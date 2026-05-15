Now in its fifth year, the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix continues to draw race fans from around the world, with attendance figures estimated at 275,000, and it’s a major activation moment for brands, as the first U.S. race of the season. Every year, we’ve seen more and more brands take advantage of the exploding hype, and 2026 was no exception, with new players signing on as F1 team sponsors, and popping up themed off-site events.

By the time 22 cars rolled onto the Miami International Autodrome circuit for the race start on May 3, brands had already spent the weekend engaging fans and inspiring social content capture with trackside activations, driver meet-and-greets, sim racing contests, wrapped vehicle displays, VIP hospitality suites and star-studded parties—all while working around Florida’s signature thunderstorms and blazing heat.

Here, we round up 17 brands that merged racing with fashion, wellness, luxury, nightlife and sports to tap into one of Miami’s marquee events.

American Express

An Official Partner of Formula 1 and F1 Academy, American Express made its first on-track appearance at the Miami Grand Prix, bringing card members and fans several experiences and special access opportunities. The two-story Amex Racing Club in the F1 Fan Zone featured immersive mini games, like the Fan Circuit, and cardmembers received giveaways like Amex Race Radios (available at five locations) and other race-day essentials, as well as access to the second floor to relax and recharge with massage chairs, chilled towels, a beauty bar and mocktails.

Located near the start/finish line, the Amex Trackside Lounge was open to Platinum cardmembers, and a guest, with an on-site reservation. The Amex Lounge within Hard Rock Stadium was an air-conditioned hospitality space with f&b for Platinum cardmembers and a guest to visit during one-hour reservations. Outside of the track, Amex and Major Food Group returned with Carbone Beach for three nights of high-end dining, entertainment and nightlife in South Beach during race weekend.

Photo credit: Jenna Fernandez for American Express

Diageo Rare & Exceptional

Making its return to the Miami Grand Prix, Diageo Rare & Exceptional partnered with Off Grid to host a series of curated VIP experiences at Turn 8 of the track. Attendees took part in private tastings and rare liquid showcases, and the brand unveiled its Rare Series, a new collection of aged and distinguished Scotch whiskies.

Photos: Courtesy of Diageo

Gainbridge

Soccer made its way to the track, thanks to Gainbridge, which popped up a mini pitch in the North Campus, spotlighting its sponsorship of the Gainbridge Super League and the upcoming FIFA World Cup. A founding partner of the Miami Grand Prix, Gainbridge challenged attendees to show off their soccer skills, and the Cross Bar served up signature drinks “The Golden Glove” and “The Save.” To help beat the Miami heat, the financial services brand distributed cooling towels.

Gainbridge Gardens featured appearances by ambassadors, including Briana Scurry, a retired World Cup champion goalkeeper from the U.S. Women’s National Team, and three players from the Gainbridge Super League: Bella Hara of Fort Lauderdale United FC, Jordyn Listro of Tampa Bay Sun FC and Riley Parker of Carolina Ascent FC.

Photo credit: Gainbridge/Kaylynn Cline

Glenfiddich

Glenfiddich reunited with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula 1 Team on a two-story activation that leaned into the culture of surprise drops with new releases every hour, including rare collectibles, merch and sweet treats. Also on tap were cocktails crafted by award-winning bartenders, VIP tastings, dj sets, reaction-based gaming and a Glambot. (Agency: Momentum Worldwide)

Photo credits: Mike Schwarz; Adam Ninyo

Hendrick’s

Celebrating its fifth year at the Miami Grand Prix, Hendrick’s debuted “Another Hendrick’s Garden,” a nod to its new varietal, Another Hendrick’s Gin. In its signature whimsical style, the immersive experience welcomed attendees with a garden entrance designed to spark intrigue, drawing them into a “cheerful conspiracy” to evade the ordinary. Inside, participants encountered a curious collection of scented botanicals and the Cloud Conductor, an ethereal figure who provided a cooling spritz while tending to the garden’s growth.

