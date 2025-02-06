Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and on top of producing special-edition products and offers, from heart-shaped pepperoni pizza kits to cooking classes for romantics, brands are seizing this annual opportunity to encourage consumers to stop and smell the roses (or in the case of LEGO, to build one). Brand love is in the air… let’s explore how and where.

LEGO BUILDS ON ITS BOTANICALS LINES

LEGO continues to engage new generations of builders with its botanical lines that the brand is fittingly bringing to life in time for Valentine’s Day this year. Inspired by data that shows a 51-percent “surge” in social media discussions focused on how consumers feel disconnected to their loved ones, the brand has launched the Botanicals Le Florist Flower Truck Tour, a global campaign celebrating all forms of love—“from soulmates and besties, to favorite colleagues and self-lovers.”

The tour kicked off ahead of Valentine’s Day Jan. 31 through Feb. 2 at Madison Square Park in New York City, and will travel to Atlanta, Nashville and Toronto, before heading to Europe and then Asia. The trolley-style activation offers floral displays (the kind that don’t wilt or rot), selfie spots and interactive workshops, with consumers able to build custom blooms to take away.

Those unable to catch the truck in person can watch free eight-minute-long online workshops with celebrity florist and artistic director Jeff Leatham via LEGO.com/Botanicals (event marketers, take note of the micro workshop format). In addition, select LEGO stores across the AMS and AMEA regions are hosting Valentine’s Day-themed “Make & Take” experiences leading up to Feb. 14.

SWEETHEARTS TASTE-TESTS A NEW SITUATION

Following up on its viral Situationship Boxes campaign in 2024, inspired by the dating trends of Gen Z, the classic candy hearts maker for this Valentine’s Day is turning to the year’s biggest hot topic—artificial intelligence—for fuel. This year’s brand survey found that both Gen Z (84 percent) and millennials (82 percent) have had their fill of relationships that lack commitment or clear definition. In fact, 92 percent of survey participants wish their partners, “actually said what they mean rather than sending mixed messages.”

Enter: Scannable Sweethearts candies. Consumers can go to sweatheartscandies.com, and depending on which heart type they scan (“MOVE IN?” “MARRY ME” and “4EVER EVER?”), they will be directed to businesses like Piece of Cake Moving & Stores for moving trucks or Courtly for marriage license resources, or even, a manufacturer of heart-shaped headstones—“for lovers who want something really concrete.”

“We’ve come full circle from embracing ambiguity with last year’s Situationship Boxes to helping today’s singles define their relationships with America’s much-loved Valentine’s Day candy,” Evan Brock, vp-marketing for Spangler Candy Company, said in a release.

PRINCESS CRUISES STEERS INTO POP-UP DINING

Cruise ships are known for their dining experiences, and Valentine’s Day is known for competitive dinner reservations, and so to draw attention to its Love by Britto dining experience debuting at a second location onboard Star Princess this fall, Princess Cruises is popping up an opportunity to taste the “exquisite showcase” shoreside in New York City. The cruise line is offering “two nights of romance” with a chef-curated five-course menu, cocktails and the artwork of Romero Britto.

The dining concept, which debuted on Sun Princess, is taking place at Currents at Pier 59 on New York City’s waterfront, Feb. 13-14, from 7-9:30 p.m. The cost is $214 per person—a nod to the day of Valentine’s Day, according to the brand. Reservations are available on Tock and proceeds will go to Save the Children.

“New York City and Princess Cruises are united by a shared spirit of romance, and both are iconic settings where love is celebrated, nurtured and cherished,” Rudi Sodamin, head of culinary arts for Princess Cruises, said in the release. “There’s no better place than New York City this Valentine’s Day to debut our first-ever shoreside pop-up of Love by Britto. Our goal is to leave New Yorkers inspired—through culinary masterpieces and Romero Britto’s vibrant artistry—by celebrating the universal language of love in this exclusive dining experience.”

Image: Courtesy of Princess Cruises

COCA-COLA BUILDS A TUNNEL OF LOVE

Only in the experiential marketing world do you read sentences like this: At a Raising Cane’s location in Grand Prairie, TX, consumers are combining their love of fried chicken with romance. Indeed, from Jan. 31 to Feb. 16, the Raising Cane’s x Coca-Cola Tunnel of Love is serving as a drive-thru Valentine’s Day spectacle that took workers more than 2,000 hours to construct. The installation includes a bespoke, animated light show, and features a heart-shaped entry archway, 20,000 lights, 3,000 roses and other dramatic décor elements.

The first 60 people to check out the Tunnel of Love on Feb. 6 from 6-8 p.m. are scoring a custom painted Coca-Cola bottle, while on Feb. 10, fan-favorite “Love Island” couple JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez will experience the Tunnel of Love, sign autographs and take photos with fans. Then, on Galentine’s Day (Feb. 13), the first 100 consumers who make it to the tunnel from 6-9 p.m. will snag a floral bouquet. And on Feb. 14, Operation Kindness will have dogs available for adoption on-site. –K.S.

WHITE CASTLE’S ANNUAL TRADITION SIZZLES ON

And because, tradition, we had to check in on White Castle, which is transforming locations into Love Castles on Feb. 14, “featuring special décor, hostess seating and tableside service.” This year, two special deals will be available: the sloppy joe combo for $5 and a sloppy joe six-pack for $6.99. Because love is messy, right?

For those unable to snag a reservation, the brand has created the Love Kit, which feeds five people and features 20 Sliders, one pouch of pickles, 20 Strawberry Cheesecake Desserts on a Stick, and VIP coupons. Consumers can order a shipment (while supplies last) for $99 at houseofcrave.com. White Castle’s tradition started in 1991. Last year, the brand debuted a merch collection, including the Love Castle robe, sunglasses and t-shirts, for all the quick-service kings and queens out there.

More Experiential Valentine’s Day Ideas: