After 45 years in Park City, the Sundance Film Festival’s run in Utah reached its final cut. From Jan. 22 to Feb. 1, the Sundance Film Institute, industry insiders, fans and many of the sponsors that have evolved with the event over the years bid farewell to snowy Main Street. The festival will permanently move to Boulder, CO, in 2027.

For their last hurrah, brands hosted creative studios, intimate culinary events, storytelling- and filmmaking-themed panels, live performances and hospitality plays. Let’s take a look. And… roll credits.

11TH HOUR LODGE

It may be Sundance’s last year in Park City, but 2026 marked the debut of the first-ever 11th Hour Lodge, an invite-only cultural space that for four days offered day-to-night programming with themes that shifted with the time of day and aimed to deliver tools, access and educational resources to support long-term filmmaker career growth.

A host of sponsors were on hand to engage visitors of the creative hub, the interior of which was styled by Utah-based home goods brand Minky Couture. Among more experiential touchpoints were Pura’s scent journeys, which evolved based on the programming block, and helped support a narrative that progressed throughout with the day.

In the mornings, attendees got charged up for the day via wellness rituals powered by Pvolve, artisan coffee, Pop-Up Bagels and cowboy hat customization with Gigi Pip. Later in the day, beauty and self-expression entered the chat, with Dime Beauty launching new products at an exclusive brunch, followed by Dibs Beauty and Uberliss Haircare delivering glam touch-ups, demos and curated gifting.

In the evening, the lodge became more of a nightlife scene, with Heaven Hill cocktails and movie-theater fries keeping attendees satiated, and a final Y2K- and Après-Ski-themed event featuring metallic puffers, frosted tips, throwback tunes and Hpnotiq cocktails (IYKYK).

What’s more, guests could capture the moment at a first-of-its-kind holographic step-and-repeat installation, which leveraged technology used in productions like “The Mandalorian,” and yielded real-time, production-ready content that was designed for a 16:9 aspect ratio. Talk about being ready for your close-up. (Partners: 11th Hour Productions; Ferrara Media; HOLODECK LED)

Photo credit: Jake Fabricius

ACURA

The Acura House of Energy returned to Swede Alley with a slate of daytime and evening programming and a handful of partners to bring it to life, beginning with a kickoff event on Jan. 23 that was open to the public and featured performances by DJ Dolph and DJ Cardi.

One of the highlights of the sponsorship was Acura’s celebration of its USA Bobsled-Skeleton partnership, including a photo op inside a two-person bobsled wrapped in bespoke livery, and the chance to race bobsled slot cars on a custom track (with the opportunity to win a Motocompacto, Honda’s e-scooter).

Acura also hosted a series of public and private events, like the IMDb Studio, where exclusive content and discussion were captured; industry panels and interviews; live performances; and the annual IndieWire Chili Party, where VIPs convened for conversations—and actual chili.

The automaker also had a range of vehicles positioned throughout Sundance, including the NSX Roadster, famously driven in “The Avengers”, which was on display at a private fundraiser honoring Sundance Institute founder Robert Redford. (Agencies: George P. Johnson; Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis; MullenLowe)

Learn more about Acura’s 2026 Sundance sponsorship in our video interview with the brand’s assistant vp of marketing.

Photo credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Acura

ADOBE

The design-forward Adobe House returned to Utah for the last time to offer filmmakers and movie buffs a multilevel creative space that showcased the brand’s latest innovations. Visitors could score cozy swag that they could customize right on-site, get hands-on with Adobe filmmaking tools in the Innovation Studio and listen in on fireside chats and expert panel discussions. (Agency: Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis)

Photos: Courtesy of Adobe

AUDIBLE

Audible and its Filmmaker and Artist Welcome party made their way back to Park City this year, as did the annual Cocktails and Conversations event, which the brand sponsored alongside Variety.

And then there was the return of the brand’s cozy Listening Lodge on Main Street that offered prime views of the mountains. There, Audible’s heated yurt, hot drinks, s’mores and craft cocktails kept attendees comfortable as they engaged in intimate industry conversations. Meanwhile, listening stations offered samples of its audiobook content, and photo ops and installations made the space content-ready.

