Experiential Marketing Trend of the Week: Streetscapes

From street signs and lights to curbs and crosswalks, experience builders are borrowing inspiration from the rhythms of movement in real life within activations and trade show exhibits, creating a sense of place and an intentional journey. Let’s stop and look both ways at this accelerating design tactic.

First, a look at the “why” of how streetscapes work with some behavioral science. Urban sociologist and professor Ray Oldenburg, who coined the phrase “third place” in his 1989 book, “The Great Good Place,” argued that social spaces, like cafés, pubs and shops, foster connection. (We explored this idea in our trend piece on offbeat raves.) More recently, human-centric designers, like the thought leaders at Gensler, have researched how real, lived-in places, rather than abstract spaces, result in deeper engagement.

To that end, the rhythm and edginess of city life helped differentiate Violife among competitors in the dairy-free category. The brand leaned into a bold “Cravings without compromise” theme at Natural Products Expo West in March, placing the product within the busy lives of its target consumers through streetscape-themed exhibit experiences like a newsstand, a café that served up samples and a subway car that doubled as a mini content studio.

Neutrogena in February created an “Adulthood USA” activation for the launch of its adult acne product line that immersed attendees in a sleek neighborhood featuring monochromatic brand hues on streetscape elements like stop signs, street lights and signs. A roadway weaving about the floor led to different engagement zones (a laundromat, convenience mart, bathroom and car wash).

“…Building out these different vignettes allowed us to bring other metaphors from adulthood to life that represented the benefits of these products,” Kevin Shapiro, head of U.S. sun and skincare brand growth at Neutrogena, told EM.

Immersing buyers in its botanical line for adult consumers, with a dreamy, rod-iron garden aesthetic, street lamps, and a floral shop installation inspired by its Danish roots, Lego at Toy Fair last year leaned into “place” for its trade show exhibit. (Favorite touch: A “water fountain” filled with blue Lego pieces and Lego-formed Koi fish.)

And at San Diego Comic-Con, attendees traversed the ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” storyline in the A Very Abbott Block Party activation with its brick building facades, greenery, crosswalks and signage. Familiar, thematic moments helped build community within the space, like a “lost and found,” where attendees snapped up personalized a bucket hat or boombox bag with their name, which was hand-written by brand ambassadors.

Word on the street is attendees gave it an A+.

Featured photo credit: Rachel Boucher

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