In our cover story on the meteoric rise of immersive entertainment experiences, we tapped a group of event marketers who are battling for eyeballs in the booming space, expanding their properties and portfolios, and experimenting with the principles of theming this year by executing residencies and permanent properties, theatrical performances, fan conventions and long-lead campaigns.

But headline-making activations don’t appear out of thin air. Event marketers leverage a host of tactics and fan traditions to ensure their entertainment experiences slice through an oversaturated landscape and take consumers on an emotional journey. Following are 10 elements that contribute to blockbuster-worthy immersive entertainment experiences.

1. EASTER EGGS

When it comes to engaging entertainment buffs, incorporating easter eggs into fan activations has become non-negotiable. Not every attendee will notice or understand a brand’s subtle references to its IP, but the superfans most certainly will—and they’re actively seeking them out.

“Easter eggs are the lifeblood of these fan experiences,” says Lucy Attenborough, global head of creative solutions, brand partnerships at Fever. “We often hide references that only diehard fans would catch, whether that’s a subtle prop in the background, a piece of dialogue in the audio track or a visual nod tucked into the set design.”

2. LIVE ACTORS

Recruiting talented live actors who make immersive entertain-ment experiences more believable and interactive is another practice that has become table stakes for brands activating at tentpole fan events, like San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC).

“I’ve had the privilege of being part of and experiencing lots of immersive moments, and I can tell you that it’s really the talent of those immersive actors that sells it,” says Kenya Hardaway, svp-integrated promotions, multi-platform marketing at FX. “So we wanted to make sure that we were able to secure some of the best talent and that they understood the tone that we were trying to present and the motivation of the characters [in The Wreckage] so that they could give their best performances… They did an amazing job, and that brought a layer of depth and reality to the experience that really sold it.”

3. SENSORY ELEMENTS

It may sound obvious, but immersive entertainment, by nature, requires triggering multiple senses, and the more, the better, as long as it maps back to the strategy. Every sense that is engaged adds another layer of legitimacy.

“Don’t just think about visuals,” says Attenborough. “Think about sound design, textures—even temperature can elevate the depth of an experience. [At Dexter: The Experience,] we had the Ice Truck Killer room, which was cooled down and pumped with cold air. So it’s a small detail, but again, that multisensory [ele-ment] made fans shiver in a way that was really authentic.”

4. DUAL ACTIVATIONS

For entertainment brands that have thriller- or horror-themed IP to bring to life, it’s worth considering crafting two separate experiences, one for fans who embrace high-octane, heart-pumping activations, and one for those who would rather calmly explore an environment.

At SDCC, both BBC and FX hosted daytime experiences that gave attendees a chance to take photos and investigate settings and scenes at their leisure, then at night, hosted more intense, dramatic activations that included more than a few jump scares.

5. INFLUENCERS & AMPLIFICATION

Naturally, working with influencer partners and inspiring fans to share content from events is a top priority for the majority of today’s brands. Not only does the strategy exponentially amplify awareness and brand love, it feeds the modern consumer’s appetite for curated, shareable environments.

FX’s SDCC activation, for instance, included a state-of-the-art podcast studio, where creators and podcasters amplified the “Alien: Earth” experiences, and announcements from the convention center. For DirecTV and Bravo, it was critical that “Bravolebrities” from top franchises made appearances and mingled with fans.

“If you have influencers who are actually able to interact with [fans] and show maybe a different side or personality than you see on a show, it helps that social amplification element and makes it really authentic in the process,” says Kelly Jo Sands, svp-digital and marketing at DirecTV.

6. AUTHENTIC SET DESIGNS

Experience design can make or break an immersive entertainment event. The closer brands get to replicating beloved settings, the more believable and engaging the experience will be. Gaining access to real props and set pieces, where possible, is a solid start. Such was the case for FX and its “Alien: Earth” experiences.

“We were really lucky to have access to the set in Thailand before the series wrapped, which allowed us to capture the details that would be needed to build these worlds and keep it true to the series,” Hardaway says. “I think having that access is crucial to the authentic presentation when we are live in the world creating these IRL moments. And we’ve been able to capture high-res photography of the set so that we can turn them over, back and front, and make sure with every element, we’ve crossed our t’s and dotted our i’s, and I think that’s really key.”

7. REPEAT VISITS

The more nooks, crannies and nitty-gritty details incorporated into an immersive entertainment experience, the more likely attendees will not only dwell for long periods, but be inspired to make repeat visits. For one, fans tend to have their eyes peeled for any and every touchpoint that relates back to their favorite characters and plot lines. For another, many of them are seeking a space to hang out with like-minded people. Marvel’s “unbooth” at SDCC was a prime example of both scenarios.

“One of the best things was the cosplayers, who would come back day after day, and they would share that they just wanted to hang out,” says Mikey Trujillo, senior manager-franchise events at Marvel Studios. “They felt like they’ve seen everything around the show floor, but Marvel was the thing that they kept wanting to come back to. So it was pretty special.”

8. REWARDS & SWAG

Besides the obvious fact that everyone loves freebies, providing swag, especially exclusive items, is another aspect of making an entertainment experience feel authentic and worthwhile. It’s also a way to make fans feel appreciated for both their loyalty to the IP and taking the time to engage in person.

“An important part of our world-building is ensuring the fan journey continues beyond the experience,” says Attenborough. “Giving guests a meaningful, show-related keepsake to take home is part of the culture of these experiences. It rewards them for showing up and keeps the story alive long after they’ve left.”

9. ON-SCREEN RITUALS

Giving superfans an opportunity to recreate rituals from their favorite games or shows is another way to add credibility, and shareability, to an entertainment activation. At DirecTV and Bravo’s Plot Twist event, fans could participate in rituals from “Watch What Happens Live,” including channeling their inner guest bartender and posing behind a replica of the Clubhouse Bar with the show’s famous “Shotski” drinking vessel.

“One piece is bringing iconic on-screen rituals to life, which is a little bit part and parcel of some of the photo ops,” says Sands. “But if you think about what people watch and what [characters] experience on the show, if they can step into that and into their world, capture that moment, and then share it in their real world, that’s where that real, experiential, authentic element of sharing becomes really important.”

10. FAN FEEDBACK

The best way to give the people what they want? Listen. Whether it’s gathering attendee feedback on-site or leveraging a social listening strategy, paying attention to what resonates with fans and what doesn’t—then implementing those suggestions—is critical to making an impact.

“We’ve done a lot of social listening to make sure that fans are calling out the things they want to see, and we made sure to incorporate those elements when we popped up at Comic-Con,” says Hardaway. “We knew there were certain things that were expected of us, and we definitely wanted to make sure that we built an experience that delivered on that.”

Photo credits: BBC; DirecTV; FX; Michel Guyon/DF Studio; Marvel; Fever/Paramount+

