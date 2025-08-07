Event Marketer is dedicated to ensuring that the Experiential Marketing Summit evolves to fit the needs of the marketers who attend our events. As part of our efforts, we’ve selected a new class of leading brand marketers to serve as Experiential Marketing Summit Advisory Board members for the next two years to help us curate an even better EMS.

The board is dedicated to growing a vibrant and engaging community platform where event industry professionals can annually address their unique challenges, find solutions and develop vital business connections, and plays an integral role in ensuring EMS continues to address the biggest trends, advancements and opportunities impacting the industry.

The Collective:

• Colleen Bisconti, VP-Events and Experiences, IBM

• Kim Haney, Director-Experiential Marketing, Pernod Ricard, USA

• Jimmy Knowles, Global Head of Experiential Marketing, Canva

• Judy Lee, Senior Director-Global Brand Experiences, Pinterest

• Sylvia Lopez-Navarro, National Manager-Brand Experience, Corporate Events & Shows, Kia America

• Venita McLemore, Principal-Global Media Events, Amazon Web Services (AWS)

• Allison Barrie Rand, Head of Experiential Marketing & Talent Partnerships, Director, Walmart

• Kelsey Schneider, Director-Global Events and Experiences, GE HealthCare

• Valerie Strehle, Senior Director-Global Events, Workiva

• Jon Wolff, Global Events Manager, Solutions & Services Group, Lenovo

“We’re incredibly excited about the collective knowledge this advisory board brings to the table. These industry leading pros show up on some of the biggest stages in the world, and continue to redefine how brands connect in authentic and meaningful ways. Their insights will help the Experiential Marketing Summit stay ahead of evolving trends and deliver programming that truly meets the needs of our attendees.”

–Shannon Given, Senior Event Content Manager, Event Marketer

Image credit: Igor Kutyaev