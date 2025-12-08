How the world of immersive entertainment is helping to scale up investments in experiential marketing

A century ago, consumers were shuffling to big-top tents in droves to experience the grand display of surprise, delight and spectacle that circuses had to offer. Today, the “greatest show on Earth” just might be the IP that a brand translates from the screen to the stage for an audience that is already privy to the plot.

The evolution was inevitable. Between digital fatigue, the sheer volume of content that shows up on consumers’ screens each day, and a growing mistrust of digital interactions in the AI age, modern fans are seeking out multisensory real-life experiences that make them feel like they’re a living, breathing part of the worlds they’re so passionate about. And the brands enabling these moments by moving their fan bases off of the sidelines and into the heart of the action are reaping the rewards.

Look no further than Netflix. Already an experiential marketing heavyweight in its own right, the company is now poised to lead the charge toward a new, even more immersive chapter for the industry—and trigger a whole new revenue stream, not to mention a pretty clear budget forecast—with the debut of its permanent experiential concept, Netflix House.

The property—which opened its first location in Philadelphia in November, and will open another in Dallas on Dec. 11, and in Las Vegas in 2027—will operate as an experiential playground for fans of all ages, offering high-tech games, food, interactive quests and merchandise related to a rotating selection of the streaming service’s most beloved IP. The venues will be free to enter and explore up to a certain point, then offer ticketed experiences themed to hit series like “Stranger Things,” “Wednesday” and “Squid Game.”

The evidence is in the numbers, too. According to analysis from Grand View Research, in the U.S. alone, the immersive entertainment market is projected to reach $281 billion by 2033. And in order to snag a piece of that pie, marketing ringmasters will need to find their footing in a new era of experiential acrobatics. To explore top trends, tactics and case studies, we tapped a group of event marketers who are battling for eyeballs within the immersive entertainment space, expanding their properties and portfolios, and experimenting with the principles of theming this year.

Ladies and gentlemen, children of all ages… it’s showtime.

→RESIDENCIES & PERMANENT PROPERTIES

With Netflix House serving as an industry-wide beacon, brands, as well as live entertainment platforms like Fever and Bucket Listers, are increasingly investing in permanent properties and long-term experiential residencies that require big bucks, but pay dividends. And the ticketed nature of these events means predictable ROI.

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: THE IMMERSIVE QUEST

Immersive gaming experiences are rapidly gaining steam, and it’s a space that marketers would be wise to watch. Consider “Dungeons & Dragons: The Immersive Quest,” which, following a successful run in Toronto, arrived in Plano, TX, in October. The touring production is presented by Vibrant Studios under license from Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast, and transforms the “world’s greatest role-playing game” into an IRL fantasy adventure where participants become the heroes.

Fans begin their journey through the 16,000-square-foot, multiroom experience by choosing the type of adventurer they want to become, then embark on a mission to retrieve a magical gem from a formidable dragon. Along the way, they explore ancient dungeons, navigate magical environments and face a series of challenges while encountering creatures from the “Dungeons & Dragons” universe. Once the mission is complete, attendees can enjoy themed f&b, a photo op with Strongheart and a marketplace full of merch.

UNIVERSAL HORROR UNLEASHED

Universal Pictures has an arsenal of spooky content, and the newest venture from Universal Destinations & Experiences is turning that IP into a permanent experience at AREA15 in Las Vegas. The new “Universal Horror Unleashed” experience is a ticketed year-round attraction that spans four immersive haunted house environments contained in an eerie ware-house, each themed to an iconic movie or franchise, like “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.”

Live actors roam each footprint, “hunting down” attendees (and inspiring social content). Mini theatrical performances, horror-themed f&b and meticulously recreated film sets are all part of the experience. Universal is even adding a “Krampus and Kin” element to the experience for the upcoming holiday season.