Throughout the day, the Blooming Botanicals, a living art performance, transformed to reveal the magic of Hendrick’s blossoming into “Another.” Nearby, the All-Seeing Sun perched at a typewriter to share peculiar secret insights printed on plantable wildflower seed paper. The garden was anchored by a new Vivarium Bar that served Original Hendrick’s and Another Hendrick’s cocktails. A popular photo spot was the topiary chair, and attendees left the sensory journey with a bespoke double-sided fan or a branded cooling towel. (Agency: Momentum Worldwide)

Photos: Courtesy of Hendrick’s Gin

Ketel One Vodka

Located at Turn 6, the Ketel One Cocktail Club gave fans a place to recharge and sip on cocktails like the Ketel One Espresso Martini, a Miami Citrus Sour or a Strawberry Pit Stop. The brand offered photo moments, an interactive game for a chance to take home branded giveaways, and prime views of the racetrack. (Agency: Dentsu)

Photo credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Ketel One Vodka

Liquid I.V.

Ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, McLaren Racing announced a multiyear partnership with Liquid I.V., which joined as an Official Partner of the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team, McLaren F1 Academy and Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team. The partnership kicked off at McLaren Racing Live, where Liquid I.V.’s Hydratruck distributed samples of its Hydration Multiplier Sugar-Free flavors. By the end of the weekend, fans sampled more than 97,000 sticks. Throughout the season, Liquid I.V.’s branding will be featured on McLaren’s pit crew helmets and on McLaren F1 Academy driver Ella Lloyd’s overalls.

Photos: Courtesy of Liquid I.V.

Louis Vuitton

Race viewers noticed Louis Vuitton logos splashed across track signage, but the fashion brand also specially designed a trunk for the winning trophy, presented to Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli during the podium ceremony. For its second season as an Official Partner of Formula 1, Louis Vuitton added a Victory patch to the trophy trunk, inspired by traditional travel stickers. Antonelli’s initials were added alongside those of McLaren driver Oscar Piastri, winner of the 2025 Miami Grand Prix.

Photo: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

McLaren Racing

For five days, Regatta Harbour became the McLaren Racing Live fan zone, celebrating all things McLaren F1 Team, as well as its 1,000th F1 grand prix. Family-friendly experiences abounded from April 29 to May 3, including racing sims, VR pit stops, driving challenges, a show run of iconic McLaren cars and live screenings of every on-track session.

The Hangar was McLaren’s flagship activation space, featuring race cars, the 2025 Constructors’ Trophy, art, and partner experiences from Google Gemini, Mastercard, Allwyn, Cisco, Dell, PUMA and more. Drivers from the Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team stopped by for Q&A and signing sessions.

Official partner Iron Mountain brought to life more than 60 years of McLaren’s history and collaborated with Google on drawing iconic moments from the team’s archives. The interactive activation offered fans a gamified experience where they could create and race their own version of a McLaren heritage car and test their team trivia knowledge through games.

Photo credit: Iron Mountain

MINI USA x NYLON

NYLON pulled into Mary Lou’s Miami with MINI USA for a two-night residency that brought together music, culture and sports. Members of NYLON’s invite-only membership program gathered for an intimate dinner on April 30 before the dance floor opened up, with Rae Sada setting the tone, and LP Giobbi delivering a headlining set.

MINI USA welcomed VIP attendees with a grid-themed photo op display of its Countryman and Cooper two-door models. Inside, the racing theme showed up in track-inspired bites like donut “tires” and co-branded, street-style racing jackets. Bio-Oil’s pit crew handed out curated “tune-up” bags, stocked with moisturizing skincare essentials.

Photo credit: Diana Zapata/BFA.com for NYLON

Mobil

Highlighting its partnership with the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls (VCARB) Formula 1 Team, Mobil hosted a fan-fueled event ahead of the Miami Grand Prix. From April 29-30, fans who stopped by the Mobil station in Miami Gardens had the chance to win autographed VCARB merch and gas gift cards by racing in official simulators and testing their reflexes with driver warm-up games.

