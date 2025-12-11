Back for a third year, the Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix took over the Strip for a 3.8-mile night race that passed by all of the city’s iconic landmarks, Nov. 20-22. The Sphere was once again integrated into the spectacle, with larger-than-life video imagery of the drivers and sponsors illuminated on its surface and its helmeted emoji face, known as Orbi, reacting to the on-track action, even giving a little side eye…

Ultimately, Oracle Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen claimed the first-place trophy and was joined by fellow podium finishers in a life-size, pink Lego 1950s Cadillac (reminiscent of May’s Miami Grand Prix drivers’ parade) for a victory lap around the track. Actor Terry Crews was in the driver’s seat and, after a nudge from Verstappen, recreated his famous “White Chicks” scene by enthusiastically singing “A Thousand Miles.” That kind of showmanship is what Vegas is all about.

These moments and more are part of F1 and its brand partners’ efforts to continue to build on the Las Vegas GP experience and amp up the newest circuit on the F1 calendar. This year in particular, they went all in on making the race weekend feel like a Vegas-style festival, from live music, dance and illusionist performances to themed fountain shows (more on that below) to interactive, family-friendly fan zones. Here are the top experiential touchpoints and special events hosted by brands around the Las Vegas Strip.

AT&T

Beyond powering Oracle Red Bull Racing’s data and connectivity, AT&T showed up for the fans in downtown Vegas with The Speed of Light, a visual experience open on Sands Avenue during race week. AT&T street teams hit the Strip with premium Oracle Red Bull Racing-branded merch, such as limited-edition Verstappen blankets, scarves and totes. Exclusive AT&T protective headsets and ear plugs designed for trackside ear protection were available at Resorts World, Park MGM, Hard Rock, the Bellagio Fountain Club and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Photos: Courtesy of Extension PR

TIKTOK

AT&T also teamed up with TikTok to power the TikTok Clubhouse. More than 150 TikTok creators, athletes and public figures gathered at the content-first destination that featured immersive zones, a Glambot, custom filters and interactive challenges. Sponsor MSC Cruises created an itinerary of MSC Yacht Club “Onboard Activities” on Nov. 21 and 22, such as chocolate and wine pairing, spritz and pizza, tea time and a champagne bar. A lineup of creators livestreamed from the TikTok Clubhouse, bringing social media users in on behind-the-scenes content and race-day footage. (Partner: MemeHouse Productions)

DISNEY

Disney kicked off its “Fuel the Magic” campaign with Formula 1 at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, bringing a new co-branded product collection, trackside experiences and entertainment to Vegas. Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy and Pluto stepped into the paddock for a grid walk ahead of the qualifying session, and before the race start, the Disneyland Band played the national anthem.

After the cars crossed the finish line, Disney Live Entertainment put on a special water and pyrotechnic show at the Fountains of Bellagio inspired by the “Fantasmic!” nighttime spectacular presented at the theme parks and led by maestro Mickey Mouse.

DORITOS

Coming on as an official F1 partner this year, PepsiCo put forward its Doritos brand, the Official Savory Snack Partner of Formula 1, for the Las Vegas GP and cornered the food truck market with the Loaded nachos truck that offered four dishes made with its signature Nacho Cheese chips. Brave fans could strap into a harness to be suspended over a pit of chip bags and grab as many snacks as they could in its human claw machine activation.

GLENFIDDICH

In partnership with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, Glenfiddich brought luxury hospitality trackside with a two-night VIP watch party on the Ocean Prime rooftop terrace overlooking turns 14 to 16 of the circuit. Each evening, 200 invited guests crossed the green carpet to get to a replica F1 car photo moment, the glowing Club 1959 hero bar, a dedicated neat-pour lounge and a camera-ready 16YO bottle wall.

Attendees also enjoyed a trackside stereoscopic video booth, sushi and caviar stations, and custom cocktail activations, including branded foam prints, immersive whisky moments and a chef-driven culinary theater. Glenfiddich also presented an exclusive Q&A session with Aston Martin’s head of F1 Academy and driver ambassador Jessica Hawkins. (Agency: Momentum Worldwide)

Photos: Courtesy of Momentum Worldwide

HELLO KITTY

In September, F1 Academy, the all-female, single-seater racing series created by Formula 1, announced a collab with Hello Kitty at the Las Vegas GP, which served as the series’ season finale. The partnership included a 36-piece merchandise collection (that quickly sold out), dedicated Hello Kitty Grandstands and fan activations at the grand prix.

Hello Kitty herself, dressed in a pink racing suit, met fans at the F1 Hub at the Venetian Resort on Nov. 18 and at Fashion Show Mall’s Hello Kitty Café from Nov. 20-22. F1 Academy drivers also joined the Sanrio character at the meet-and-greets, but she was a star of the F1 Academy weekend, as she strutted down the paddock and kept up with the on-track action.

Ticketed fans could make their way to the fully branded, pink Hello Kitty Fan Zone that offered photo ops, a temporary tattoo and crown decoration station, a display of helmets designed for Sanrio’s most popular characters, and the Hello Kitty Pit Stop Café serving specialty cookies and drinks.