ATLAS9

On Sept. 18, the Midwest’s immersive entertainment scene got a glow-up with the unveiling of Atlas9, a 46,000-square-foot “containment” building that has been permanently transformed into a 1990s-era movie theater. The “living cinematic universe” is filled with “forgotten films” of the ’90s that have come to life across detailed sets and multisensory, interactive exhibits powered by RFID technology. Visitors encounter a classic video arcade, live actors to “conspire” with, hidden clues, a secret government agency and a mysterious story to solve. Atlas9 will also provide revolving, limited-time programming and performances to keep its offerings fresh. (Agency: Dimensional Innovations)

→THEATRICAL PERFORMANCES

Not only are companies increasingly activating theatrical events, traditional Broadway shows themselves have seen a significant shift toward more immersive formats in recent years.

MASQUERADE

Perhaps most notable among them is “Phantom of the Opera,” which had a 35-year run on Broadway before closing its doors in 2023. This year, the show has been revived as a limited-time performance dubbed “Masquerade” that offers a fresh, experiential twist.

The musical operates as a walking performance of sorts that takes place across multiple floors of the “opera house” and requires attendees to dress in formal attire and don masks for the duration of the haunting show. Our favorite detail? Attendees don’t receive a physical ticket. Instead, they’re given a secret password 24 hours prior to entry that must be provided at the door. (When we attended, the password was “Father’s Violin.”)

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW

In December of 2023, “Stranger Things: The First Shadow,” a play created by the showrunners on Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” debuted in London. In April of this year, with the final season of the hit series around the corner, the production made its way to Broadway—and has since scored three Tony Awards.

“First Shadow” serves as the prequel to the original show’s sci-fi-based storyline, and reveals the “real story of Dr. Brenner and Henry Creel” through a range of sophisticated a/v and atmospheric effects that take audiences on a nearly three-hour thrill ride.

GRAND MARNIER’S DS2 REMIXED: THE BALLET

As part of a strategic shift toward engaging younger, diverse consumers, Grand Marnier fused two seemingly unexpected passion points—hip-hop and ballet—with the Sept. 19 performance of “DS2 Remixed: The Ballet” at the BAM Opera House in Brooklyn, NY. In partnership with hip-hop artist Future, who celebrated the 10th anniversary of his famed “DS2” album this year, the brand produced a classical ballet, but with each movement performed by world-class Black ballerinas to the trap artist’s tracks.

“I think that this notion of an open bar and passed cocktails is just not compel-ling to folks anymore,” says Sonia Pirolo, category director-cognac and champagnes at Campari. “[Consumers] really want you to bring something elevated and refreshing that they can’t access on their own. So it’s a great marketing challenge for us to say: It’s not about a dj, drinks, fun spaces; it’s about telling a story and providing something that no other brand can do so that you’re really doing ownable marketing.” (Agency: Team Epiphany)

→FAN CONVENTIONS

Pop culture fan conventions have been magnets for experiential world-building for some time, but over the last couple of years, brands have been raising the bar significantly.

Case in point: San Diego Comic-Con 2025. SDCC is widely considered the king of all fan cons, and during this year’s iteration, EM experienced, firsthand, the dedication brands poured into turning the scenes and characters that superfans treasure most into all-encompassing live experiences, both inside and outside of the convention center.

DISNEY’S PERCY JACKSON EXPERIENCE

“Percy Jackson” fans lined up for hours to partake in an immersive diner experience that revealed clues about season two and featured a full-blown narrative brought to life by a cast of live actors, and supported by interactive screen sequences. Attendees first took a personalized quiz on a tablet that revealed which of the gods “claimed” them. The “demigods” were then handed a Greek drachma coin and welcomed into the ocean-themed eatery.

Inside, they encountered lively actors portraying the “Gray Sisters,” as well as a satyr character who narrated a dramatic scene as large “windows” in the space revealed an incoming storm and, ultimately, an attack by a giant sea monster. There were additionally easter eggs, like a corkboard that displayed a real phone number that led to a recording from the character Grover, as well as a deli with actors dressed as waitstaff who pulled “claim checks” from a bill holder, called out attendees’ names one by one, and offered them a swag item in exchange for their drachma. (Agency: 15|40)

SUPERCELL’S STARR PARK

For its first U.S. activation, mobile game Brawl Stars, developed by Supercell, went big, popping up an amusement park on a floating barge at SDCC. The 45-minute immersive adventure spanned a simulated monorail ride and the carnival-themed Starr Park, the setting for matches in Brawl Stars.

