The Brief: Spicy Brunches and Home DeCoors

This week’s hot takes on hot topics in experiential marketing cover Home DeCoors, spicy brunches and Good Will Dunkin’.

BOOYAH! DUNKIN’ PARTIES LIKE ITS 1995 WITH A NOSTALGIC POP-UP AT MIT

A wicked-cool way to capture college kids’ attention? Transport them back to the good ole 1990s. That was Dunkin’s play from Feb. 4-6 at MIT’s campus in Cambridge, MA, where the brand planted a merch truck wrapped in classic ’90s graphics. The experience, unbeknownst to visitors at the time, was a teaser for its “Good Will Hunting”-inspired spot that aired during Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 8. (For the unacquainted, the film took place at MIT.)

The pop-up (and the ad) harkened back to 1995, when Dunkin’ first shined a spotlight on its iced coffee, and the old-school items in the brand’s capsule collection perfectly captured the era. The authentic vintage, and ’90s-inspired, apparel that was up for purchase included branded bucket hats, overalls, flannel shirts, fanny packs and “Cosby” sweaters (IYKYK). Plus, everyone who bought an item scored a $5 Dunkin’ gift card.

Continuing its hella strong momentum, Dunkin’ is giving away 1.995 million free iced coffees of any size today (Feb. 9) to help sleepy Super Bowl revelers make it through the day. How do you like them apples?

Photos: Courtesy of Dunkin’

ABSOLUT AND TABASCO STIR UP A SPICY BRUNCH EVENT IN NEW YORK

Absolut and Tabasco are bringing the heat with a fiery new flavored vodka, and to celebrate the collab earlier this month, the brands hosted “Hottest Brunch” at Jean’s in NYC. And this was not your grandmother’s Sunday meal.

Attendees were welcomed into the event with signature cocktails and a bloody mary bar stocked with so many garnishes it looked like a small meal. As the drinks flowed and the afternoon progressed, they were treated to a curated pairing menu, costumed servers and surprise dj sets from Blake Horstmann and Tinx, all of which effectively turned the restaurant into a night club (we’re talking: people dancing on chairs and tables). That’s one way to spice up your weekend. (Agency: 160over90)

Photo credit: Deitch + Pham

INTRODUCING HOME DECOORS—THE FURNITURE YOU CAN GUZZLE

According to a poll commissioned by Coors Light, nearly one-third of Canadians who host Super Bowl watch parties wish they had more seating or surfaces for snacks. So the brand responded with “the only logical solution”—a 24-piece Home DeCoors furniture collection made entirely out of beer cases. Designed to maximize space, the line ranged from six-packs to 60-packs, all reimagined as “practical” pieces, like tables, stools and TV stands. How classy.

Don’t worry; it gets better. Just in case consumers had a hard time picturing a room filled with beer-case furniture, Coors showed up at The Interior Design Show in Toronto. There, the brand set up a real-deal exhibit that showcased how its furniture collection could be arranged on game day to look like a fully styled living room. We say: three cheers for originality. (Partner: The Sorry Girls)

Photo: Courtesy of Coors Light

PLAYING CHICKEN: WINGSTOP BRINGS ITS HOUSE OF FLAVOR TO THE OLYMPICS

No one, and we mean no one, eats as many chicken wings as Americans, but Italy is dipping into the quintessential U.S. dish from Feb. 7-14 at Wingstop’s House of Flavor pop-up in Milan, which, of course, coincides with the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

Fans who visit the activation can score free wings (while supplies last) that come in five of the brand’s top flavors and are served with fries and handmade ranch dressing. Beyond the eats, the space is designed to serve as a cultural hub where consumers can ice skate on a small rink, enjoy live dj sets and music performances, and personalize their looks with tooth gems, custom charms, nail art and the option to get a real tatt. Che buona.

FOODIES AND FASHION CONVERGE AT THIS ANNUAL FESTIVAL

Since 2019, the Family Style Food Festival, acquired by Complex in 2024, has been blending food and fashion with the help of its sponsor partners, and this year’s event, hosted Feb. 7 in Oakland, CA, was no exception. Brands like Cash App, Square, Häagen-Dazs, Lexus, Discover Puerto Rico and King’s Hawaiian were all on-site leaning into foodie culture and community vibes at Oakland Arena just ahead of Super Bowl LX in San Francisco.

According to organizers, the event’s sponsorship pièce de resistance was Larry’s Table, a reservation-only culinary experience sponsored by Cash App and Square hosted by rapper Larry June. The experience featured dishes by chefs Ray Lee and Tommy Cleary, whose menu blended yakitori dishes, elevated seafood fare and Japanese-inspired plates.

To boot, as a thank you to June’s fans, Cash App and Square provided every guest with a limited-edition “Larry’s Table” commemorative letterman-style jacket and tote. The co-branded sponsorship also yielded free general admission for all festivalgoers, and equipped the event’s vendors with Square POS systems.

For Häagen-Dazs, it was all about furthering its “Take Your Sweet Time” campaign messaging, which came to life through complimentary tastings, including the new Cherry Dark Chocolate Bar, photo ops and exclusive Häagen-Dazs x Champion merchandise.

Meanwhile, King’s Hawaiian’s tailgate-themed experience offered up sample sliders on a moving conveyor belt that was housed within a large, football-helmet-shaped installation. The footprint also included a mobile vehicle that functioned as a merch shop, plus a football toss and photo ops.

Photos: Courtesy of Complex

