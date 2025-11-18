The Brief, Live! Special Edition: Halloween Hijinks

Posted on November 18, 2025 by Event Marketer

Watch as Event Marketer editors Rachel Boucher, head of content; Kait Shea, senior editor and manager-digital content; and Juanita Chavarro Arias, managing editor, recap a few of their top experiential stories from October with a spooky twist, as well wind down the Experiential Marketing Month celebration. New episodes drop monthly.

Think: Alienware’s spaceship crash-landing at a commuter hub, a bold (bald) screening experience and Pennywise the clown’s red balloon hijinks.

 

Photo credits: Alienware and Twitch (Grand Central Terminal program); Zicam (Colonial colds); HBO (Pennywise)