The talk of the sponsorship, however, was a new experience called the Audible Storybooth, a ski-themed pod positioned just off of Main Street where people were invited to stop in and share their favorite Sundance moments. Hundreds of people ultimately recorded their stories.

Photos: Courtesy of Audible

CHASE SAPPHIRE RESERVE

Longtime Sundance partner Chase showed up in Park City to host a range of events spanning VIP panels, cast parties and cardmember experiences. Like the Frasca Food and Wine culinary event that provided select Chase Sapphire Reserve cardmembers with an exclusive dinner at the award-winning, Boulder-based restaurant, which offered a “festival-friendly” à la carte menu.

Another perk for cardmembers: the Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business Experience, which made its Sundance debut this year and provided customers with access to panels, as well as complimentary amenities, including comfortable workspaces, refreshments, a professional headshot booth and wellness services.

Photo credits: Jack Dempsey and Rodolfo Gonzalez for Chase

CINEMA CENTER

The annual Cinema Center media and hospitality hub for VIPs, a staple of Sundance, marked its final run in Park City with the help of title sponsor Arby’s, and supporting partners like Collider, Hendrick’s Gin, Peroni and fashion brand Bernier.

Touchpoints within the Arby’s Cinema Center spanned Collider’s media studio, which drew A-lister interviews; premiere parties for highly anticipated films; WeAudition’s Actors & Influencers Festival Party; and a Hendrick’s Bar serving curated cocktails.

Plus, Arby’s dished out hot curly fries, offered a ski-lift photo op and tapped TV personality Angie Katsanevas from “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” to create branded content on-site. (Agency: Roxstar Entertainment)

Hendrick’s photo credit: Photagonist

HYATT

Park City is Hyatt’s birthplace and the brand enjoyed a presence on Main Street for its final year activating on its home turf. This year, the “World of Hyatt” sponsorship program was built to reinforce the idea that travel should be “transformative,” and that Hyatt delivers.

The activation space was purposely designed to feel like an escape, with intentional wellness experiences like Peloton workouts and Headspace meditation sessions offered in the mornings. In the afternoons, attendees participated in Hyatt-branded experiences. Think: A “Scents of Sundance” interactive experience designed by Alila Napa Valley and inspired by Park City, and an Aura Photography class and Thai Milk Tea service inspired by Hyatt’s global Andaz properties.

And then there was a standout evening event, World of Hyatt After Dark, a late-night celebration featuring unique cocktails, lounge spaces, live djs and surprise performances by “Hamilton” stars.

Along the way, Hyatt additionally hosted panels, premieres and sneak-preview screenings with top filmmakers and studios, and worked with a number of influencers to amplify its efforts. (Agencies: Number Project; Guru House)

Photo credit: Getty Images for Hyatt

TAO

Sundance’s famous star-studded, after-hours experience, Tao Park City, closed out with a bang with the help of sponsors including Hendrick’s, Casamigos, Evian, Cîroc, Red Bull, Moët Hennessy, Jack Daniels and Heineken. From a Benson Boone performance, to “ski shots,” to custom chalets, to live djs, to prizes, to photo ops to dancing brand ambassadors, Sundance’s hottest party delivered one last time.



UTA

Another Sundance mainstay, UTA House, rocked its last lap in Utah with a multilevel venue on Main Street and a vast slate of programming and events supported by a group of top-tier brands like Google, Warner Bros., Delta Air Lines and Eli Lilly. Over the course of three days, more than 2,000 filmmakers, creatives and brand execs passed through the doors of UTA House.

Among event highlights were a Creators & Cocktails event presented by Amazon Prime featuring live music, f&b and creator networking; an intimate Brand Leaders Dinner presented by Warner Bros. Discovery offering curated cuisine and mood lighting; the UTA x Vulture “house party” presented by Casamigos and Ketel One that celebrated projects coming out of the 2026 festival; and the Filmmakers Brunch presented by Simply that brought together artists, filmmakers, executives and creatives for a conversation guided by UTA’s Independent Film Group. (Agency: Mirrored Media)

Photo credits: Brad Simmons and Kaia Uhlig for UTA

Featured photo credit: Lauren Hartmann for Sundance Institute

From the Sundance Archives: