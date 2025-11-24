FIVE THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This week’s hot takes on hot topics in experiential marketing cover the House of Brining, UV lotion and a “Doctor Who” stunt at Stonehenge.

CONSUMERS STOP BY THE HOUSE OF BRINING FOR A TURKEY SPA DAY

If the concept of a “turkey spa day” doesn’t grab your attention, surely nothing will. And it’s exactly what Diamond Crystal Salt delivered in NYC a week before Thanksgiving with its House of Brining activation.

On Nov. 20, consumers who had pre-registered on a microsite could participate in the free experience, beginning with filling out a personalized “treatment plan” for their turkey. From there, they stopped at the Dry Brine Treatment Room to mix up a custom concoction with salts, herbs and spices tailored to their flavor profile, which was theirs to take home. Next, they entered the tranquil Wet Brine Spa, where ASMR sounds and aromatic oils were designed to bring the brining process to life.

Other House of Brining highlights included five-minute hand massages, festive photo ops, lattes and bites, a swag bag featuring a keychain with a mini vial of salt attached, and a chance to win a free turkey. Plus, for every person who stopped by, the brand donated $10 to Food Bank NYC (up to $10,000). Nothing salty about that. (Agency: Konnect)

Photos: Courtesy of Diamond Crystal Salt

‘DOCTOR WHO’S’ TIME MACHINE LANDS AT A WORLD HERITAGE SITE

There was no better time to wrap a global “Doctor Who” fan campaign than on Nov. 23, which BBC Studios has declared Doctor Who Day. So, in partnership with English Heritage, the brand delivered an extra-grand finale to its digital Vworp Around the World challenge by planting the Doctor’s time-machine-meets-spacecraft, TARDIS, at Stonehenge (yes, that Stonehenge) and inviting fans get an up-close look at the vessel.

The UK-based stunt capped off an interactive online treasure hunt hosted on UNIT HQ, which encompassed five digital missions that had fans cracking codes and uncovering clues dispersed across “Doctor Who” social channels, and unlocking exclusive digital rewards. The real-life culmination of the program at Stonehenge, an official UNESCO World Heritage Site, was built with merging two British cultural icons in mind… A bloody good idea, if you ask us.

Photo credit: James Pardon for BBC Studios

HYGIENE DEMOS AND HAIRSTYLING AT HENKEL HOUSE

As an official sponsor of the U.S. Soccer Men’s and Women’s National Teams—its first-ever portfolio partnership—Henkel is aiming to connect with consumers via Henkel House, a new traveling, modular fan activation designed to elevate everyday rituals and illustrate how “winning starts at home.”

The program launched at a U.S. Soccer men’s match in Tampa on Nov. 18, where Henkel-owned brands Dial, Persil, Loctite and göt2b freshened up attendees in a soccer-themed footprint. To boot, U.S. Soccer legend Alexi Lalas made an appearance to share insights on the growth of soccer, and, of course, amplify the campaign.

Fans had a chance to participate in an educational handwashing experience featuring UV lotion and slide into a “soap” ball pit in the Dial Backyard; checked out a display of soccer jerseys and played a Spin Cycle game to score Persil and U.S. Soccer co-branded gear in the Persil Laundry Room; customized their own co-branded swag using Loctite products and snapped photos in an upside-down soccer field in the Loctite Built to Perform Garage; and tried out new hairstyles to get gameday ready at the göt2b Styling Station.

With plans to bring Henkel House to more matches and markets in 2026, the company is certainly cleaning up.

Photos: Courtesy of Henkel

PARTY ANIMALS: INSIDE DISNEY’S ‘ZOOTOPIA 2’ PREMIERE EVENT

It’s hard to match the caliber of Disney’s red-carpet premieres (look no further than its “Descendants: The Rise of Red” or “Bluey” events), and the entertainment giant was at it again on Nov. 13 for the world premiere of “Zootopia 2” at L.A.’s El Capitan Theatre.

Invite-only guests at the winter-themed affair experienced a full build-out of th eZootopia Central Station setting from the film, including roving characters, games, like “Fish Flippin,” photo ops, such as a throne moment in Fru Fru’s Parlour, and a Tundra Treats candy bar, in addition to tunes spun by a live dj. (Agency: 15|40)

Photo credit: Line 8 Photography

A MASCOT MASSACRE IS COMING TO THE 2025 POP-TARTS BOWL

The country collectively gasped, then applauded, when Pop-Tarts sacrificed its edible toaster-pastry mascot at last year’s Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando, FL. At this year’s game on Dec. 27, fans can expect an even bigger bloodbath (crumb bath?) as not one, but six, Pop-Tarts will take the field during the event, which for 2025 has been dubbed “The People’s National Championship.”

The setup will include three Pop-Tarts on Team Sprinkles and three on Team Swirls, and will ultimately culminate in the biggest mascot sacrifice in brand history. And it’s fans who are in charge of the pastries’ fate, as they vote on who will be gobbled up by the 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl Champions—and “join Frosted Cinnamon Roll and Frosted Strawberry in Mouth Heaven.” May they rest in pieces.

Image: Courtesy of Pop-Tarts

