’ or tech-free hours where attendees can connect without screens. Look to find a space/zone to respect cognitive load by incorporating a phone-free networking lounge to foster real human presence and engagement.”

Reactive Planning

“By setting up guardrails and guidelines, we are moving away from reactive planning,” Strehle says. “We are leaving behind the mindset where every event was a one-off project, and replacing it with a scalable system that empowers the team to execute without burnout.”

EXTERNAL INSPO

Marketers are in the habit of searching for sources of inspiration outside of their own bubble to fuel innovative thinking, and their preferences range from destinations to disciplines.

Multicultural Connections

“I live in New York City. I love that on any block, I can hear five different languages, smell cuisines from around the world, and catch a glimpse into someone’s world,” says Lee. “Real, authentic people just living their lives are a great source of inspiration. And while I’m a big fan of online shopping, I still cherish the IRL experience, especially independent boutiques. I often get inspiration for merchandising and telling stories from small boutiques or pop-ups.”

Upscale Hospitality and Luxury Retail

“Brands that do not market features, but rather market exclusivity and sensory details and experiences,” explains Lopez-Navarro.

Tentpole Consumer Events

“We are moving beyond traditional b-to-b borders to draw inspiration from events like F1 and FIFA,” says Strehle. “These platforms represent the gold standard in experiential—blending global spectacle with elite networking. By piloting attendance at these exclusive events, we are testing a new blueprint for C-suite engagement, meeting our audience where the stakes, the energy, and the exclusivity are already at their peak.”

NETWORKING BEYOND THE BAR

Much of the industry agrees that traditional b-to-b networking doesn’t cut it. Some of the tactics that do provide real value to participants include strategic, thoughtfully-curated meetups, and experiences hosted in quiet environments.

‘Sensory Palate Cleansers’

“Events are loud and bright; a sensory reset is appreciated,” says Lopez-Navarro. “Create a welcome room with zero screens and soft lighting and maybe a universal soft scent, like eucalyptus, and a pour-over coffee/tea station with a knowledgeable barista—forcing guests to wait for a two- to three-minute fresh brew, a forced moment to slow down and enjoy a reflective break.”

Networking Agents

“AI agents still can play a huge role moving forward as we move from wishful hoping to meaningful connections,” Bisconti says. “Instead of simply providing a room and hoping people find value, AI agents can act as strategic brokers by using attendee data to create precise, high-value interactions. This will deliver a deeper level of personalization with curated introductions that ensure every conversation is relevant, timely and impactful.”

Relevance Over Volume

“I’m leaning away from ‘serendipitous’ networking and toward curated knowledge exchanges,” Strehle says. “Tactics like Braindates are my favorite because they prioritize relevance over volume. Whether I’m crowdsourcing a solution to a current hurdle or sharing my own insights to support someone else’s growth, it creates a high-trust environment where the conversation is immediately actionable and deeply human.”

Lee is on the same page: “I love networking experiences that create real connection, and [where] everyone has at least one shared interest or a problem we want to solve. I find myself learning the most when I surround myself with experts or people passionate about what they do. I appreciate quality over quantity when it comes to networking. And perhaps most importantly, I like environments where I can hear and I’m not competing with loud music or crowds.”

Featured image: iStock/rudall30