On the way into Starr Harbor Station to board the Starr Rail, fans were greeted by Fun Enforcers played by actors who made sure participants had a good time, whether they liked it or not. Onboard the monorail car, a quippy guide led a calm 4D tour through Brawl Stars’ animated world, enhanced by large window screens and a/v effects. The ride was quickly derailed at Frontier World as the game’s mischievous cactus mascot Spike took over the engine room, sending the mono-rail flying off track. Passengers had to repeatedly tap flashing buttons to power the hypercharge system and pull brake cords to disengage it.

After surviving a “perfectly planned detour” through Mike’s Mine and a “totally planned explosion” caused by Spike, the monorail arrived at Starr Park. When the doors opened, energetic actors greeted attendees and invited them to play classic carnival games—but with a cheeky Brawl Stars twist—and collect gems and badge stickers that were redeemable for prizes.

“We had people lining up at 7:30 in the morning, and we opened at 11. We sold [2,800] advanced tickets for a $2 charity donation to the San Diego Rescue Mission and sold out in five minutes,” says Ashley Jex Wagner, head of live experiences at Supercell (read more about her in our 2025 Women in Events program). “So the demand for this from our players, and from the wider Comic-Con community, is that they want to try new things. They want to see these game worlds come to life.” (Partners: GDX Studios, lead agency; Pinnacle; Secret Cinema; Future Colossal; Psyop; Stoopid Buddy Stoodios; Unobtainium) –J.C.A.

AMC’S CLOWN IN A CORNFIELD

The name of AMC’s SDCC activation revealed a lot about the experience before consumers stepped foot inside: “Clown in a Cornfield.” The spine-tingling activation helped promote the Aug. 8 streaming debut of IFC Entertainment Group’s horror film on AMC+ and Shudder, and participants put their fate in the brand’s hands as they signed up to interact with Frendo the Clown on his cornfield home turf.

The experience began in a town square during the “Founders Day” parade, then right into a nearly pitch-black cornfield maze (fun detail: it was all real corn). With little lighting and a lot of fog, attendees wound their way through while encountering chainsaw-wielding clowns, actors guiding the way to help attendees find a way out, and, appropriately, an escape room experience that had each group that passed through solving clues to defuse a bomb that Frendo set up while he waved to the crew from behind a window.

The end of the cornfield gave way to an outdoor carnival celebration for “survivors” featuring exclusive swag and classic games that earned participants drinks and snacks—and a chance to slow their pulses. (Agency: 3CS)

BBC’S BLACK ARCHIVE

BBC had 60 years of content to work with when it took its longstanding series “Doctor Who” into the real world with the Black Archive experience. The SDCC activation functioned as a classified research facility where fans could explore the most dangerous alien relics and uncover forbid-den knowledge.

Those interested in gaining access to UNIT’s top-secret facility were first required to enroll into the fictional military organization and receive their official Level 1 clearance badge. Then, they were free to explore detailed installations and vignettes from the “Whoniverse,” many of which included easter eggs from a series spinoff, plus monster installations and real props from across the franchise.

For the diehard superfans, there was a nighttime activation that took place for two hours each evening of Comic-Con during which the Black Archive was transformed into an escape-room-style mission that had fans interacting with actors and assisting the Doctor by solving clues and discovering secrets from within the Whoniverse. Those who completed the assignment took home exclusive brand prizes. (Agencies: BBC Studios Global Events; Two Eighteen)

PEACOCK’S BUMPER BATTLE

Ahead of the season two premiere of “Twisted Metal,” Peacock recreated the post-apocalyptic world of the show, bringing in familiar elements like tournament cars and the Sweet Tooth ice cream truck, driven by a murderous clown character. With the new episodes centered around the Twisted Metal derby tournament, fans got to take part in a Bumper Battle, getting into branded bumper cars and riding around as character Calypso hosted the event and commented on the action, heightened by his creepy laugh.

Live actors added to the activation’s immersion, with masked Dolls roam-ing around the space and Sweet Tooth banging his machete on the bumper car arena’s walls during rounds. Even though Calypso reminded riders that it was no laughing matter, everyone was having a blast crashing cars and causing chaos. (Agencies: IHEARTCOMIX, experiential; Civic, p.r.) –J.C.A.

