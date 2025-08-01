Watch The Brief, Live! July 2025 Edition: San Diego Comic-Con

Festivals & Fan Cons, B-to-C Events
Posted on August 1, 2025 by Rachel Boucher

Event Marketer’s Rachel Boucher, head of content; Kait Shea, senior editor and manager-digital, and Juanita Chavarro Arias, managing editor, recap and provide commentary on some of the top experiential stories, ideas and trends of the month. In this special “San Diego Comic-Con Edition,” however, we talk hidden photo ops, clowns in corn fields and activation actors. New episodes drop monthly.

 

Image Credits: Event Marketer (Adult Swim’s Pirate Purrrty, ABC’s A Very Abbott Block Party, Peacock’s Twisted Metal Bumper Battle); FX (Alien Code Red); AMC (Clowns in the Cornfield); Michel Guyon via DF Studio (Disney Percy Jackson); Supercell (Brawl Stars’ Starr Park).

Rachel Boucher
Posted by Rachel Boucher

Rachel joined Event Marketer in 2012 and today serves as the brand's head of content. Her travels covering the experiential marketing indust ry have ranged from CES in Las Vegas to Spring Break in Panama City Beach, Florida (hey, it's never too late)—and everywhere in between.
