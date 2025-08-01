From the books to the movies to Disney’s hit series, the “Percy Jackson” franchise has attracted throngs of fans. And at San Diego Comic-Con, they lined up for hours for a chance to partake in an immersive diner experience that revealed clues about season two, which follows the second book in the series, “Sea of Monsters.” The ocean-themed activation featured a full-blown narrative brought to life by a cast of live actors, and supported by an interactive screen sequence. And EM was there to take the plunge.

The journey through the blue and seafoam-green diner began with a personalized quiz taken on a tablet that revealed which of the gods “claimed” each attendee—we got Poseidon, god of the sea, no biggie. (Fans at home could also take the interactive quiz online.) Each “demigod” was then handed a Greek drachma coin and invited inside the themed eatery for the “Percy Jackson Experience.”

“We created a quiz where you can be claimed, which essentially picks which god you’re the descendant of,” says Theresa Travis, executive director-marketing engagement and experiential at Disney Branded Television. “People are so excited and we love that because we feel like people are going to come through more than once, because if you take the quiz the first time and you don’t get who you associate with, you’re going to want to come back again.”

The interior of the footprint was designed to look like a classic diner, with booths, an overhead menu and a walk-up counter. There, an actor portraying a satyr passionately spoke about the gods, and hinted at how the drachma coins could yield attendees a special giveaway. His speech was punctuated, however, by scenes displayed on large “windows” within the space that revealed an incoming storm, followed by a sighting of Laistrygonian Giants, and finally, the arrival of a massive sea monster that “cracked” a diner window with its tentacle.

Next, fans could head to a deli counter (a hot experiential trend this year) where the three Gray Sisters interacted with them and bickered amongst themselves. Other actors dressed as waitstaff then pulled “claim checks” from a bill holder, calling out attendees’ names one by one, and offering them a swag item in exchange for their drachma. A few lucky fans even scored a coin with a special symbol that yielded them a premium item, like an exclusive “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” Comic-Con tee—wrapped up like a deli sandwich. (Fun fact: the first 1,000 fans who brought their claim check to Disney’s convention center booth scored a collectors-edition “Sea of Monsters” art print.)

Beyond the theatrics, Disney offered series-inspired “blue food” items, like a blue wellness shot, as well as an outdoor installation of the Gray Sisters’ taxi, shipped to San Diego directly from production of season two of “Percy Jackson.”

What we really loved, however, were the easter eggs planted across the experience for superfans. The most popular was a phone number posted on a cork board inside the diner, and on wild postings around the Gaslamp District, that functioned as a secret touchpoint. Those who called it heard a recording from the character Grover, who shared the coordinates of his location, a key aspect of the season-two plot. And how’s this for engagement: before the brand even opened up its activation, more than 3,000 people had already called the number.

Attendees lined up about three hours before the Percy Jackson Experience opened, several of them wearing orange “Camp Half-Blood” tees that signified their mega-fan status. It’s the kind of passion Disney aims to ignite at SDCC, in particular, where pop culture fandom is at its peak.

“‘Percy’ is such an important property to the company and it’s just a huge priority going into premiering in December,” says Travis. “So Comic-Con is obviously the greatest place that we could ever bring this… [Comic-Con fans] are so passionate. It’s more of a community. They come in groups, everybody has their favorites, they meet people. Even in line, you hear people talking about their passion for the series… It just shows how excited the fandom and this community of people that love ‘Percy’ that are at San Diego Comic-Con are.” (Agency: 15|40)

Photo credit: Michel Guyon/DF Studio

