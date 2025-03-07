The first visual we laid eyes on at Toy Fair 2025 in New York City, held at the Javits Center, March 1-4, was a larger-than-life Rubik’s cube suspended in the air and surrounded by disco lights and bumping music. There was something about a handheld toy that has transcended generations, blown up in epic proportions, that activated the joy meter for this geriatric millennial. And there was much more of that to come.

For the Toy Fair and its global audience of toymakers, buyers and press, this was a comeback year. The show went on hiatus in 2024 as The Toy Association worked to recover from the pandemic, reverse course on a proposed move to New Orleans, and return? the 119-year-old show’s cycle to its longtime Q1 spot. Amid all this, the show’s toymaker exhibitors are navigating an evolving business landscape, volatile economic forces, and eyeing a growing audience… adult consumers.

Ultimately, more than 800 exhibitors participated, and booth designs and experiences ran the gamut, with market leaders predictably making the biggest splash. Or, shall we say, squish. Let’s download the best design and engagement ideas from a show floor all about hands-on play.

Activations

Kawaii Slime Company brought its pastel dream motif to life with a whimsical ice cream shop experience that showcased its slimes and slime kits and ingredients. The fully enclosed footprint offered sleek white flooring and accents like heart-shaped shelving and extra spotlighting. It was a total immersion into the brand’s expression. Exhibitors at Toy Fair often hold schedules of engagement, setting aside hours for press, investors or corporate teams, and Kawaii leveraged its press hour to serve up scoops of ice cream-themed slime from a cart. Attendees picked their ice cream flavor, toppings, and a brand ambassador added a cherry on top, narrating the process along the way. Slime is a sensory escape, folks, especially when its scooped and adorned with sprinkles.

Spin Master’s sprawling campus of three booths accommodated meeting spaces for business deals, two appointment-based product showcase suites, and a carnival activation zone themed for the “PAW Patrol” property that featured a playpen with real dogs to cuddle, charging ports, a toy tester zone, and refreshments. We loved Spin Master’s spinning projected spotlights on the floor that connected all the spaces together visually.

Vault Vibes

Mattel celebrated its 80th anniversary by taking over the separate River Pavilion at the convention center to create a massive showcase of all its properties with by-appointment-only tours. Up a set of stairs flanked by one-story-tall banners, and behind a sprawling, red-themed welcome lobby, the brand leaned into mystery, intrigue and a VIP experience for influencers. (Check out the brand’s walk-through on Instagram here.)

Pokémon’s logo and portal-inspired booth was designed to give influencers exclusive sneak peeks of its upcoming plush line, app updates, and “species” Eevee and its eeveelutions. In fact, Eevee made an appearance at the show IRL. (Take a look inside here.)

Streetscape Style

Lego’s park-like double-booth space was a serene escape from the show floor with iron fencing, lamp posts, trees, park benches, and a koi pond and fountain all made or inspired by Lego bricks. In fact, it was all inspired by the brand’s Lego Botanicals lines geared toward adult builders. A floral shop cart in the footprint drew connections to a touring activation the brand unveiled earlier this year, as Lego Botanicals blossomed all over the exhibit in planters, shrubbery and glass vases. Toward the back was a Lego plate mural wall that attendees could build on. And over in a secluded corner was a Lego logo backdrop made from Lego figurines that we saw attendees snapping photos with throughout the show. All in all, this booth was a statement piece.

Funko also brought the streetscape vibes with its brick- and mortar-inspired booth and shop windows onlookers couldn’t help but peer into. Red Toolbox’s lamp posts, crosswalk marks, and color-coded product showcases for its licensed made-for-kids lines was as eye catching as it was efficient, with business conducted from bistro tables at the center. And puzzle maker Masterpiece’s cardboard material exhibit was made to look like an antique toy shop, complete with lighted windows—light weight and effective.

Wonder Walls

Ty announced a brand-new product, Beanie Bouncers, at Toy Fair and ensured everybody saw these soft round bodies from near and far by inserting them into a towering double-sided wall in the booth. A stilt walker, who demonstrated just how high they can bounce, was a nice touch.

Crayola leveraged two LED facades with moving graphics that popped against bright blue carpeting and a rainbow motif. Behind two doorways adorned with colorful streamers was a private product showcase, while an LED wall on the aisle allowed attendees to color-in a graphic image of their choice on a tablet and “send it off” into the clouds.

Thrones, Sound Effects, and Treats

Other interesting moments we saw on the show floor… thrones, like this Squishmallows stop. We also came across a couple of motion-activated signs, including one for Ms. Rachel in the Spin Master zone, and a “Fart Monster” promo that needs no explanation. And let’s not forget the treats—Crayola had specially printed cookies for visitors to take home, while Kawaii slime company offered up a bowl of Japanese candy, inspired by its namesake, which translates in English to, “cute.” And that sums up Toy Fair.