VCARB’s newest driver Arvid Lindblad was on-site the first day for meet-and-greets and to challenge fans with a time to beat on the racing sim for $1,000 in Mobil gas gift cards. Attendees enjoyed dj beats, sipped on Red Bulls and picked up custom hats from Miami artist SURGE.

Photos: Courtesy of Mobil

Monster Energy

Monster Energy partnered with McLaren driver Lando Norris to drive hype around his new Zero Sugar product. Norris surprised fans at McLaren Racing Live, where he handed out cans from Monster’s sampling truck, alongside a 20-foot installation of the new Lando Norris Zero Sugar can, wrapped in his signature helmet design.

The weekend also included a VIP race-day watch party at the InterContinental Miami, emceed by stock car racing driver Kurt Busch, plus citywide sim racing retail activations at Walmart locations. Monster reached more than 25,000 fans through sampling, retail and experiential activations, including TikTok Clubhouse Presented by Monster Energy (more on that below).

Photo: Courtesy of McLaren Racing

Psycho Bunny

Apparel brand Psycho Bunny tapped The Pixel Artist to create a classic digital racing game, called PB Rush, for attendees to exclusively play while at its booth. The brand also partnered with British journalist and commentator Will Buxton, launching him as its international motorsport ambassador in Miami. Davi Augusto, illustrator of Buxton’s “Grand Prix” F1 history book, designed a limited-edition t-shirt, which will be shoppable at the end of the month.

Photos: Courtesy of Psycho Bunny

S.Pellegrino

On April 30, S.Pellegrino launched its new campaign Dinner Dialogues, featuring Ferrari F1 driver and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton in a short film reconnecting with three longtime friends over dinner. As part of the launch, S.Pellegrino hosted real-life Dinner Dialogue experiences in a specially crafted beachfront setting during the Miami Grand Prix weekend. Next, the event will travel to Hamilton’s home race, the British Grand Prix, at Silverstone in July. (Agency: Ogilvy)

SheaMoisture

SheaMoisture activated its Sheacation campaign with several touchpoints across Miami, promoting its Silk Press in a Bottle product. The “Hot Off the Press” newsstand pop-up on Lincoln Road brought the second edition of the Yes, And magazine from New York to Florida, and attendees enjoyed live hair styling demos, juices from a local Black-owned business, product giveaways, photo ops and, of course, printed issues of the magazine.

Outside the newsstand, SheaMoisture was everywhere around the city, from murals to wrapped Lyft cars on the streets to a billboard boat moving through the marina. Hairstylists took care of influencers’ hair at the Silk Press Styling Suite, which was decked out with styling stations, products, branded pillows, magazine displays and mirror selfie moments. The S.S. Press yacht hosted an influencer event on the water, and on race day, SheaMoisture took over a cabana, alongside a sports car wrapped with a Shea Racing Team logo and branded decals.

Photos: Courtesy of SheaMoisture

TikTok

Spanning the full race weekend, the invite-only TikTok Clubhouse Presented by Monster Energy at Hard Rock Stadium delivered a high-touch activation space designed for content creation with views of the starting grid, pit lane and Turn 1. Attendees entered under the iconic red grid lights and had the chance to compete on a racing sim with a live leaderboard (à la “Top Gear”).

They could get tooth gems and custom t-shirts, and a TikTok vending machine dispensed exclusive swag and limited-edition Monster x Lando Norris apparel. A Monster Energy bar served up four flavors, including a new release, and all-day f&b service. (Agency: Mirrored Media)

Photo credits: Amy Adams Photos; TikTok

World of Hyatt

As the hospitality partner of the Audi Revolut F1 Team, World of Hyatt ventured to the Andaz Miami Beach Resort & Spa, transforming a historic casita into The World of Hyatt Race Club. The brand hosted daily morning classes with Peloton trainers Ally Love and Aditi Shah, a 5K Community Run with Audi and adidas, and an exclusive meet-and-greet with Audi driver Nico Hülkenberg. Curated nightly room drops helped guests reset and recharge for their time on the track. (Agency: Momentum Worldwide)

Photos: Courtesy of World of Hyatt

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