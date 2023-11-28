“We took the particle theme of movement, moving forward. Each section of the experience tells a story of how Mastercard drives innovation, connects people to people, businesses to consumers, and how we partner together in the ecosystem to deliver actual real-world results.”

To connect with the demanding fintech audience at Money20/20, which took place Oct. 22-25 in Las Vegas, Mastercard had to capture attention in a space filled with highly engaging activations. Knowing that among the key reasons for attendance was face time with industry pros, the brand held “InConversation” panel discussions on trending topics at one of its two booths. The second activation was all about a 360-degree brand immersion.

Attendees stepped into a curved, dark tunnel lined with video screens and found themselves surrounded by a multi-colored particle stream as the story of the brand’s evolution and continuous commitment to the innovation unfolded around them.

“We took the particle theme of movement, moving forward,” says Amy Hills, vp-product marketing at Mastercard. “Each section of the experience tells a story of how Mastercard drives innovation, connects people to people, businesses to consumers, and how we partner together in the ecosystem to deliver actual real-world results.”

The three-part journey explored the various ways the brand has been instrumental in enabling its customers to do business, from cards and business payments to emerging technologies, AI, and blockchain. The final part highlighted customer testimonials, also featured in the brand’s b-to-b campaign, culminating in the “Priceless” differentiator and in waves of red and yellow coming together in the brand’s symbol.

Once attendees exited the tunnel, they could dive deeper into the topics most relevant to them at the five aisle-facing demo stations.

While the activation was designed to be an educational and inspiring brand statement, many attendees used it as a backdrop for photos and videos both inside and outside the tunnel, especially when particle flows on the overhead video screens collided around the brand’s logo, making for a fiery display against the matte black finish of the exhibit. Agency: Art Guild, Inc.