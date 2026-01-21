Agency News: Impact XM and Jack Morton Merge

Global brand experience agencies Impact XM and Jack Morton today announced their merger, a union that will be supported by global investment firm The Riverside Company.

The business will operate under the Jack Morton name and will span 20 offices with locations in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. Experiential services will include major conferences, digital engagement, sponsorship, brand activations, trade shows, corporate events and health care conventions, among offerings.

The move comes shortly after Omnicom’s sale of Jack Morton and allows the new joint agency to operate independently.

In a press release, Jared Pollacco, ceo of Impact XM, stated that “this union accelerates that vision for both our clients and our teams. The merger brings together Impact XM’s unified experiential approach and Jack Morton’s global scale and creative strength.”

Jack Morton ceo Craig Millon noted: “Together, we’re building an agency ready for a marketing landscape reshaped by AI—one that keeps real, human experience at the center.”

Read more about the acquisition here.

Image credit: iStock/NISIT RAWO