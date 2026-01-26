Experiential Marketing Trend of the Week: Train Takeovers

Trains often evoke feelings of nostalgia and adventure, with some of the most memorable and profitable IPs, like the “Harry Potter” series and “The Polar Express,” inspired by the movement of these storytelling engines. Today, brands are taking engagement to the rails to the delight of pop-culture fandoms, and beyond.

To promote the debut of “Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions,” Audible launched a global campaign that included a vintage steam train journey on the Audible Express. In November, a replica of the Hogwarts Express pulled into Sydney Central Station in Australia to welcome roughly 900 consumers aboard, who received souvenir passports and enjoyed a listening experience featuring chapters from the new audiobook. A sweets trolley with house colors came out during the sorting hat scene, adding to the immersion.

Coca-Cola put its own spin on “The Polar Express” by popping up The Coca-Cola Holiday Express activation on the lawn near World of Coca-Cola in Atlanta. The bright-red, festive train station featured a branded locomotive, and inside, cheerful conductors guided passengers on an enchanting “ride” from the North Pole to the South Pole and back—all without leaving the park. Along the way, they could sing along to seasonal tunes and watch animations of holiday scenes on the train car windows.

How how about this next-gen spin: Last summer, ESPN’s fully branded E train rolled into service in New York City for one day in August to commemorate the launch of its all-new d-to-c streaming service and enhanced ESPN App. Iconic tri-state-area sports and college mascots boarded the train for its inaugural ride, and Stephen A. Smith, host of “First Take,” voiced announcements on the subway platform. Brand reps at the World Trade Center station, where the E line starts, shared information on the new ESPN App with commuters, and the G-Line, the official drumline of the New York Giants, amped up the energy.

