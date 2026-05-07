“It wasn’t our first rodeo, but it was our first Stagecoach.”

That’s how American Eagle cmo Craig Brommers describes the retailer’s grand debut as the country music festival’s exclusive apparel and denim sponsor. To bring the sponsorship to life, the brand activated a “Jeans Country” denim desert-themed experience on the festival grounds in Indio, CA, from April 24-26.

American Eagle Jeans Country welcomed 2,000 festivalgoers who explored several photo-worthy touchpoints. Entering under a neon roadside-inspired sign, attendees could visit The Brandstand customization station, a shaded Old West lounge area and saddle swings. One of the most popular spots for content capture was a wall installation of jean back pockets, where participants could choose a pocket, reach in and claim a prize.

“Whenever you invest these types of resources, it has to start with a customer insight. And what Gen Z has been telling us loud and clear is that they want to engage with brands and talent in the physical world. They are eagerly seeking out experiences that they can share with their friends, family and community,” Brommers says. “Last year, I went out for one day to Stagecoach 2025 just to check it out myself, and I could tell immediately, given the fan base and the style of the festival, which heavily leans into denim, it made sense to partner with Stagecoach.”

He says the team fully leaned into the festival’s Western aesthetic, dreaming up an activation that was “sun-worn, a little dusty, a little rough around the edges, but then something tactile.” Of course, Jeans Country was designed with denim everywhere, plus a few disco balls thrown in for good measure. The footprint was lined with denim walls, denim signage, denim streamers and even denim cacti to create a “denim dreamscape that can only happen at Stagecoach.”

And festivalgoers approved. As word spread about the activation (and its exclusive, customizable American Eagle blankets) on the ground and on social, the line to get in grew longer each day. On the final day, the brand estimates 75-100 attendees were in the queue at all times.

“When we hear from our customer base about what they want to experience, they want something that is only available at that particular event,” Brommers says. “There were three takeaways: One was one-of-a-kind, customizable keepsakes, whether it was the blankets or keychains. Two was content creation moments in the booth, and then three was a moment to exhale in the festival madness. Now it’s: How do you continue to build out on that? I think talent will continue to be a big part of our push.”

Singers Ella Langley and Bailey Zimmerman stopped by Jeans Country, surprising fans, and they wore head-to-toe American Eagle, along with brand ambassador Sydney Sweeney, who also attended the festival. Last month, American Eagle announced the launch of its second campaign with the “Euphoria” actress, “Syd for Short,” so she sported her American Eagle jean shorts throughout the weekend.

While social media, influencers and the official Stagecoach partnership played into the activation’s promotion, American Eagle also employed billboards, which artists and brands commandeered primarily along I-10 for the Coachella and Stagecoach weekends, splashing them with vivid designs and cryptic messages. In addition to a billboard highlighting Langley, the brand had signage at the Palm Springs International Airport to reach travelers as they deplaned and picked up their luggage.

“We tend to not be in the game of copy and pasting something that we do and then taking it somewhere else,” Brommers says. “As I reflect back on some of our more recent activations, we did a Denim Coffee Shop in Austin on South Congress, then we built out a Denim Deli in Nashville, and now this denim desert experience. All of them feel connected, but all of them feel unique and either geographically appropriate or event appropriate.” (Agency: NVE Experience Agency)

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Photo credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images for American Eagle Outfitters

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