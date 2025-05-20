The Brief: Nostalgia Malls and Fizz Mobs

FIVE THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This week’s hot takes on hot topics in experiential marketing cover Nostalgia Malls, Hound Lounges and Fizz Mobs.

VITA COCO REVIVES Y2K-ERA SHOPPING WITH A ‘NOSTALGIA MALL’

Where my Y2K girlies at? This one’s for you and your plastic, confetti-filled blowup chairs (IYKYK).

Hot off the launch of its nostalgic, creamsicle-inspired Orange & Crème flavor, Vita Coco Treats took consumers for a jaunt down memory lane… and straight into the mall. From May 9-10, the brand partnered with ’90s- and Y2K-era retail icon Limited Too to host a Nostalgia Mall experience in NYC that had attendees traveling back to the good old days before smart phones and social media took over.

Early 2000s mall culture was woven throughout the activation, from the exclusive Vita Coco x Limited Too baby tees for sale to a mall security-themed selfie photo op to an installation of old TV sets. The activation even got a boost from Y2K-era Disney star Brenda Song, who did a social media shoot at the event and invited consumers to treat themselves with Vita Coco’s newest products.

Those who dropped by the Nostalgia Mall on day one could partake in a hair-braiding experience, while day-two attendees could stop by an ear-piercing station. On both days, attendees could hit up the Food Court to enjoy pretzel bites from The Knots Spot and milkshakes at The Shake Shoppe, and capture the moment in a retro photo booth.

They could additionally shop at an accessories store selling Y2K faves, like beaded bracelets, lip balm and fluff-topped pens. Naturally, there were plenty of Vita Coco beverages to go around throughout the journey. All told, more than 1,000 people time-traveled through the Nostalgia Mall. We’d call that hella successful.

Image credit: Vita Coco

FANS ‘HURRY UP’ TO A 17-FOOT-TALL VERSION OF THE WEEKND

Fans in L.A. who were hyped about The Weeknd’s new film “Hurry Up Tomorrow” were in for a surprise from May 15-17, when a larger than life “bust” of the singer wearing an Ethiopian Kaba arrived at Hollywood and Vine. The 17-foot-tall installation dubbed “The Mirror” transitioned from day to night, offering a different experience depending on when people stumbled upon it.

By day, The Weeknd’s “face” operated like a mirror, creating a reflective surface that was primed for selfies. By night, the face transformed into a video screen showcasing custom content featuring actors from the film, including Jenna Ortega, Barry Keoghan and the artist himself. Augmented by sound, (blinding) lights and smoke effects, the spectacle stopped more than a few people in their tracks. (Partners: IHEARTCOMIX, experiential; Whale Film, fabrication)

Photo: Courtesy of IHEARTCOMIX

SIMPLY POPPING OFF WITH A PODCAST SHOW

The prebiotic soda wars continue to bubble up with Coca-Cola-owned Simply Pop entering the arena to challenge category giants Olipop and Poppi, which PepsiCo added to its portfolio in March for a cool $1.95 billion. To make its mark in the already-booming category, Simply Pop activated an interactive pop-up podcast show on May 9 dubbed Spill the Pop.

Hosted by creators and popular podcasters Alisha Marie and Remi Cruz of Pretty Basic, along with influencer Drew Afualo, the sold-out show in L.A. featured conversations around culture, trends and what it means to “keep it real.” The hosts also participated in a Spin & Spill game that had them spinning a wheel and answering provocative questions in dedicated categories—Gutsy Moments, Give Me The Pop, Pop Topic, Simply Obsessed and Would You Sip That?

While enjoying samples, consumers at the pop-up could participate in lighthearted activities designed to build awareness, including a Stir the Pop mocktail mixology game and a Pop or Flop activity during which the hosts presented trends, and attendees used physical signs to indicate whether they were a hit or miss. (Agency: Momentum Worldwide)

Photos: Courtesy of Simply Pop

GUERRILLA ACTIVATIONS MARK SLICE’S ‘RETRO REFRESHED’ COMEBACK

On the other side of the aisle from Simply Pop is Slice, a soda brand that had its heyday in the ’80s and ’90s and has returned with a focus on its simple ingredients. The comeback is powered by an unapologetic Keep It Real campaign that applauds soda lovers and takes on better-for-you soda companies that it says are “shaming” consumers and the category.

The newstalgia-style campaign and “retro refreshed” brand messaging came to life last week around the streets of NYC through a series of guerrilla-style activations. A Free Fizz on Wheels experience entailed brand ambassadors sporting vintage Slice gear and whizzing around on rollerblades, scooters and bikes to dish out cold cans of the revamped Slice from their boombox-themed coolers.

And then there was the Fizz Mob—an orange-drenched flash mob featuring breakdancers performing in vibrant tracksuits at popular street corners and subway stations. Slice also activated a More than a Static Billboard mobile experience that stopped at the exact locations where Slice will soon be in stock, including local bodegas, delis and corner stores. Refreshing.

Photos: Courtesy of Slice

THE HONEST KITCHEN AND NATUREPEDIC CELEBRATE MESSY MUTTS

Dog parents understand that ripped fabrics and muddy floors are sometimes part of the furry package, and to celebrate the messy joy dogs bring, The Honest Kitchen and mattress brand Naturepedic hosted pop-up events in New York (May 7) and L.A. (May 8) as part of the pet food company’s broader Feed Them the Best campaign.

Consumers, editors, pet influencers and four-legged friends were invited to participate in the activations, which spanned themed, photo-worthy stations for doggos, like the Hound Lounge, pet portraits, light f&b, contests and free samples of The Honest Kitchen’s human-grade pet food. No word yet on how many zoomies ensued.

(For a deeper dive into the brand’s first full-funnel marketing campaign, check out our sister pub Multichannel Marketer’s interview with the company’s cmo.)

Photo credit: Shutterstock (NYC); Frame by Rath (L.A.)