LEGO

We’re big fans of wedding event activations, and it’s not Vegas without a branded chapel pop-up. Enter: Lego, which as part of its multipronged Las Vegas GP campaign that included a Lego x F1 Sphere takeover and the aforementioned cool-down car, created a totally pink F1 Neon Chapel exclusively for Paddock Club, Wynn Grid Club and F1 garage attendees to get married in. An Elvis impersonator officiated the impromptu ceremonies, and brides walked down the aisle holding floral Lego bouquets. The pink big-build Cadillac was available in the chapel for couple photos.

As part of the first F1 Academy weekend in Vegas, the Lego Group presented the podium finishers of both Race 1 and Race 2 with custom Lego Botanicals Bouquets, each built out of almost 2,000 Lego elements. The Lego Group and F1 Academy also announced a multiyear partnership that will see Lego represented on the F1 Academy grid in the 2026 season by driver Esmee Kosterman. Her car will feature a playful Lego Racing livery created by the Lego Design team.

Photos: Courtesy of The Lego Group

LIQUID I.V.

Returning as the Functional Hydration Partner of the Las Vegas GP for a second year, Liquid I.V. popped up the Hydra Compound, where attendees tested their precision in the Pit Stop Challenge, competed with reaction times at the HydraKit Challenge touchscreen, and sampled custom hydration mocktails at the Hydration Bar. More of the brand’s signature cold and hot mocktails were served in the Factory Proof Paddock, a hydration lab setup where a blacklight revealed Liquid I.V.’s formula.

Photos: Courtesy of Liquid I.V.

NEFT VODKA

NEFT Vodka brought out driver Liam Lawson from the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls (VCARB) Formula One Team, of which it is an official partner, to meet and greet fans at Palms Casino Resort’s Ghostbar on Nov. 19. Lawson joined VCARB team ceo Peter Bayer and professional drifter Mad Mike Whiddett for a discussion on high-performance motorsport, while attendees sipped on NEFT Vodka cocktails. The brand then hosted two intimate hospitality experiences inside the Empathy Suite at the Palms Casino Resort, where attendees had a chance to meet Whiddett and enjoy entertainment, f&b and live dj sets.

Photo credit: NEFT Vodka

PARMIGIANO REGGIANO x TAO GROUP HOSPITALITY

Celebrating their new strategic collaboration, Parmigiano Reggiano and TAO Group Hospitality hosted an exclusive culinary evening event at LAVO Italian Restaurant, inside The Venetian Resort. More than 20 content creators from the U.S. and Europe enjoyed a selection of signature dishes featuring Parmigiano Reggiano, witnessed the traditional opening of the wheel and watched the race from the restaurant’s terrace overlooking the street circuit. (Partner: Open Influence)

Photo: Courtesy of Atrium PR

PELOTON

Peloton, the first-time Official Fitness Partner of the Las Vegas GP, arrived at Wynn Las Vegas’ Awakening Theatre to produce a suite of 20- and 30-minute signature experiences, including cycling, running and strength classes, all taught by Peloton’s Instructors on Nov. 22.

For Peloton members at home, the fitness platform made the four classes recorded from Wynn Las Vegas available as part of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 Class Collection. Peloton also partnered with the Las Vegas GP to capture exclusive scenic content, giving users the opportunity to ride or run virtually around the circuit from their Peloton Bike or Tread.

Photo: Courtesy of Peloton

T-MOBILE

On Nov. 17, T-Mobile’s two-story Signature Store on the Las Vegas Strip was transformed into a tech-driven, interactive F1 fan destination. Several racing simulators on the upper level put attendees in the driver’s seat, replicating the physical force of hitting 150 mph with realistic motion feedback. Downstairs, a driving simulator offered a different kind of intensity—precision control, high-speed turns and real-time performance metrics that gave fans a tangible feel for the strategy behind each lap.

At a custom pit wall installation, participants were in a different kind of hot seat, using authentic-style racing controls and live telemetry data just like the team principals and strategists who make tactical calls trackside during the race. The activation brought gameplay from the F1 25 video game to life.

One of the top photo spots in the store was a white F1 replica car that became a digital canvas with projection-mapped, fan-made designs. Every creation was saved and turned into a personalized poster as a take-home souvenir.

Lastly, a Google Pixel station showcased the phone’s features through an F1 lens. For instance, Camera Coach provided real-time guidance on capturing high-speed motion, like fast-moving racecars. While the F1-themed overlay will be available to explore until January, only during the race weekend were fans able to meet McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris, who made an appearance at the store. (Agency: NRG)

Photos: Courtesy of NRG

WELLA PROFESSIONALS

From Nov. 21-22, haircare brand Wella Professionals activated its partnership with F1 Academy by popping up a Personal Styling Paddock. The Beauty Pit Crew used Wella products and tools to style influencers and VIPs, including actress Nina Dobrev and F1 Academy driver Joanne Ciconte, who has been racing in the red Wella-backed car this season.

Photo credit: Wella Professionals

ZAPATA

The first Zapata Flight Center is coming to the Las Vegas area in early 2026, so to start growing hype and showcase the AirScooter, a one-person hybrid electric personal aircraft, aviation company Zapata hosted a preview event on Nov. 21 for VIPs and A-listers, including founder and ceo Franky Zapata, Scott Eastwood, Brooks Nader and Jesse Metcalfe. The event took place at Mon Ami Gabi at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel and Casino, and attendees enjoyed a flight simulator experience, artisanal cocktails and bites.

Photo credit: Tom Leigh