MARVEL’S ‘UNBOOTH’

Rather than build a traditional exhibit on the show floor at the San Diego Convention Center, Marvel promoted “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” which opened in theaters during SDCC, with an experiential attraction that teams behind the scenes called “the unbooth.” The massive footprint was divided into two main settings: Times Square and Yancy Street. With everything from a comic book shop to a replica movie theater to street signs and lamp posts, the Manhattan neighborhood-themed space was a choose-your-own-adventure journey through Marvel’s IP, and fans spent hours exploring.

In the mix were a host of easter eggs, interactive screens, exclusive meet-and-greets, cosplay meetups, photo ops, real “Fantastic Four” costumes and set props, rare giveaways and custom content, including the newscaster from the film introducing the booth elements.

Immersive experiences abounded, too. Like the chance to step into the Baxter Building’s kitchen and watch H.E.R.B.I.E. the robot cooking up a special meal, or a surprise appearance by the character Galactus, whose tech-powered, larger-than-life suit could be spotted from across the show floor. It was the first time the costume was publicly displayed.

“Fans value being a part of, and interacting with, what they’re a fan of,” says Mikey Trujillo, senior manager-franchise events at Marvel Studios. “So we wanted to create an experience they could only get on the show floor. It’s specific to those in attendance to really make it feel special… We wanted it to be a shot in time of: This is the only time that you can see it, and you are heavily, heavily rewarded for being there in person.” (Agency: AKJOHNSTON Group)

→STANDALONE CAMPAIGNS

Brands are crafting their own stand-alone entertainment programming, too, and, in some cases, leveraging their immersive activations to fuel long-lead campaigns.

FX’S THE WRECKAGE

FX has leaned heavily into immersive activations since March with a monthslong campaign teasing the newest installment in the “Alien” franchise, “Alien: Earth.” The brand kicked things off in Texas at SXSW with The Wreckage experience, which had fans exploring the crash site of a giant space vessel, the USCSS Maginot, that revealed details about the new horror series, with live actors leading the way.

Then at SDCC, FX doubled down on The Wreckage with large-scale day-time and nighttime activations. During the day, the experience was similar to the one hosted at SXSW. At night, brave souls could partake in The Wreckage: Code Red. The journey included being sprayed for parasites, scanning Prodigy Corp. ID cards to participate in the mission, using branded flashlights to search for clues and encountering an array of alien specimens. The whole experience was driven by a narrative that was brought to life by actors, and things got increasingly intense as the story played out. In a final jump scare, an actor leapt up from the floor with an alien “facehugger” attached to him—the scenario was all caught on a hidden camera and shared with attendees as they left. (Agencies: Creative Riff; Civic)

FX wasn’t done there. On Aug. 10, the brand launched The Hunt, a global stunt that delivered mysterious alien life forms and exclusive giveaways to seven U.S. cities and seven international markets. Containment units from the crashed USCSS Maginot appeared overnight in each location. Those who approached the installations encountered Prodigy Corp. officers, containment unit crates featuring series easter eggs, photo ops and exclusive prizes.

“Fans expect us to get it right, and when you’re talking about 40 years of franchise, there were so many elements that we needed to check, double check and check again to make sure we were presenting them appropriately,” says Kenya Hardaway, svp-integrated promotions, multi-platform marketing at FX. “‘Alien: Earth’ introduces new elements, new creatures, new settings, new characters, but they’re definitely steeped in some of the iconic elements that fans are excited to see. Certain elements, like Mother, which has been a consistent piece of that story-telling, were so important for us to make sure we got right.”

DEXTER: THE EXPERIENCE

Live entertainment platform Fever offers a host of rotating immersive experiences, often teaming up with brands to turn their IPs into live events. Over the summer, the company partnered with Paramount+ to activate Dexter: The Experience, a four-day affair designed to drum up buzz for Paramount’s new series in the popular franchise, “Dexter: Resurrection.”

The activation took participants through a maze of rooms filled with gory touchpoints, and the entire journey was narrated by a recording of Dexter himself—actor Michael C. Hall. As attendees moved through the spaces, they were tasked with completing interactive challenges, like analyzing blood spatter at Miami Metro Forensics and escaping the Empire Hotel setting from the new series. The experience wrapped with personalized cocktails at a Cuban-themed bar.

