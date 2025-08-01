Watch The Brief, Live! July 2025 Edition: San Diego Comic-Con

Event Marketer’s Rachel Boucher, head of content; Kait Shea, senior editor and manager-digital, and Juanita Chavarro Arias, managing editor, recap and provide commentary on some of the top experiential stories, ideas and trends of the month. In this special “San Diego Comic-Con Edition,” however, we talk hidden photo ops, clowns in corn fields and activation actors. New episodes drop monthly.

For more information on The Brief newsletter and The Brief, Live!, reach out to the editors.

Related Links:

Image Credits: Event Marketer (Adult Swim’s Pirate Purrrty, ABC’s A Very Abbott Block Party, Peacock’s Twisted Metal Bumper Battle); FX (Alien Code Red); AMC (Clowns in the Cornfield); Michel Guyon via DF Studio (Disney Percy Jackson); Supercell (Brawl Stars’ Starr Park).