How much beer was consumed during the recent World of Concrete? That we don’t know, but hopefully it was a measurable KPI.

The world’s largest concrete construction and masonry trade show brought together about 48,000 professionals to the Las Vegas Convention Cente, Jan. 20-22, as well as about 1,300 exhibiting companies, including 280 first-time brands, showcasing the latest materials, heavy machinery and tools, across about 750,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space.

From full-throttle outdoor demos to surprisingly analog storytelling tactics, WOC once again proved that even the most industrial shows with a 50-year history are evolving into experience-driven environments. Here are six trade show booth ideas and trends that stood out to us:

Big Screen Action

It’s not surprising that a trade show like WOC would be all about getting behind the wheel or hands-on with the newest equipment. From Makita to Milwaukee, brands leaned heavily into those engagement opportunities, particularly in outdoor spaces where noise and dust were less of a factor.

At its container-wrapped experience, Bosch featured multiple expert-staffed workstations to test out new tools, but the highest engagement arguably happened around MCEE-led competitions and challenges streamed onto the Jumbotron, turning tool demos into a spectator sport. Dwelltime and engagement soared.

Colorful Art

Concrete might be gray, but the art that brought it to life was anything but. We notice time and time again that art activations add dimension, drive traffic, and engagement on the show floor. At WOC, they also offered a chance to highlight featured products and celebrate the skills and creativity of the industry professionals in a unique way. One mural, crafted live over the course of the show, became a show-long destination piece, and the fact that it portrayed the Fire Wave near Las Vegas was a nice touch.

Transparent LED Overhead Signs

We’ve been tracking the use of transparent LED screens, but it’s only recently that we’re starting to see their use for overhead signs, capturing attention across busy show floors and providing an additional impactful canvas for brand storytelling.

More Trade Show Booth Ideas:

Printed Photos

It’s not fancy LEDs that get all the action. Cue in old-school blown-up photos. Multiple booths featured product photo galleries and drew serious attention with attendees stopping to examine and discuss. Some pieces of equipment featured photos of their various uses attached to flat surfaces at eye level.

Make Your Mark

Activations that invite attendees to sign, color or “make their mark” continue to gain ground. One example is DeWalt’s hard hat that had barely any empty space left. While these activations are relatively easy to set up, they level up personal engagement and help attendees feel part of something greater.

Authentic Giveaways

It was hard to beat beer as a giveaway. The line to Yeti’s advertised free beer was around the block. One might argue that beer is authentic to this particular brand and instrumental in its success. But the prize for creativity goes to Sakrete that offered totes made from the same tear-resistant material as its concrete mix bags. Now that’s high-strength.

Photo credit: Anna Huddleston