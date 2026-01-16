CES 2026: An Insider Tour of the Reddit Conversation Bar

At CES 2026, where AI dominated exhibits and sessions, Reddit instead raised a glass to the power of human conversation… literally. Inside Reddit HQ at the Aria Resort and Casino, the brand created the Conversation Bar to serve up personalized beverages crafted to suit attendees’ focus areas, moods and goals for the new year, and to showcase how the platform is connecting businesses with users and their online communities.

First, at a product display wall, attendees could see how brands like Sharpie, Laneige, New Balance and more recently weighed in on Reddit conversations, and then at a tablet, they chose from Purpose, Energy, Balance, Creativity, Joy and Confidence as their 2026 focus. A winding hallway led to the main lounge area to place an order at the juice bar with a menu inspired by “Fresh-squeezed Reddit Community Intelligence” that ranged from the “Upvote: Vitamin C Citrus Blend” to the “Hot Take Tonic: Pineapple + Cayenne Kick.”

Their chosen focus influenced their beverage order (Joy gave us “r/mademesmile: Watermelon Basil Refresher”), and they could even select espresso, cappuccino or cold brew for a stronger boost. Once their order was ready, participants received a text with a link to a Reddit conversation like r/whatsfordinner to scroll through while sipping and relaxing in the space.

Lastly, at the Gift Bar, attendees could get their “focus to-go” in the form of a Reddit-branded glass tumbler. A brand ambassador assisted in filling out an order form that included several customization options for the wooden lid of the cup: initials, two focus icons and one Reddit icon. The juice glasses were then engraved and placed in a gift bag on a shelf for pickup. Natural light, a red-yellow ombre color palette, greenery, internet icons on the walls, and messaging like “the juice is always worth the squeeze” had us feeling recharged.

“We really want to make sure that Reddit is accessible to all of our customers, and we can do that through our experiences,” said Caroline Absher, head of event marketing and industry marketing programs at Reddit. “That is what we really focused on this year, connecting them with the communities that will be personal to them, and they can take that also to their business.”

