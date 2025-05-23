If you ask Disney Advertising, static Upfronts are in the rearview mirror where they belong. Over the last decade, the media presentations have evolved from glorified business meetings to all-encompassing brand immersions, and on May 13 at New York’s Javits Center, the company did its part to raise the experiential bar. From the stage to the afterparty, Disney took media buyers on a magic carpet ride through its content portfolio with a blend of storytelling, tech-driven design and sweeping star power that yielded its most successful Upfront to date.

From the moment they stepped inside and onto the blue carpet, attendees were dropped directly into Disney’s universe, with bold, thematic design elements leading the way. In the theater, seven enormous, custom-made chandeliers hung overhead, along with hundreds of programmable kinetic fixtures and lights that enveloped the space in color and movement. When the Upfront officially kicked off, giant LED walls opened like theater curtains to reveal the stage.

Given the sheer breadth of Disney’s IP, establishing a clear, unified brand vision that showcased the collective power of its “treasure trove” of entertainment and sports assets was a No. 1 priority throughout the event. But in 2025, when attention spans are finite and time is a precious commodity, the brand also honed in on brevity, ultimately keeping its presentation to 80 minutes of surprises and spectacles that connected the dots between its content and talent. In comparison, standard Upfront presentations can run up to two-and-a-half hours long.

“We want to be respectful and mindful of people’s time, but we also have an unbelievable amount of assets to show, tell and deliver,” says Aryelle Lawrence, svp-sales, communications and client brand experiences at Disney Advertising. “So to the best of our ability, [it’s] representing what the Walt Disney Company has to offer in the most pithy and entertaining way possible, because there’s something you expect from Disney, and we want to make sure to deliver on that.”

THE UPFRONT

True to form, with 3,500 in-person attendees watching and 10,000 more tuning in remotely, Disney opened up the show with a high-energy performance by The Brooklyn United Drumline, led by Drum Major Mickey Mouse himself. Next, NFL stars Patrick Mahomes and Saquon Barkley introduced Disney ceo Bob Iger, who offered welcoming remarks.

And then it was on to one of the biggest and most unexpected spectacles of the evening—a choreographed musical number performed by NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning, supported by a cast of dancers, who riffed on how Disney+ content needs “more Mannings” and proceeded to incorporate their names into popular titles. (Think: “Hi Pey-tential,” “Only Mannings in the Building” and “Good Manning America.”)

“It was unconventional,” says Lawrence. “People aren’t surprised to see Peyton and Eli, but you don’t expect them to be up there belting their hearts out.”

A deep bench of sports and entertainment icons took the stage across the remainder of the Upfront to excite and educate the audience. The lineup included Diego Luna and Hayden Christensen turning the North Javits into a “Star Wars” realm with a stage takeover featuring Stormtroopers, Chewbacca, C-3PO, R2-D2 and other quirky characters. There was also an appearance by three stars from “The Bear,” Ayo Edebiri, Jeremy Allen White, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and stars of the new drama “All’s Fair,” who debuted exclusive footage from their respective upcoming seasons.

A multisensory “Alien” encounter added yet another showstopping element to the Upfront. A series of eerie visuals, chilling sounds and atmospheric effects gave attendees the sense that the Xenomorph, dripping in slime, was nearby. Meanwhile, Disney enlisted roughly 75 performers to play the role of scientists who were on stage and walking along the aisles “misting” hatchlings.

Ultimately, the Upfront requires a full year of planning, but Lawrence says the team always leaves some wiggle room in the program in case an opportunity to augment the show presents itself. Such was the case this year. As the Manhattan-based event drew closer, the New York Knicks were on a hot streak—and Disney pounced. With current players traveling to Boston to face the Celtics at the time, the brand recruited three former Knicks legends to take the stage and discuss Disney’s role as the exclusive home for the NBA Finals.

“We create some twists and turns of our own, because we want to be the timeliest and the most relevant,” Lawrence says. “I was behind the stage, and you could hear the crowd go wild. So that just goes into: We all want to win, we want to see the show win and we’ll do whatever it takes, even if that means adding something, tightening something to make sure that the message that’s delivered in that moment is the right one.”

As part of Disney Advertising’s commitment to demonstrate a cohesive company vision, it was also essential that all of its cross-segment partners were entrenched in the stage presentation to demonstrate their role in the brand ecosystem.

“Disney Advertising is really at the hub,” Lawrence says. “We’re working with the studio, and we’re working with Disney Entertainment, we’re working with ESPN. And as it related to the way that the show came to life, going back to that one unified Disney, long gone are the days where it’s the sports section and then the studio section. We want to create this immersive show where everything is well choreographed, but you really see the deep connections that our talent and our content have to one another.”

THE AFTERPARTY

When the formal presentation was complete, the brand kept the momentum going with an elegant yet playful reception that maintained the event’s design scheme and messaging. Unlike traditional Upfront receptions, the brand said it was critical that the event feel accessible and welcoming to customers, meaning there were no VIP areas or closed doors.

“There’s not a ‘haves’ or ‘have nots,’” says Lawrence. “Everyone is welcome to join us from the show all the way up to the party. Giving them access to our executives, giving them access to that talent is one of the best parts of the Upfront because people love the ‘show and tell,’ but they also love that direct access.”

Upon arriving at the fifth-floor soirée, attendees were met with orchestra members performing Disney anthems. They then entered the main space through 10-foot-long, motion-triggered LED tunnels that enveloped them in popular Disney IP. From there, the audience could explore Walt Disney World-inspired topiaries sculpted by top floral engineers (and shipped from Disney World to the Javits), as well as fabric organza sculptures, themed vignettes and overflowing floral installations.

The interactive LED photo booths, featuring glambot technology, were also a hit. And here’s where it gets really good: When particular talent approached the booth, the virtual set would transform to the background that matched the Disney franchise that they’re part of.

All told, Disney’s 2025 Upfront was a blockbuster. A mix of storytelling, creative vision, star power and a sprinkle of the company’s signature pixie dust helped deliver its most ambitious and impactful presentation yet. How’s that for a fairytale ending? (Agency: NMR Events)

Photos: Courtesy of Disney