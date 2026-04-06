In the distraction age, experiential elements like immersive tunnels are blocking outside noise, adding elements of suspense or curiosity, and creating an effective transition from one environment to another. From trade shows to upfronts to fan fests to VIP afterparties, let’s explore how brands are carving out themed passages in their activations and events.

An Entrance to Remember

Following Disney’s 2025 Upfront presentation, the brand welcomed attendees to an elegant, yet playful, reception. They entered the main space through 10-foot-long, motion-triggered LED tunnels that enveloped them in popular Disney IP to set the scene, alongside an orchestra that played Disney anthems.

At CES 2026, two exhibitors drew attendees into their booths with immersive tunnel entrances. Engineering software and solutions company Synopsys enticed passersby with a tunnel that conveyed speed and motion through digital graphics and voiceover elements. At the end were two racecars on display for photo ops.

And AARP invited attendees into the AgeTech Collaborative experience that began with a walk through a tunnel made up of several arch cutouts, and speakers that projected an echoing female voice repeating inspirational words like “boundless,” “responsive” and “creative.”

Fit Check Fuel

Unilever, the Official Personal Care Partner of the NCAA Women’s Final Four, helped Tourney Town attendees “Get Tunnel Fresh” with a series of touchpoints that ultimately led to the Confidence Tunnel. After sampling deodorants and lotions, participants assembled their “fresh fit,” choosing from bucket hats, large handbags and warm-up jackets.

Then, they walked through the illuminated tunnel, where a camera operator recorded fans’ struts and final pose. The “Stay Fresh. Stay Confident.” branded video was instantly available to download from tablets at the end of the tunnel.

For the 2025 NBA Draft, Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies sponsored the Drip Lounge at SB Nation’s “On the Clock” event, featuring an extravagant tunnel installation that gave attendees their fit-check moment. Participants created their own custom drip and snapped photos with fully bedazzled, oversized drip necklaces.

Houzz Pro at the NAHB International Builders’ Show set up a tunnel made up of mirror walls, color-changing tube lights and a branded floor in the corner of its booth footprint for attendees to walk through and capture selfies and video content. The alternating blue, green, yellow, pink and purple hues that pulsated to the lo-fi music created a different scene with each camera snap. Those who shared their photos and videos on social media and tagged @HouzzPro were entered into a daily giveaway for a YETI gift set.

There’s more to experience than the light at the end of the tunnel.

Photo credits: Courtesy of Disney; Juanita Chavarro Arias

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