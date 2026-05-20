Event Marketing Measurement Association Launches with New Name, Expanded Mission, and First-Ever Certification Course

Rebranded from the EMMC, EMMA unveils its evolution at the Experiential Marketing Summit alongside media partner Event Marketer

Industry measurement pioneer, the Experiential Marketing Measurement Coalition (EMMC), has announced a bold new chapter. The organization is rebranding as the Event Marketing Measurement Association (EMMA). The new name signals an accelerated commitment to serving event and experience professionals worldwide and is accompanied by the launch of the industry’s first comprehensive event measurement certification course.

For seven years, the organization built its reputation as the event industry’s foremost measurement advocate, standard-bearer, and educator. Now operating as EMMA, it enters a new era as the only nonprofit association focused exclusively on event and experiential measurement. EMMA’s mission remains grounded in helping the global industry thrive, but the rebranding signals a wider tent, a broader community, and a sharper focus on professional development.

The announcement was made at the Experiential Marketing Summit (EMS), May 18–20 in Las Vegas, an event that has championed measurement and ROI education since its founding 24 years ago and serves as an annual activation ground for EMMA and Event Marketer’s (founder of EMS) ongoing partnership.

“EMMA is more than a rebrand. It’s a declaration of where this industry needs to go,” said Dax Callner, president of EMMA. “Data can be a source of truth and insight, telling a compelling story about event performance and impact. Our new name, our new certification, and our partnership with Event Marketer all exist to make that story easier for every event professional to tell.”

Central to EMMA’s expanded mission is education. The association is launching a 13-module, comprehensive event measurement certification course built on decades of expertise from EMMA’s network of practitioners. The course is designed for both new and experienced event professionals looking to sharpen their skills in setting objectives, collecting credible data, and delivering actionable measurement reports.

Upon completion, participants earn a certification credential they can display on their professional profile. The course is available to EMMA members for $149 and non-members for $399. Registration details and course launch date will be announced at eventmeasurement.org.