“You can’t cut corners with world-building because superfans notice everything,” says Lucy Attenborough, global head of creative solutions, brand partnerships at Fever. “You need to design in 4D because people don’t just want to look, they want to do. Those hands-on activities let them live in the story. We had fans working together to solve murder cases and piece together body parts, and they really got to become Dexter or another character in the show. And that really drove that talkability and that excitement.” (Partners: Creative Studio; The Experience Agency)

DIRECTV X BRAVO’S PLOT TWIST

To shine a spotlight on DirecTV’s new MyEntertainment package, the brand partnered with Bravo to showcase the offering through the lens of some of the network’s fan-favorite franchises. Enter: Plot Twist, a rooftop event hosted at Manhattan’s The Perch by Skylight that brought together “Bravolebrities,” reality TV stars and superfans.

The talk of the town was the dj booth operated by “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” stars Lisa Barlow and Meredith Marks, who also interacted with fans. Beyond the tunes, attendees could immerse themselves in environments inspired by four beloved pieces of IP. For “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” the brands created a Beachside Board-walk with a cabana vignette that evoked SoCal, and Beachside Boozy Popsicles to enjoy. “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” came to life in the stylish Après-Ski Chalet, where fans crafted luxe bath bombs and snapped photos in a snowy ski lift installation.

Over in the “Watch What Happens Live” footprint, attendees channeled their inner guest bartender and posed behind a replica of the show’s Clubhouse Bar with the famous “Shotski” drinking vessel from the series. Just like IRL, the evening’s bar was “brought to you by a proud sponsor”—DirecTV. And then there was the “Below Deck” experience that featured a live oyster-shucking bar, champagne, staff dressed in their “whites” and the chance to mingle with the real Captain Kerry Titheradge.

“What we’ve found is that fans expect to be immersed in their favorite shows, and they want these activations to feel immersive, personal, Instagram-ready, digital and social,” says Kelly Jo Sands, svp-digital and marketing at DirecTV. “So for the Plot Twist event, we wanted it to be more than just an event. The décor had to be themed. It had to be on brand. And [fans] wanted to really live their Bravo moments firsthand. So we had some fun activations there that allowed them to be immersed in that world.” (Agency: Noun Agency)

NETFLIX’S ‘WEDNESDAY’ EXTRAVAGANZA

Netflix’s horror comedy series “Wednesday” became an instant hit in 2022, so ahead of season two this year, the brand pulled out all the stops to keep the hype up (read about our “Eve of Outcasts” experience at Netflix House). The company conjured up everything from a global experiential tour to one-off immersive events and stunts to exclusive screenings. There was also a slew of brand collabs, including a Wendy’s partnership that featured a haunted “Wednesday” drive-thru experience in Norwalk, CA, that drew four-hour lines.

The Doom Tour was a highlight of Netflix’s event spree, with 27 members of the “Wednesday” cast and creative team headlining the tour and interacting with fans in 16 cities across five continents. Events included a Graveyard Gala in New York, featuring touchpoints like coffin installations that doubled as listening stations where attendees heard Lady Gaga’s new song “The Dead Dance,” which is featured in season two.

And at an Outcast-only zone at the Electric Castle music festival in Romania, fans enjoyed palm reading, dead flower crown creation, voodoo doll workshops and a dark magic show by “Thing” himself, Victor Dorobanțu, who showcased disappearing hands, haunted mirrors and disappearing ink autographs. Then, there was Wednesday Island in Australia, a purple-drenched activation on Cockatoo Island that offered a series of spooky environments, like The Raven’s Passage and The Dead Lounge.

Photo credits: Supercell; Dungeons & Dragons: The Immersive Quest; Atlas9; Dorothy Hong and Grand Marnier; Michel Guyon/DF Studio; Omar Vega/January Images; Spearhead Media; BBC; Todd Williamson for Getty; Marvel; Joe Curry Photography; Fever/Paramount+; DirecTV; Netflix; Mat Hayward/Getty Images; Kat Kendon; Getty Images for Netflix

