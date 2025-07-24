Building wraps are all over San Diego this week as Comic-Con takes over the city, but none beckoned us over more than the sight of a looming Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards in “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” (the rest of the cast was on the oversized poster, too…). Underneath the huge banner, at Martin Luther King Jr. Promenade, was the Google Play Rewards Lab activation, tied to the new Marvel Studios film, in theaters Friday.

When we entered the tunnel, “Your First Steps to Fantastic,” we encountered a larger-than-life conveyor belt, which we stepped onto (while striking our best superhero pose) to be pulled toward the first interactive pod, one of four inspired by the Fantastic Four’s abilities.

Inside “Stretch,” there were two stations with openings for our hands. We placed our fingers on trackpads to move and extend digital Mister Fantastic arms on a screen in front of us, aiming to collect as many Google Play Points as possible in 30 seconds as they floated around a space environment. Ten or more were needed to complete the mission, and not to brag, but brand ambassadors said we got the highest score of the day on Wednesday with 15 Play Points.

Then, we traveled by conveyor belt to “Force Fields” and in a dark room, waved our hands around, bending light like the Invisible Woman to form the Google Play logo. At the “Strength” pod, each of us took over a corner of the room and stomped on a digital floor that showed the impact of our steps as we broke through three layers. We know The Thing would have been impressed.

The last conveyor belt took us to “Fire,” the Human Torch’s pod, where we stepped onto a circular green screen and looked up at a camera suspended above. After a countdown, we hit our best flying pose, and the captured content was digitally enhanced to show us blasting off into space in a video clip, which was available for download at tablets.

Lastly, at the “Fantastic Rewards” station, we were rewarded with a fan pack of posters from “The Fantastic Four: First Steps.” During the activation’s run at San Diego Comic-Con, Google Play Points members get treated to exclusive perks like prioritized entry and on-the-ground rewards.

We’re just happy to have come away with posters of Pedro Pascal, we mean Mister Fantastic, to hang up in our office.

Explore the Google Play Rewards Lab:

Photo credit: Juanita Chavarro Arias/Event Marketer