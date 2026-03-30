Oh, Barbie. We wanted to go party. Alas, we spent a lot more time scratching our heads at Barbie Dream Fest 2026 than enjoying the experience.

Hosted March 27-29 in Fort Lauderdale, FL, the cost of tickets to the inaugural convention ranged from roughly $70 for a day pass to $450 for a VIP weekend package, so we signed up to attend on day one to see what it was all about. (After all, Barbie-themed experiences had a banner year in 2023.)

Dream Fest was billed as the “ultimate” fan event for Barbie buffs of all ages, and slated to offer everything from a disco-inspired roller rink to a fashion show to an interactive Dreamhouse. But once attendees arrived at the Broward County Convention Center, it became clear that organizers had over-promised and under-delivered—and the event went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Some likened it to Fyre Festival and the Willy Wonka fiasco in Glasgow, Scotland. Others questioned if Mattel was responsible. In reality, Mattel licensee Mischief Management produced the event. And on March 29, the agency notified all Dream Fest attendees that they would be receiving a full refund.

In a formal statement, a Mattel spokesperson noted: “Barbie Dream Fest was created by Mischief Management, which licensed the Barbie brand from Mattel. We are working with Mischief Management, who are managing attendee feedback and issuing full refunds to everyone who purchased tickets. We want every fan experience to be an excellent one.”

We’ll say this: The experience wasn’t all bad news. The staff was lovely, top-notch speakers like Angel Reese and Serena Williams showed up, an ASL interpreter was enlisted for main-stage sessions, neurodiverse attendees could take a breather in a quiet room, and a couple of the sponsors, like Michaels, offered fun activities for young kids.

From an event production standpoint, however, we do have some notes. Here’s the lowdown.

Experience Design

The polished, vibrant environments that have come to be synonymous with live Barbie-themed experiences were nowhere to be found. Even the entryway leading to the main event was a series of three sad, inflatable arches.

Inside, a cavernous atmosphere featuring cement-gray floors, a few pops of pink (like the curtains separating vendors) and far too much empty space made the experience feel detached, and the venue gymnasium-like. Plus, poor lighting throughout made for lackluster content capture ops.

Though the experience was promoted as something that fans of any age would love to be a part of, Barbie Dream Fest was built for children, through and through. Aside from buying collectibles from doll vendors and engaging in a few photo ops, adults who attended without young ones had little to keep them occupied.

The bike course and roller rink that were promoted ahead of the event turned out to be small, loosely sectioned-off areas where no attendee over the age of 10 could reasonably participate.

Even the stage programming, as uplifting as much of it was, was clearly geared toward young fans.

Activations

Activations like the “interactive” Barbie Dreamhouse and ’80s-themed roller rink were among the touchpoints that initially inspired us, and likely many others, to attend. But the “render vs. reality” pain was real.

The Dreamhouse was, in reality, a one-dimensional façade of the front of Barbie’s home, along with an area of faux grass, picnic blanket, a few chairs and a custom-designed VW van that attendees were not allowed to step inside.

The roller rink was simply a gated-off area where young kids could toss on roller skates and give it their best shot. (We’re told a metal roof frame and a small disco ball were later added to the environment.) We watched them fall over and over, with no mat or covering on the ground to ease the brunt of the impact.

And then there was the outer space-themed exhibit that was on the agenda until just before the event, then ceased to exist on-site.

Food & Beverage

The expectation that we’d have no problem finding something decent to eat and drink was dashed upon arrival. After taking an early flight to Florida, then heading straight to the venue, the lack of sustenance made for a rough start.

F&b offered on-site included one kiosk selling cold beverages and specialty donuts, and one kiosk selling soda, water, candy bars and roasted nuts. No healthy options, no coffee for adults, and one allergy-prone food option.

The Main Stage

While the lineup of Barbie Dream Fest speakers was solid, the layout of the main stage, and how sessions were positioned, was less than ideal. Essentially, high-level presenters were tucked into a corner with spotty sound on a stage that was too far away from the audience. Plus, there was little fanfare ahead of time to hype up attendees for the forthcoming content.

Photo Ops

We saw plenty of fans have a great time posing in two life-size Barbie “boxes.” The problem was, without any brand ambassadors on hand, anyone traveling alone was at the mercy of others if they wanted their photo taken.

At a photo op that was operated by an ambassador, it cost $3 to have our image printed out and placed in a plastic keychain frame, then attached to a pom-pom and plastic bead.

Ultimately, it’s no secret that the event industry is a tough business, and that modern attendees won’t settle for less than the best that an event organizer has to offer. So when the next fan con comes around, we hope everyone wins.

More Scenes from Barbie Dream Fest 2026:

Photo credit: Kait Shea

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