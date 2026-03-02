Once upon a time, red-carpet affairs were little more than glorified photo shoots. But a saturated entertainment landscape has turned the tides toward a decidedly more experiential era of premiere events, one in which many brands are inviting talent, media and fans to step through a proverbial portal, and directly into their IP.

It’s hard to match the caliber of Disney’s red-carpet premieres (look no further than its “Descendants: The Rise of Red” event), and the entertainment giant was at it again for the world premiere of “Zootopia 2” at L.A.’s El Capitan Theatre.

Invited guests at the winter-themed affair experienced a full build-out of the Zootopia Central Station setting from the film, including roving characters; games like “Fish Flippin”; photo ops, such as a throne moment in Fru Fru’s Parlour; and a Tundra Treats candy bar, in addition to tunes spun by a live dj.



In the case of Netflix, an unlikely trio—a stunt pig, the world’s largest action figure and sustainability tactics—were all stars of the brand’s premiere event for season two of “FUBAR.” Indeed, at the Tudum Theater in Los Angeles, the brand surrounded press, talent and invited guests in series-themed scenic builds and a bit of spectacle, all while prioritizing low-waste production practices.

A highly shareable red-carpet premiere event featuring the pig was followed by a private screening and a themed afterparty that encompassed curated lounges, cocktails, a photo op styled like a “FUBAR” action figure box and custom drinking glasses designed with real bullets, which doubled as take-home gifts.

When Universal Pictures hosted a premiere for its “Wicked” sequel, “Wicked: For Good,” the intricate set builds and storytelling elements ultimately yielded the biggest-ever movie premiere in New York’s Lincoln Center Plaza (it was also the first to take over two major NYC theaters simultaneously).

Universal took a few cues from its destination, New York, and crafted an “Ozmopolitan”-inspired environment that brought the relationship between characters Elphaba and Glinda to life, along with scenes from the Emerald City. Mini, “floating” hot air balloons, Emerald City soldiers clad in green and gold, a recreation of Glinda’s bubble, dripping florals and film imagery were among touchpoints that brought Oz to the Big Apple.

For Prime Video, it was a swanky blue-carpet event for the season-two debut of the competition show “Beast Games” that turned heads. From the get-go, celebrities and creators were plunged into the world of Beast City via a range of games that tested their smarts and strength, just like contestants in the show.

Following a blue-carpet walk, welcome from MrBeast and screening of the season’s first two episodes, attendees moved into the venue’s Dome, where they encountered an interactive “Beast Games” experience, including a replica of the $5 million cash pyramid. They competed in challenges like a high-tension balancing activity and an LED memory floor experience for a chance to win Beast Bucks that were redeemable for merch at an on-site store.

If that weren’t enough, the brand also delivered a hospitality experience, including a Feastables market, passed bites inspired by the show, themed drinks and a fully functioning Starbucks that offered creators a chance to personalize their own series-themed jerseys and design exclusive Starbucks swag.

Roll credits.

Photo credits: Line 8 Photography; Redrock Entertainment

Related: